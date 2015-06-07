Steam WebAPI library for node.js

Supports Node v0.8.26 (or newer) but might work on older versions

A Steam API Key is needed for many of the methods in the API and is a requirement for this library.

All the methods are created at runtime (available after Steam.ready, which retrieves the API methods), rather than compile-time, so this should theoretically support all (existing and future) Steam API methods. No need to worry about calling the correct API version, as it will always be the latest. If you must use a different version simply pass in a {'version': x} option into a method.

List of methods

To install:

npm install steam-webapi

Example

var Steam = require ( 'steam-webapi' ); Steam.key = "YOUR API KEY" ; Steam.ready( function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); var steam = new Steam(); steam.resolveVanityURL({ vanityurl : 'jonbo' }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); data.gameid = Steam.TF2; steam.getPlayerItems(data, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); }); });

Example with generators and promises

var Steam = require ( 'steam-webapi' ); var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); Steam.key = "YOUR API KEY" ; Steam.ready( Promise .coroutine( function *( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); Promise .promisifyAll(Steam.prototype); var steam = new Steam(); var data = yield steam.resolveVanityURLAsync({ vanityurl : 'jonbo' }); console .log(data); data.gameid = Steam.TF2; data = yield steam.getPlayerItemsAsync(data); console .log(data); }));

If you plan on only using this for TF2 data only (or just want to default to it), the first example can be rewritten.

var steam = new Steam({ gameid : Steam.TF2, appid :Steam.TF2}); steam.resolveVanityURL({ vanityurl : 'jonbo' }, function ( err, data ) { steam.getPlayerItems(data, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); });

It works the same for 'key' and other fields.

Tests

npm run test

License

MIT