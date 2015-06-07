openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sw

steam-webapi

by John Bartel
0.6.5 (see all)

Steam WebAPI wrapper for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Steam WebAPI library for node.js

Supports Node v0.8.26 (or newer) but might work on older versions

A Steam API Key is needed for many of the methods in the API and is a requirement for this library.

All the methods are created at runtime (available after Steam.ready, which retrieves the API methods), rather than compile-time, so this should theoretically support all (existing and future) Steam API methods. No need to worry about calling the correct API version, as it will always be the latest. If you must use a different version simply pass in a {'version': x} option into a method.

List of methods

To install:

npm install steam-webapi

Example

var Steam = require('steam-webapi');

// Set global Steam API Key
Steam.key = "YOUR API KEY";

Steam.ready(function(err) {
    if (err) return console.log(err);

    var steam = new Steam();

    // Retrieve the steam ID from a steam username/communityID
    steam.resolveVanityURL({vanityurl:'jonbo'}, function(err, data) {
        console.log(data);
        // data -> { steamid: '76561197968620915', success: 1 }

        // Get the Player's TF2 Backpack items
        data.gameid = Steam.TF2;

        // getPlayerItems requires { gameid, steamid }
        steam.getPlayerItems(data, function (err, data) {
            console.log(data);
            // data -> { status: 1, num_backpack_slots: 1100, items: [...], ...}

        });
    });

});

Example with generators and promises

// Requires node 0.11+ and "node --harmony"

var Steam = require('steam-webapi');
var Promise = require('bluebird');

// Set global Steam API Key
Steam.key = "YOUR API KEY";

Steam.ready(Promise.coroutine(function*(err) {
    if (err) return console.log(err);

    // Creates an promise wielding function for every method (with Async attached at the end)
    Promise.promisifyAll(Steam.prototype);

    var steam = new Steam();

    // Retrieve the steam ID from a steam username/communityID
    var data = yield steam.resolveVanityURLAsync({vanityurl:'jonbo'});
    console.log(data);
    // data -> { steamid: '76561197968620915', success: 1 }

    // Get the Player's TF2 Backpack items
    data.gameid = Steam.TF2;
    data = yield steam.getPlayerItemsAsync(data);
    console.log(data);
    // data -> { status: 1, num_backpack_slots: 1100, items: [...], ...}

}));

If you plan on only using this for TF2 data only (or just want to default to it), the first example can be rewritten.

var steam = new Steam({gameid: Steam.TF2, appid:Steam.TF2});

steam.resolveVanityURL({vanityurl:'jonbo'}, function(err, data) {

    // No need for data.gameid = Steam.TF2; here

    steam.getPlayerItems(data, function (err, data) {
        console.log(data);
        // data -> { status: 1, num_backpack_slots: 1100, items: [...], ...}
    });
});

It works the same for 'key' and other fields.

Tests

$ npm run test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial