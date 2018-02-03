A node.js wrapper for Valve's Steam Web API. Also supports the methods provided for TF2/TF2Beta/Portal.

Use of the API requires an API key, obtainable here.

This implementation is not supported, endorsed, or created by Valve - I'm just a fan. This is just a wrapper - all of Valve's terms and conditions for using their API still apply, see the Steam community developer page for additional information.

Installation

$ npm install steam-web

Methods

All methods accept a single options object. The key names match the query string parameters specified in the valve documentation. See usage and the valve documentation for any additional params.

All methods can be passed a .apiVersion property that overrides the default api version in the url. Some methods (such as getSchema) will support different games on different versions (TF2 is only supported on v0001, CSGO is only supported on v0002). You can use this property to change the version for the api request if you are not getting back the expected response.

If using JSON for results (default), the result will automatically be parsed into a json object before being passed to the callback. Any other formats will return the raw data (xml or vdf).

getNewsForApp

getGlobalAchievementPercentagesForApp

getPlayerSummaries

getFriendList

getSchema

getPlayerItems

getAssetPrices

getAssetClassInfo

getPlayerAchievements

getRecentlyPlayedGames

getUserStatsForGame

getOwnedGames

getGlobalStatsForGame

isPlayingSharedGame

getSchemaForGame

getPlayerBans

getAppList

getServersAtAddress

getUserGroupList

resolveVanityURL

getNumberOfCurrentPlayers

getSteamLevel

getBadges

getCommunityBadgeProgress

getServerInfo

getSupportedAPIList

getSchemaURL

getStoreMetadata

getStoreStatus

Usage

var steam = require ( 'steam-web' ); var s = new steam({ apiKey : 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , format : 'json' }); s.getNewsForApp({ appid : 440 , count : 3 , maxlength : 300 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getGlobalAchievementPercentagesForApp({ gameid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }); s.getPlayerSummaries({ steamids : [ '76561198037414410' , '76561197960435530' ], callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getFriendList({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , relationship : 'all' , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); }, }) s.getSchema({ gameid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getPlayerItems({ gameid : 440 , steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getAssetPrices({ appid : 440 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getPlayerAchievements({ gameid : 440 , steamid : '76561197960435530' , l : 'en' , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getRecentlyPlayedGames({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data) } }) s.getOwnedGames({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data) } }) s.getUserStatsForGame({ steamid : '76561197963506690' , appid : 730 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getGlobalStatsForGame({ appid : 17740 , name : [ 'global.map.emp_isle' ], count : 1 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.isPlayingSharedGame({ steamid : '76561198120639625' , appid_playing : 730 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getSchemaForGame({ appid : 730 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getPlayerBans({ steamids : [ '76561198120639625' ], callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getAppList({ callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getServersAtAddress({ addr : '193.192.58.116' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.upToDateCheck({ version : 100 , appid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getUserGroupList({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.resolveVanityURL({ vanityurl : 'vincegogh' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getNumberOfCurrentPlayers({ appid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getSteamLevel({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getBadges({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getCommunityBadgeProgress({ steamid : '76561197960435530' , badgeid : 2 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getServerInfo({ callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getSupportedAPIList({ callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getSchemaURL({ appid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getStoreMetadata({ appid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } }) s.getStoreStatus({ appid : 440 , callback : function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); } })

There are two ways to use getAssetClassInfo. By default, the Steam API wants a query string formatted as: ?classid0=1234&classid1=5678&class_count=2

As such, you can either manually generate the keys and call the method like this:

s.getAssetClassInfo({ appid : 440 , classid0 : '16891096' , classid1 : 151 , class_count : 2 , callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } })

OR, we have provided a convenience property so you can just pass an array of ids (when using the convenience property, you don't need to pass class_count either)

s.getAssetClassInfo({ appid : 440 , classIds : [ '16891096' , 151 ], callback : function ( err,data ) { console .log(data); } })

Run Tests

$ npm test

Run JsFmt/JsHint

$ npm run format

$ npm run lint

Generate Docs

$ npm run docs

Generate Coverage Report

$ npm run coverage

All (travis integration tests)

$ npm run integrate

Changes

Add error handler to catch all 4XX http error codes

Add deprecation information to getPlayerItems for CS:GO

Add apiVersion config property to all methods for changing generated enpoints (#24)

Add tests for addVersion method (#24)

Split tests into multiple .spec files

Fix jsfmt for proper indentation

Marked private methods as private (hidden in docs)

Update tasks in Readme

Fix README styling (#18)

Improve code documentation (#17)

Add lint build task

Add format build task

Add docs build task

Add coverage build task

Update AUTHORS file

Added getAppList

Added getServersAtAddress

Added upToDateCheck

Added getUserGroupList

Added resolveVanityURL

Added getNumberOfCurrentPlayers

Added getSteamLevel

Added getBadges

Added getCommunityBadgeProgress

Added getServerInfo

Added getSupportedAPIList

Added getSchemaURL

Added getStoreMetadata

Added getStoreStatus

Updated Readme and tests

Updated AUTHORS file

Added getGlobalStatsForGame

Added isPlayingSharedGame

Added getSchemaForGame

Added getPlayerBans

Replaced tests with chai/mocha

Updated Readme

Added AUTHORS file

Added error handling for invalid api keys

Added tests and README

Added getUserStatsForGame

Updated README and tests, added gitignore

Added getOwnedGames

Added getRecentlyPlayedGames

Add getPlayerAchievements method

Add an error handler to the HTTP get request. This will capture ETIMEDOUT and other connections errors.

Updated README and tests with new methods

Changed npm module to steam-web to allow https://github.com/seishun/node-steam to use steam npm module name, update your dependencies.

Implemented new API methods from 12/1/2011 update: getAssetClassInfo, getAssetPrices, and getFriendList

Fixed bug where callbacks were fired twice for certain error events

Added convenience property to getAssetClassInfo (classIds instead of forcing manual property generation)