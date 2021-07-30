This module provides a SteamID object which makes SteamID usage and conversion easy.
v2 requires Node.js version 12 or later.
Install it from npm:
$ npm install steamid
A SteamID is made up of four parts: its universe, its type, its instance, and its account ID.
There are enums for each type available under the root SteamID object.
SteamID.Universe = {
INVALID: 0,
PUBLIC: 1,
BETA: 2,
INTERNAL: 3,
DEV: 4
}
SteamID.Type = {
INVALID: 0,
INDIVIDUAL: 1,
MULTISEAT: 2,
GAMESERVER: 3,
ANON_GAMESERVER: 4,
PENDING: 5,
CONTENT_SERVER: 6,
CLAN: 7,
CHAT: 8,
P2P_SUPER_SEEDER: 9,
ANON_USER: 10
}
SteamID.Instance = {
ALL: 0,
DESKTOP: 1,
CONSOLE: 2,
WEB: 4
};
You can create a SteamID object from a Steam2 rendered ID, a Steam3 rendered ID, a SteamID64, or from the four parts that make up a SteamID.
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('STEAM_0:0:23071901');
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('[U:1:46143802]');
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('76561198006409530');
// Or you can use a BigInt; new in steamid@2.0.0
let sid2 = new SteamID(76561198006409530n);
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID();
sid.universe = SteamID.Universe.PUBLIC;
sid.type = SteamID.Type.INDIVIDUAL;
sid.instance = SteamID.Instance.DESKTOP;
sid.accountid = 46143802;
There's a shorthand method for creating an individual SteamID with the desktop instance in the public universe given an accountid:
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = SteamID.fromIndividualAccountID(46143802);
Once you have created a
SteamID object, you can access its properties (
universe,
type,
instance, and
accountid),
or you can convert it between rendered types.
Returns whether Steam would consider a given ID to be "valid". This does not check whether the given ID belongs to a real account that exists, nor does it check that the given ID is for an individual account or in the public universe.
Returns whether this SteamID is valid and belongs to an individual user in the public universe with a desktop instance. This is what most people think of when they think of a SteamID. Does not check whether the account actually exists.
Returns
true if the
type of this SteamID is
CHAT, and it's associated with a Steam group's chat room.
Returns
true if the
type of this SteamID is
CHAT, and it's associated with a Steam lobby.
Shorthand:
steam2([newerFormat])
Returns the Steam2 rendered ID format for individual accounts. Throws an error if the type isn't individual.
If you pass
true for
newerFormat, the first digit will be 1 instead of 0 for the public universe.
Example:
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('76561198006409530');
console.log(sid.getSteam2RenderedID()); // STEAM_0:0:23071901
console.log(sid.getSteam2RenderedID(true)); // STEAM_1:0:23071901
Shorthand:
steam3()
Returns the Steam3 rendered ID format.
Examples:
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID(76561198006409530n);
console.log(sid.getSteam3RenderedID()); // [U:1:46143802]
let gid = new SteamID(103582791434202956n);
console.log(gid.getSteam3RenderedID()); // [g:1:4681548]
Alias:
toString()
Returns the 64-bit representation of the SteamID, as a string.
Examples:
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('[g:1:4681548]');
console.log(sid.getSteamID64()); // "103582791434202956"
let sid2 = new SteamID('STEAM_0:0:23071901');
console.log(sid2.getSteamID64()); // "76561198006409530"
Returns the 64-bit representation of the SteamID, as a BigInt.
Examples:
const SteamID = require('steamid');
let sid = new SteamID('[g:1:4681548]');
console.log(sid.getBigIntID()); // 103582791434202956n
let sid2 = new SteamID('STEAM_0:0:23071901');
console.log(sid2.getBigIntID()); // n76561198006409530n
Use
npm test to run the included test suite.