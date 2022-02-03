The stellar-base library is the lowest-level stellar helper library. It consists of classes to read, write, hash, and sign the xdr structures that are used in stellar-core. This is an implementation in JavaScript that can be used on either Node.js or web browsers.
Warning! The Node version of this package uses the
sodium-nativepackage, a native implementation of Ed25519 in Node.js, as an optional dependency. This means that if for any reason installation of this package fails,
stellar-basewill fallback to the much slower implementation contained in
tweetnacl.
If you'd explicitly prefer not to install the
sodium-nativepackage, pass the appropriate flag to skip optional dependencies when installing this package (e.g.
--no-optionalif using
npm installor
--without-optionalusing
yarn install).
If you are using
stellar-basein a browser you can ignore this. However, for production backend deployments you should most likely be using
sodium-native. If
sodium-nativeis successfully installed and working,
StellarBase.FastSigningvariable will be equal
true. Otherwise it will be
false.
Using yarn to include js-stellar-base in your own project:
yarn add stellar-base
For browsers, use Bower to install it. It exports a
variable
StellarBase. The example below assumes you have
stellar-base.js
relative to your html file.
<script src="stellar-base.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(StellarBase);
</script>
var StellarBase = require('stellar-base');
bower install stellar-base
<script src="./bower_components/stellar-base/stellar-base.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(StellarBase);
</script>
If you don't want to use install Bower, you can copy built JS files from the bower-js-stellar-base repo.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/stellar-base/{version}/stellar-base.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(StellarBase);
</script>
Note that this method relies using a third party to host the JS library. This may not be entirely secure.
Make sure that you are using the latest version number. They can be found on the releases page in Github.
We support the oldest LTS release of Node, which is currently. Please likewise install and develop on Node 12 so you don't get surprised when your code works locally but breaks in CI.
If you work on several projects that use different Node versions, you might find helpful to install a nodejs version manager.
This project uses Yarn to manages its dependencies. To install Yarn, follow the project instructions available at https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install.
git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-stellar-base.git
cd js-stellar-base
yarn
While you're making changes, make sure to run the linter-watcher to catch any linting errors (in addition to making sure your text editor supports ESLint)
node_modules/.bin/gulp watch
If you're working on a file not in
src, limit your code to Node 6.16 ES! See
what's supported here: https://node.green/ (The reason is that our npm library
must support earlier versions of Node, so the tests need to run on those
versions.)
./xdr.
yarn xdr from the js-stellar-base folder.
To "scriptify" the above instructions, here are the steps one by one:
git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-stellar-base
cd js-stellar-base
bundle install
yarn
yarn xdr
# If src/generated/stellar-xdr_generated.js changed, then:
git clone https://github.com/stellar/dts-xdr
cd dts-xdr
npm install
OUT=stellar-xdr_generated.d.ts npx jscodeshift -t src/transform.js ../src/generated/stellar-xdr_generated.js
cp stellar-xdr_generated.d.ts ../types/xdr.d.ts
cd .. && rm -rf dts-xdr
yarn run prettier --write types/xdr.d.ts
For information on how to use js-stellar-base, take a look at the docs in the docs folder.
To run all tests:
gulp test
To run a specific set of tests:
gulp test:node
gulp test:browser
You can also run
yarn test for a simpler subset of the test cases.
Tests are also run automatically in Github Actions for every master commit and pull request.
Documentation for this repo lives inside the docs folder.
Please see the CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to this project.
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease]
A new version will be published to npm and Bower by GitHub Actions.
npm >= 2.13.0 required. Read more about npm version.
js-stellar-base is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for details.