Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

334

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Steam Community for Node.js

This module provides an easy interface for the Steam Community website. This module can be used to simply login to steamcommunity.com for use with other libraries, or to interact with steamcommunity.com.

It supports Steam Guard and CAPTCHAs.

Have a question about the module or coding in general? Do not create a GitHub issue. GitHub issues are for feature requests and bug reports. Instead, post in the dedicated forum. Such issues may be ignored!

Documentation

Documentation is available on the GitHub wiki.

Support

Report bugs on the issue tracker or ask questions on the dedicated forum.

