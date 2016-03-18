steed

Horsepower for your modules.

Steed is an alternative to async that is ~50-100% faster. It is not currently on-par with async in term of features. Please help us!

Watch Matteo presenting Steed at Node.js Interactive 2015: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0W_822Dijg.

Install

npm i steed --save

API

Build an instance of steed, this step is not needed but welcomed for greater performance. Each steed utility likes being used for the same purpose.

Executes a series of tasks in parallel.

tasks can either be an array of functions, or an object where each property is a function. done will be called with the results. The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

Uses fastparallel.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() steed.parallel([ function a ( cb ) { cb( null , 'a' ); }, function b ( cb ) { cb( null , 'b' ); } ], function ( err, results ) { }) steed.parallel({ a : function a1 ( cb ) { cb( null , 1 ) }, b : function b1 ( cb ) { cb( null , 2 ) } }, function ( err, results ) { }) function run ( prefix, a, b, cb ) { steed.parallel( new State(prefix, a, b, cb), [aT, bT], doneT) } function State ( prefix, a, b, cb ) { this .a = a this .b = b this .cb = cb this .prefix = prefix } function aT ( cb ) { cb( null , this .a); } function bT ( cb ) { cb( null , this .b); } function doneT ( err, results ) { if (results) { results.unshift( this .prefix) results = results.join( ' ' ) } this .cb(err, results) } run( 'my name is' , 'matteo' , 'collina' , console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 1781ms

: 1781ms async.parallel : 3484ms

: 3484ms neoAsync.parallel : 2162ms

: 2162ms insync.parallel : 10252ms

: 10252ms items.parallel : 3725ms

: 3725ms parallelize : 2928ms

: 2928ms fastparallel with results: 2139ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.1.0, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Executes a series of tasks in series.

tasks can either be an array of functions, or an object where each property is a function. done will be called with the results. The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

Uses fastseries.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() steed.series([ function a ( cb ) { cb( null , 'a' ); }, function b ( cb ) { cb( null , 'b' ); } ], function ( err, results ) { }) steed.series({ a : function a ( cb ) { cb( null , 1 ) }, b : function b ( cb ) { cb( null , 2 ) } }, function ( err, results ) { }) function run ( prefix, a, b, cb ) { steed.series( new State(prefix, a, b, cb), [aT, bT], doneT) } function State ( prefix, a, b, cb ) { this .a = a this .b = b this .cb = cb this .prefix = prefix } function aT ( cb ) { cb( null , this .a); } function bT ( cb ) { cb( null , this .b); } function doneT ( err, results ) { if (results) { results.unshift( this .prefix) results = results.join( ' ' ) } this .cb(err, results) } run( 'my name is' , 'matteo' , 'collina' , console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 3887ms

: 3887ms async.series : 5981ms

: 5981ms neoAsync.series : 4338ms

: 4338ms fastseries with results: 4096ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Runs the functions in tasks in series, each passing their result to the next task in the array. Quits early if any of the tasks errors.

Uses fastfall.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() steed.waterfall([ function a ( cb ) { console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , 'a' ) }, function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) }, function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }], function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) }) function run ( word, cb ) { steed.waterfall( new State(cb), [ aT, bT, cT, ], cb) } function State ( value ) { this .value = value } function aT ( cb ) { console .log( this .value) console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , 'a' ) } function bT ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) } function cT ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 100 thousands times:

non-reusable setImmediate: 418ms

async.waterfall : 1174ms

: 1174ms run-waterfall : 1432ms

: 1432ms insync.wasterfall : 1174ms

: 1174ms neo-async.wasterfall : 469ms

: 469ms waterfallize : 749ms

: 749ms fastfall : 452ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Iterate over all elements of the given array asynchronosly and in parallel. Calls iterator with an item and a callback. Calls done when all have been processed.

The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

each does not handle errors, if you need errors, use map .

Uses fastparallel.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() var input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var factor = 2 steed.each(input, function ( num, cb ) { console .log(num * factor) setImmediate(cb) }, function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ) }) function run ( factor, args, cb ) { steed.each( new State(factor), work, cb) } function State ( factor ) { this .factor = factor } function work ( num, cb ) { console .log(num * this .factor) cb() } run(factor, input, console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 1781ms

: 1781ms async.each : 2621ms

: 2621ms neoAsync.each : 2156ms

: 2156ms insync.parallel : 10252ms

: 10252ms insync.each : 2397ms

: 2397ms fastparallel each: 1941ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Iterate over all elements of the given array asynchronously and in series. Calls iterator with an item and a callback. Calls done when all have been processed.

The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

eachSeries does not handle errors, if you need errors, use mapSeries .

Uses fastseries.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() var input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var factor = 2 steed.eachSeries(input, function ( num, cb ) { console .log(num * factor) setImmediate(cb) }, function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) function run ( factor, args, cb ) { steed.eachSeries( new State(factor), work, cb) } function State ( factor ) { this .factor = factor } function work ( num, cb ) { console .log(num * this .factor) cb() } run(factor, input, console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 3887ms

: 3887ms async.mapSeries : 5540ms

: 5540ms neoAsync.eachSeries : 4195ms

: 4195ms fastseries each: 4168ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Performs a map operation over all elements of the given array asynchronously and in parallel. The result is an a array where all items have been replaced by the result of iterator .

The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

Calls iterator with an item and a callback. Calls done when all have been processed.

Uses fastparallel.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() var input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var factor = 2 steed.map(input, function ( num, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , num * factor) }, function ( err, results ) { if (err) { throw err } console .log(results.reduce(sum)) }) function sum ( acc, num ) { return acc + num } function run ( factor, args, cb ) { steed.map( new State(factor, cb), args, work, done) } function State ( factor, cb ) { this .factor = factor this .cb = cb } function work ( num, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , num * this .factor) } function done ( err, results ) { results = results || [] this .cb(err, results.reduce(sum)) } run( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 1781ms

: 1781ms async.map : 3054ms

: 3054ms neoAsync.map : 2080ms

: 2080ms insync.map : 9700ms

: 9700ms fastparallel map: 2102ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Performs a map operation over all elements of the given array asynchronosly and in series. The result is an a array where all items have been replaced by the result of iterator .

Calls iterator with an item and a callback. Calls done when all have been processed.

The that argument will set this for each task and done callback.

Uses fastseries.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() var input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] var factor = 2 steed.mapSeries(input, function ( num, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , num * factor) }, function ( err, results ) { if (err) { throw err } console .log(results.reduce(sum)) }) function sum ( acc, num ) { return acc + num } function run ( factor, args, cb ) { steed.mapSeries( new State(factor, cb), args, work, done) } function State ( factor, cb ) { this .factor = factor this .cb = cb } function work ( num, cb ) { setImmediate(cb, null , num * this .factor) } function done ( err, results ) { results = results || [] this .cb(err, results.reduce(sum)) } run( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], console .log)

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 1 million times:

non-reusable setImmediate : 3887ms

: 3887ms async.mapSeries : 5540ms

: 5540ms neoAsync.mapSeries : 4237ms

: 4237ms fastseries map: 4032ms

These benchmarks where taken on node v4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Creates a new queue. See fastq for full API.

Arguments:

worker , worker function, it would be called with that as this , if that is specified.

, worker function, it would be called with as , if that is specified. concurrency , number of concurrent tasks that could be executed in parallel.

Example:

var steed = require ( 'steed' )() var queue = steed.queue(worker, 1 ) queue.push( 42 , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err } console .log( 'the result is' , result) }) function worker ( arg, cb ) { cb( null , arg * 2 ) }

Benchmarks (1 million tasks):

setImmedidate: 1313ms

fastq: 1462ms

async.queue: 3989ms

Obtained on node 4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

Caveats

This library works by caching the latest used function, so that running a new parallel does not cause any memory allocations.

The done function will be called only once, even if more than one error happen.

Steed has no safety checks: you should be responsible to avoid sync functions and so on. Also arguments type checks are not included, so be careful in what you pass.

Why it is so fast?

This library is caching functions a lot. We invented a technique to do so, and packaged it in a module: reusify. V8 optimizations: thanks to caching, the functions can be optimized by V8 (if they are optimizable, and we took great care of making them so). Don't use arrays if you just need a queue. A linked list implemented via objects is much faster if you do not need to access elements in between.

Acknowledgements

Steed is sponsored by nearForm.

The steed logo was created, with thanks, by Dean McDonnell

License

MIT