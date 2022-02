SteamAPI

Setup

Installation

npm i steamapi

Getting an API Key

Once signed into Steam, head over to http://steamcommunity.com/dev/apikey to generate an API key.

Usage

First, we start by making a SteamAPI "user".

const SteamAPI = require ( 'steamapi' ); const steam = new SteamAPI( 'steam token' );

Now, we can call methods on the steam object.

For example, let's retrieve the SteamID64 of a user. SteamAPI provides a resolve method, which accepts URLs and IDs.

steam.resolve( 'https://steamcommunity.com/id/DimGG' ).then( id => { console .log(id); });

Now let's take that ID, and fetch the user's profile.

steam.getUserSummary( '76561198146931523' ).then( summary => { console .log(summary); });

Documentation

SteamAPI

Kind: global class

new SteamAPI(key, [options])

Sets Steam key for future use.

Param Type Default Description key string Steam key [options] Object {} Optional options for caching and warnings getGameDetails() [options.enabled] boolean true Whether caching is enabled [options.expires] number 86400000 How long cache should last for in ms (1 day by default) [options.disableWarnings] boolean false Whether to suppress warnings

Get custom path that isn't in SteamAPI.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Object> - JSON Response

Param Type Default Description path string Path to request e.g '/IPlayerService/GetOwnedGames/v1?steamid=76561198378422474' [base] string "this.baseAPI" Base URL [key] string "this.key" The key to use

Resolve info based on id, profile, or url. Rejects promise if a profile couldn't be resolved.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<string> - Profile ID

Param Type Description info string Something to resolve e.g 'https://steamcommunity.com/id/xDim'

Get every single app on steam.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<App>> - Array of apps



Get featured categories on the steam store.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<Object>> - Featured categories



Get featured games on the steam store

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Object> - Featured games



Get achievements for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Object> - App achievements for ID

Param Type Description app string App ID

Get details for app id. Requests for this endpoint are limited to 200 every 5 minutes

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Object> - App details for ID

Param Type Default Description app string App ID [force] boolean false Overwrite cache

Get news for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<Object>> - App news for ID

Param Type Description app string App ID

Get number of current players for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<number> - Number of players

Param Type Description app string App ID

Get schema for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Object> - Schema

Param Type Description app string App ID

Get every server associated with host.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<Server>> - Server info

Param Type Description host string Host to request

Get users achievements for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<PlayerAchievements> - Achievements

Param Type Description id string User ID app string App ID

Get users badges.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<PlayerBadges> - Badges

Param Type Description id string User ID

Get users bans.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<(PlayerBans|Array.<PlayerBans>)> - Ban info

Param Type Description id string | Array.<string> User ID(s)

Get users friends.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<Friend>> - Friends

Param Type Description id string User ID

Get users groups.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<string>> - Groups

Param Type Description id string User ID

Get users level.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<number> - Level

Param Type Description id string User ID

Get users owned games.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<Game>> - Owned games

Param Type Description id string User ID

Get users recent games.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<Array.<RecentGame>> - Recent games

Param Type Description id string User ID

Gets servers on steamcommunity.com/dev/managegameservers using your key or provided key.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<PlayerServers> - Servers

Param Type Default Description [hide] boolean false Hide deleted/expired servers [key] string "this.key" Key

Get users stats for app id.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<PlayerStats> - Stats for app id

Param Type Description id string User ID app string App ID

Get users summary.

Kind: instance method of SteamAPI

Returns: Promise.<PlayerSummary> - Summary