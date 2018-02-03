openbase logo
steam-web

by Aaron Tidwell
0.7.0 (see all)

node.js implementation of the Steam/TF2 Web API

Overview

Categories

Readme

steam-web

Full Documentation on GH Pages

A node.js wrapper for Valve's Steam Web API. Also supports the methods provided for TF2/TF2Beta/Portal.

Use of the API requires an API key, obtainable here.

This implementation is not supported, endorsed, or created by Valve - I'm just a fan. This is just a wrapper - all of Valve's terms and conditions for using their API still apply, see the Steam community developer page for additional information.

Installation

$ npm install steam-web

Methods

All methods accept a single options object. The key names match the query string parameters specified in the valve documentation. See usage and the valve documentation for any additional params.

All methods can be passed a .apiVersion property that overrides the default api version in the url. Some methods (such as getSchema) will support different games on different versions (TF2 is only supported on v0001, CSGO is only supported on v0002). You can use this property to change the version for the api request if you are not getting back the expected response.

If using JSON for results (default), the result will automatically be parsed into a json object before being passed to the callback. Any other formats will return the raw data (xml or vdf).

getNewsForApp

getGlobalAchievementPercentagesForApp

getPlayerSummaries

getFriendList

getSchema

getPlayerItems

getAssetPrices

getAssetClassInfo

getPlayerAchievements

getRecentlyPlayedGames

getUserStatsForGame

getOwnedGames

getGlobalStatsForGame

isPlayingSharedGame

getSchemaForGame

getPlayerBans

getAppList

getServersAtAddress

upToDateCheck

getUserGroupList

resolveVanityURL

getNumberOfCurrentPlayers

getSteamLevel

getBadges

getCommunityBadgeProgress

getServerInfo

getSupportedAPIList

getSchemaURL

getStoreMetadata

getStoreStatus

Usage

var steam = require('steam-web');

var s = new steam({
  apiKey: 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
  format: 'json' //optional ['json', 'xml', 'vdf']
});

s.getNewsForApp({
  appid: 440,
  count: 3,
  maxlength: 300,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getGlobalAchievementPercentagesForApp({
  gameid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
});
s.getPlayerSummaries({
  steamids: ['76561198037414410', '76561197960435530'],
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getFriendList({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  relationship: 'all', //'all' or 'friend'
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  },
})
s.getSchema({
  gameid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getPlayerItems({
  gameid: 440,
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getAssetPrices({
  appid: 440,  //can also use gameid instead for convenience
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getPlayerAchievements({
  gameid: 440,
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  l: 'en',
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getRecentlyPlayedGames({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data)
  }
})
s.getOwnedGames({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data)
  }
})
s.getUserStatsForGame({
  steamid: '76561197963506690',
  appid: 730,
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getGlobalStatsForGame({
  appid: 17740,
  name: ['global.map.emp_isle'], // can also pass a single string
  count: 1, // or you can let the module work it out for you
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.isPlayingSharedGame({
  steamid: '76561198120639625',
  appid_playing: 730,
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getSchemaForGame({
  appid: 730,
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getPlayerBans({
  steamids: ['76561198120639625'], // can also pass a single string
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getAppList({
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getServersAtAddress({
  addr: '193.192.58.116',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})    
s.upToDateCheck({
  version: 100,
  appid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})  
s.getUserGroupList({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})    
s.resolveVanityURL({
  vanityurl: 'vincegogh',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})  
s.getNumberOfCurrentPlayers({
  appid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getSteamLevel({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})    
s.getBadges({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);   
  }
})
s.getCommunityBadgeProgress({
  steamid: '76561197960435530',
  badgeid: 2,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})  
s.getServerInfo({
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})    
s.getSupportedAPIList({
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getSchemaURL({
  appid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})    
s.getStoreMetadata({
  appid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})
s.getStoreStatus({
  appid: 440,
  callback: function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})

There are two ways to use getAssetClassInfo. By default, the Steam API wants a query string formatted as: ?classid0=1234&classid1=5678&class_count=2

As such, you can either manually generate the keys and call the method like this:

s.getAssetClassInfo({
  appid: 440, //can also use gameid instead for convenience
  classid0: '16891096',
  classid1: 151,
  class_count: 2,
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})

OR, we have provided a convenience property so you can just pass an array of ids (when using the convenience property, you don't need to pass class_count either)

s.getAssetClassInfo({
  appid: 440, //can also use gameid instead for convenience
  classIds: ['16891096',151],
  callback: function(err,data) {
    console.log(data);
  }
})

Run Tests

Build Status

$ npm test

Run JsFmt/JsHint

$ npm run format

$ npm run lint

Generate Docs

$ npm run docs

Generate Coverage Report

$ npm run coverage

All (travis integration tests)

$ npm run integrate

Changes

0.7.0

  • Add error handler to catch all 4XX http error codes
  • Add deprecation information to getPlayerItems for CS:GO

0.6.0

  • Add apiVersion config property to all methods for changing generated enpoints (#24)
  • Add tests for addVersion method (#24)
  • Split tests into multiple .spec files
  • Fix jsfmt for proper indentation
  • Marked private methods as private (hidden in docs)
  • Update tasks in Readme

0.5.0

  • Fix README styling (#18)
  • Improve code documentation (#17)
  • Add lint build task
  • Add format build task
  • Add docs build task
  • Add coverage build task
  • Update AUTHORS file

0.4.0

  • Added getAppList
  • Added getServersAtAddress
  • Added upToDateCheck
  • Added getUserGroupList
  • Added resolveVanityURL
  • Added getNumberOfCurrentPlayers
  • Added getSteamLevel
  • Added getBadges
  • Added getCommunityBadgeProgress
  • Added getServerInfo
  • Added getSupportedAPIList
  • Added getSchemaURL
  • Added getStoreMetadata
  • Added getStoreStatus
  • Updated Readme and tests
  • Updated AUTHORS file

0.3.0

  • Added getGlobalStatsForGame
  • Added isPlayingSharedGame
  • Added getSchemaForGame
  • Added getPlayerBans
  • Replaced tests with chai/mocha
  • Updated Readme
  • Added AUTHORS file

0.2.5

  • Added error handling for invalid api keys
  • Added tests and README

0.2.4

  • Added getUserStatsForGame
  • Updated README and tests, added gitignore

0.2.3

  • Added getOwnedGames
  • Added getRecentlyPlayedGames
  • Add getPlayerAchievements method
  • Add an error handler to the HTTP get request. This will capture ETIMEDOUT and other connections errors.
  • Updated README and tests with new methods

0.2.1

0.1.3

  • Implemented new API methods from 12/1/2011 update: getAssetClassInfo, getAssetPrices, and getFriendList
  • Fixed bug where callbacks were fired twice for certain error events
  • Added convenience property to getAssetClassInfo (classIds instead of forcing manual property generation)

0.1.2

  • Changed requirements to node >= 0.4.0
  • Modified API so first argument of all callbacks is err (to correspond with standard practices)
  • Additional error handling (though methods will return empty arrays if invalid ids are sent to steam

