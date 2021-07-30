SteamID for Node.js

This module provides a SteamID object which makes SteamID usage and conversion easy.

v2 requires Node.js version 12 or later.

Installation

Install it from npm:

npm install steamid

Brief Overview

A SteamID is made up of four parts: its universe, its type, its instance, and its account ID.

Universe : Currently, there are 5 universes. A universe is a unique instance of Steam. You'll probably only be interacting with the public universe, which is the regular Steam. Only Valve employees can access non-public universes.

: Currently, there are 5 universes. A universe is a unique instance of Steam. You'll probably only be interacting with the public universe, which is the regular Steam. Only Valve employees can access non-public universes. Type : A SteamID's type determines what it identifies. The most common type is individual, for user accounts. There are also other types such as clans (Steam groups), gameservers, and more.

: A SteamID's type determines what it identifies. The most common type is individual, for user accounts. There are also other types such as clans (Steam groups), gameservers, and more. Instance : The instance ID isn't usually used.

: The instance ID isn't usually used. Account ID: This represents a unique account of a type.

There are enums for each type available under the root SteamID object.

Universes

SteamID.Universe = { INVALID : 0 , PUBLIC : 1 , BETA : 2 , INTERNAL : 3 , DEV : 4 }

Types

SteamID.Type = { INVALID : 0 , INDIVIDUAL : 1 , MULTISEAT : 2 , GAMESERVER : 3 , ANON_GAMESERVER : 4 , PENDING : 5 , CONTENT_SERVER : 6 , CLAN : 7 , CHAT : 8 , P2P_SUPER_SEEDER : 9 , ANON_USER : 10 }

Instances

SteamID.Instance = { ALL : 0 , DESKTOP : 1 , CONSOLE : 2 , WEB : 4 };

SteamID Creation

You can create a SteamID object from a Steam2 rendered ID, a Steam3 rendered ID, a SteamID64, or from the four parts that make up a SteamID.

Steam2 ID

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( 'STEAM_0:0:23071901' );

Steam3 ID

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( '[U:1:46143802]' );

SteamID64

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( '76561198006409530' ); let sid2 = new SteamID( 76561198006409530n );

SteamID Parts

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID(); sid.universe = SteamID.Universe.PUBLIC; sid.type = SteamID.Type.INDIVIDUAL; sid.instance = SteamID.Instance.DESKTOP; sid.accountid = 46143802 ;

Individual AccountID

There's a shorthand method for creating an individual SteamID with the desktop instance in the public universe given an accountid:

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = SteamID.fromIndividualAccountID( 46143802 );

Using a SteamID

Once you have created a SteamID object, you can access its properties ( universe , type , instance , and accountid ), or you can convert it between rendered types.

Returns whether Steam would consider a given ID to be "valid". This does not check whether the given ID belongs to a real account that exists, nor does it check that the given ID is for an individual account or in the public universe.

Returns whether this SteamID is valid and belongs to an individual user in the public universe with a desktop instance. This is what most people think of when they think of a SteamID. Does not check whether the account actually exists.

Returns true if the type of this SteamID is CHAT , and it's associated with a Steam group's chat room.

Returns true if the type of this SteamID is CHAT , and it's associated with a Steam lobby.

Shorthand: steam2([newerFormat])

Returns the Steam2 rendered ID format for individual accounts. Throws an error if the type isn't individual.

If you pass true for newerFormat , the first digit will be 1 instead of 0 for the public universe.

Example:

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( '76561198006409530' ); console .log(sid.getSteam2RenderedID()); console .log(sid.getSteam2RenderedID( true ));

Shorthand: steam3()

Returns the Steam3 rendered ID format.

Examples:

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( 76561198006409530n ); console .log(sid.getSteam3RenderedID()); let gid = new SteamID( 103582791434202956n ); console .log(gid.getSteam3RenderedID());

Alias: toString()

Returns the 64-bit representation of the SteamID, as a string.

Examples:

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( '[g:1:4681548]' ); console .log(sid.getSteamID64()); let sid2 = new SteamID( 'STEAM_0:0:23071901' ); console .log(sid2.getSteamID64());

Returns the 64-bit representation of the SteamID, as a BigInt.

Examples:

const SteamID = require ( 'steamid' ); let sid = new SteamID( '[g:1:4681548]' ); console .log(sid.getBigIntID()); let sid2 = new SteamID( 'STEAM_0:0:23071901' ); console .log(sid2.getBigIntID());

Tests