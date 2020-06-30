Steem.js the JavaScript API for Steem blockchain
Here is full documentation: https://github.com/steemit/steem-js/tree/master/doc
<script src="./steem.min.js"></script>
<script>
steem.api.getAccounts(['ned', 'dan'], function(err, response){
console.log(err, response);
});
</script>
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/steem/dist/steem.min.js
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/steem/dist/steem.min.js"></script>
Please have a look at the webpack usage example.
$ npm install steem --save
https://api.steemit.com By Default
https://node.steem.ws
https://this.piston.rocks
var steem = require('steem');
var wif = steem.auth.toWif(username, password, 'posting');
steem.broadcast.vote(wif, voter, author, permlink, weight, function(err, result) {
console.log(err, result);
});
steem.api.getAccounts(['ned', 'dan'], function(err, result) {
console.log(err, result);
});
steem.api.getState('/trends/funny', function(err, result) {
console.log(err, result);
});
var reputation = steem.formatter.reputation(user.reputation);
console.log(reputation);
Steem-js requires some configuration to work on the public Steem testnet.
You need to set two Steem API options,
address_prefix and
chain_id.
steem.api.setOptions({
address_prefix: 'TST',
chain_id: '46d82ab7d8db682eb1959aed0ada039a6d49afa1602491f93dde9cac3e8e6c32',
useTestNet: true,
});
The Chain ID could change. If it does, it may not be reflected here, but will be documented on any testnet launch announcements.
Patches are welcome! Contributors are listed in the package.json file. Please run the tests before opening a pull request and make sure that you are passing all of them. If you would like to contribute, but don't know what to work on, check the issues list or on Steemit Chat channel #steemjs https://steemit.chat/channel/steemjs.
When you find issues, please report them!
MIT
steem-js is amazing for those who are willing to intract with steem blockchain, I love it the package got everything you need the only issue is the docs in the steem devs are outdated and the community is not maintaining it so for new dev its nothing more than a mess.