SteamUser

Allows interaction with the Steam network via the Steam client protocol

SteamUser allows you to communicate with the Steam servers in the same manner as a proper Steam client. It's designed to be a self-contained module which provides all the functionality expected of a Steam user client.

Upgrading from v3?

Installation

Install it from npm:

$ npm install steam- user

Contents

Some of the documentation for SteamUser , especially documentation for experimental features (but not exclusively), is located in the GitHub wiki.

There are a number of coding patterns that are repeated throughout SteamUser . Please read this section in its entirety before starting work with SteamUser .

Callbacks and Promises

All methods listed in this document that accept a callback also return a Promise . You may use either callbacks or promises.

Legacy callbacks return their data spanning across multiple arguments. All promises (which return any data at all) return a single object containing one or more properties. The names of these properties for legacy callbacks are the names of the callback arguments listed in this readme. Newer callbacks return a single object response argument, which is identical to the promise output for that method.

Some methods indicate that their callback is required or optional. You are never required to use callbacks over promises, but if a callback is listed as optional then an unhandled promise rejection will not raise a warning/error. If a callback is listed as required and you neither supply a callback nor handle the promise rejection, then a promise rejection will raise a warning, and eventually a crash in a future Node.js release.

There are a lot of enums used in Steam. They're all available directly from SteamUser . For example, access EResult using SteamUser.EResult .

All enums can be viewed on GitHub.

Additionally, for convenience, the name of an enum value is available from any enum at the key identified by the enum value. For example, given an EResult of 88 you can translate it using SteamUser.EResult[88] which gives you the string TwoFactorCodeMismatch .

Static methods, or functions attached directly to SteamUser , are called on the root module and not on instantiated handler instances.

amount - The amount of the currency

- The amount of the currency currency - The currency code value in the ECurrencyCode enum

Formats a currency value and returns a string. For example:

console .log(SteamUser.formatCurrency( 12.34 , SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.USD)); console .log(SteamUser.formatCurrency( 12345 , SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.JPY)); console .log(SteamUser.formatCurrency( 123.45 , SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.EUR));

There are a number of options which can control the behavior of the SteamUser object. They are:

dataDirectory

Controls where the Steam server list and sentry files are written. If null , no data will be automatically stored.

Defaults to a platform-specific user data directory.

On OpenShift, this is $OPENSHIFT_DATA_DIR/node-steamuser

On Windows, this is %localappdata%\doctormckay

ode-steamuser

On Mac, this is ~/Library/Application Support/node-steamuser

On Linux, this is $XDG_DATA_HOME/node-steamuser , or ~/.local/share/node-steamuser if $XDG_DATA_HOME isn't defined or is empty

Custom Storage Engine

If you don't want to (or can't) save data to the disk, you can implement your own storage engine. To do this, simply add the following code:

user.storage.on( 'save' , function ( filename, contents, callback ) { someStorageSystem.saveFile(filename, contents, function ( err ) { callback(err); }); }); user.storage.on( 'read' , function ( filename, callback ) { someStorageSystem.readFile(filename, function ( err, file ) { if (err) { callback(err); return ; } callback( null , file); }); });

In this manner, you can save data to a database, a cloud service, or anything else you choose.

autoRelogin

A boolean which controls whether or not SteamUser will automatically reconnect to Steam if disconnected due to Steam going down.

Defaults to true .

singleSentryfile

A boolean which controls whether or not SteamUser will use a single sentry file for all accounts.

If off, a file named sentry.accountname.bin will be saved for each account. If on, a file named sentry.bin will be used for all accounts.

Defaults to false .

machineIdType

What kind of machine ID will SteamUser send to Steam when logging on? Should be a value from EMachineIDType .

Added in 1.7.0.

Defaults to AccountNameGenerated .

machineIdFormat

If you're using machineIdType AccountGenerated , this is the format it uses. This is an array of three strings, each of which will be hashed with SHA1 before being sent to Steam. {account_name} will be replaced with the current account name.

Added in 1.13.0.

Defaults to ["SteamUser Hash BB3 {account_name}", "SteamUser Hash FF2 {account_name}", "SteamUser Hash 3B3 {account_name}"] .

enablePicsCache

If enabled, then node-steam-user will internally cache data in memory about all apps and packages that it knows about. Currently, node-steam-user "knows about" an app/package if:

Packages You own it, or You request info about it via getProductInfo

Apps It's in a known package, or You request info about it via getProductInfo , or A friend who is online plays the app, or You request info about an online user who is playing it via getPersonas



This option is required in order to use several methods and events. This works when logging in anonymously.

Added in 3.3.0.

Defaults to false .

picsCacheAll

If picsCacheAll is enabled, enablePicsCache is enabled, and changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero, then apps and packages which get updated while your bot is running will also be added to the cache. Default behavior is to only cache apps and packages that are "known" via the above criteria.

Added in 3.3.0.

Defaults to false .

If enablePicsCache is enabled, then node-steam-user will automatically request app/package changes (via getProductChanges ) for known apps and packages, and update the internal cache when they update. This is the frequency, in milliseconds, for changelist update requests. Set to 0 to disable.

Added in 3.3.0.

Defaults to 60000 . Minimum value 1000 , although you're recommended to not go below 10 seconds or so.

additionalHeaders

Set this to an object where keys are header names and values are header values, and those headers will be included with all HTTP requests node-steam-user makes to the Steam WebAPI.

Added in 3.29.0.

Defaults to {} .

localAddress

Pass an IP here (as a string) to bind to that address, or null to let the OS decide.

Added in 4.0.0.

Defaults to null .

localPort

Pass a port here to bind to that port, or null to let the OS decide.

Added in 4.0.0.

Defaults to null .

httpProxy

Specify a URL here to use an HTTP proxy. For example, http://user:pass@1.2.3.4:8081

Added in 4.0.0.

protocol

A value from EConnectionProtocol .

Added in 4.0.0.

Defaults to Auto .

language

Set this to the full name of a language (e.g. "english" or "spanish") to localize specific things within steam-user. Currently this is only used to localize rich_presence_string in user event data and in requestRichPresence .

Added in 4.0.0.

Defaults to english .

webCompatibilityMode

If you're having trouble connecting to Steam (e.g. through a firewall or a proxy), set this to true . When in web compatibility mode, connections to Steam will always use WebSockets (the protocol option will be ignored, and you will get a warning if you set it to TCP ), and only Steam servers listening on port 443 will be considered.

Added in 4.6.0.

Defaults to false .

steamID

null if not connected, a SteamID containing your SteamID otherwise.

options

An object containing options for this SteamUser . Read-only; use setOption or setOptions to change an option.

publicIP

v1.12.0 or later is required to use this property

Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your public IP as reported by Steam, in "x.x.x.x" format.

cellID

v1.12.0 or later is required to use this property

Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your cell (region ID) on the Steam network.

vanityURL

v3.7.0 or later is required to use this property

Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your vanity URL (the part that goes after /id/ in your profile URL). Falsy if you don't have one.

accountInfo

An object containing information about your account. null until accountInfo is emitted.

name - Your account's Steam (persona) name

- Your account's Steam (persona) name country - The country code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US"

- The country code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US" authedMachines - How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard

- How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard flags - Your account's bitwise flags

- Your account's bitwise flags facebookID - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID

- If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID facebookName - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your (real) name on Facebook

emailInfo

An object containing information about your account's email address. null until emailInfo is emitted.

address - Your email address

- Your email address validated - true if your email is validated, false if not

limitations

An object containing information about your account's limitations. null until accountLimitations is emitted.

limited - true if your account is limited, false if not

- if your account is limited, if not communityBanned - true if your account is banned from Steam Community, false if not

- if your account is banned from Steam Community, if not locked - true if your account is locked, false if not (accounts can also be locked by Support)

- if your account is locked, if not (accounts can also be locked by Support) canInviteFriends - true if your account can invite friends, false if not

vac

An object containing information about your account's VAC bans. null until vacBans is emitted.

numBans - How many bans are registered on your account

- How many bans are registered on your account appids - An array of AppIDs from which you're banned. Since each ban affects a range of AppIDs, some of the AppIDs in this array may not exist.

wallet

An object containing information about your Steam Wallet. null until wallet is emitted.

hasWallet - true if your account has a Steam Wallet, false if not

- if your account has a Steam Wallet, if not currency - The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as SteamUser.ECurrencyCode )

- The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as ) balance - Your account's current wallet balance

licenses

An array containing license data for the packages which your Steam account owns. null until licenses is emitted.

gifts

An array containing gifts and guest passes you've received but haven't accepted (to your library or to your inventory) or declined. null until gifts is emitted. Each object in the array contains these properties:

gid - The ID of this gift/guest pass, as a string (it's a 64-bit number)

- The ID of this gift/guest pass, as a string (it's a 64-bit number) packageid - The ID of the package which this gift/guest pass will grant

- The ID of the package which this gift/guest pass will grant TimeCreated - A Date object for when this gift was purchased or guest pass was granted

- A object for when this gift was purchased or guest pass was granted TimeExpiration - A Date object for when this guest pass will expire (if it's a gift, this will be Mon Jan 18 2038 22:14:07 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time))

- A object for when this guest pass will expire (if it's a gift, this will be Mon Jan 18 2038 22:14:07 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time)) TimeSent - A Date object for when this gift/guest pass was sent to you

- A object for when this gift/guest pass was sent to you TimeAcked - Appears to be the same as TimeSent

- Appears to be the same as TimeRedeemed - Appears to always be null

- Appears to always be RecipientAddress - Appears to always be an empty string

- Appears to always be an empty string SenderAddress - Appears to always be an empty string

- Appears to always be an empty string SenderName - The Steam display name of the user who sent you this gift

users

An object containing persona data about all Steam users we've encountered or requested data for. Key are 64-bit SteamIDs, and values are identical to the objects received in the user event.

This property may not be updated unless you set your instance to online.

groups

An object containing information about all Steam groups we've encountered. Keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and values are identical to those received in the group event.

This property may not be updated unless you set your instance to online.

chats

An object containing information about all legacy chat rooms we're in. Keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, values are objects with this structure:

name - The name of the chat, or empty if it's a multi-user chat

- The name of the chat, or empty if it's a multi-user chat private - true if only group members can join, false if it's open to everyone

- if only group members can join, if it's open to everyone invisibleToFriends - true if the chat is invisible to friends, false if visible (unsure what this means at this time)

- if the chat is invisible to friends, if visible (unsure what this means at this time) officersOnlyChat - true if only group officers can chat right now, false if everyone can

- if only group officers can chat right now, if everyone can unjoinable - true if the chat can't be joined, false if it can (note that this doesn't necessary mean your effective access)

- if the chat can't be joined, if it can (note that this doesn't necessary mean effective access) members - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs of users in this chat room, and whose values are objects with this structure: rank - A value from EClanRank permissions - A bitstring of values in EChatPermission for the user's permissions in this chat

- An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs of users in this chat room, and whose values are objects with this structure:

myFriends

An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and whose values are values from the EFriendRelationship enum. Therefore, you can deduce your friends list from this object.

When we get unfriended, instead of setting the value to EFriendRelationship.None , the key is deleted from the object entirely.

This isn't populated after logon until friendsList is emitted.

myGroups

An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and whose values are from the EClanRelationship enum. Therefore, you can deduce which groups you're in from this object.

When we leave a group, instead of setting the value to EClanRelationship.None , the key is deleted from the object entirely.

This isn't populated after logon until groupList is emitted.

myFriendGroups

v1.10.0 or later is required to use this property

An object containing your friend groups (in the official client, these are called tags). Keys are numeric group IDs, and objects as follows:

name - A string containing the name of the group.

- A containing the name of the group. members - An array containing SteamID objects for the members of this friend group.

myNicknames

v3.15.0 or later is required to use this property

An object containing the nicknames you have assigned to other users. Keys are numeric 64-bit SteamIDs, properties are strings containing that user's nickname.

This is empty until nicknameList is emitted.

picsCache

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this property

An object containing cached data about known apps and packages. Only useful if the enablePicsCache option is true .

changenumber - The last known changenumber

- The last known changenumber apps - An object whose keys are AppIDs and values are objects identical to those returned by getProductInfo

- An object whose keys are AppIDs and values are objects identical to those returned by packages - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and values are objects identical to those returned by getProductInfo

chat

v4.0.0 or later is required to use this property

This is a SteamChatRoomClient instance. Use this object to chat with friends and chat rooms.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

packageName

v4.2.0 or later is required to use this property

Contains the name of this package. The value is always "steam-user" . This allows other modules to verify interoperability.

packageVersion

v4.2.0 or later is required to use this property

Contains the version of this package. For example, "4.2.0" . This allows other modules to verify interoperability.

options - An optional object containing zero or more options to set for this SteamUser .

Constructs a new SteamUser .

Prior to v4.0.0, it was possible to pass a SteamClient instance as the first argument to this constructor. This functionality was removed in v4.0.0. See the full list of v4 changes.

option - The name of the option to set

- The name of the option to set value - The value to set for this option

Changes the value of an option.

options - An object containing zero or more options.

sentry - A Buffer containing the binary sentry file, binary SHA1 hash, or null to unset the set sentry

If you aren't using dataDirectory or you just want to provide your own sentry file, you can do it using this method.

You should call this before calling logOn . When you log on, SteamUser will use this sentry file.

You can provide either an entire sentryfile (preferred), or a Buffer containing the binary SHA1 hash of your sentryfile (e.g. the output of the sentry event in node-steam 0.6.x).

details - An object containing details for this logon accountName - If logging into a user account, the account's name password - If logging into an account without a login key or a web logon token, the account's password loginKey - If logging into an account with a login key, this is the account's login key webLogonToken - If logging into an account with a client logon token obtained from the web, this is the token steamID - If logging into an account with a client logon token obtained from the web, this is your account's SteamID, as a string or a SteamID object authCode - If you have a Steam Guard email code, you can provide it here. You might not need to, see the steamGuard event. (Added in 1.9.0) twoFactorCode - If you have a Steam Guard mobile two-factor authentication code, you can provide it here. You might not need to, see the steamGuard event. (Added in 1.9.0) rememberPassword - true if you want to get a login key which can be used in lieu of a password for subsequent logins. false or omitted otherwise. logonID - A 32-bit integer to identify this login. The official Steam client derives this from your machine's private IP (it's the obfuscated_private_ip field in CMsgClientLogOn ). If you try to logon twice to the same account from the same public IP with the same logonID , the first session will be kicked with reason SteamUser.EResult.LogonSessionReplaced . Defaults to 0 if not specified. As of v4.13.0, this can also be an IPv4 address as a string, in dotted-decimal notation (e.g. "192.168.1.5" ) machineName - A string containing the name of this machine that you want to report to Steam. This will be displayed on steamcommunity.com when you view your games list (when logged in). clientOS - A number to identify your client OS. Auto-detected if you don't provide one. dontRememberMachine - If you're providing an authCode but you don't want Steam to remember this sentryfile, pass true here.

- An object containing details for this logon

v3.11.0 or later is required to use machineName or dontRememberMachine .

v4.3.0 or later is required to use webLogonToken .

Logs onto Steam. Omit the details object if you wish to login to an anonymous user account.

There are four ways to log onto Steam:

Anonymously Omit accountName (or the details object entirely) and you will log onto an anonymous user account.

Individually using account name and password These properties are required: accountName password These properties are optional: authCode - Specify if you are using an email Steam Guard code. twoFactorCode - Specify if you are using a TOTP two-factor code (required if your account has 2FA enabled). rememberPassword - Specify if you want to get a login key for subsequent logins. logonID - Defaults to 0 if not specified. machineName - Defaults to empty string if not specified. clientOS - Defaults to an auto-detected value if not specified. dontRememberMachine - Only relevant if using an authCode . Defaults to false if not specified. These properties must not be provided: loginKey webLogonToken steamID

Individually using account name and login key These properties are required: accountName loginKey These properties are optional: rememberPassword - Specify if you want to get a new login key for subsequent logins. logonID - Defaults to 0 if not specified. machineName - Defaults to empty string if not specified. clientOS - Defaults to an auto-detected value if not specified. These properties must not be provided: password authCode twoFactorCode dontRememberMachine webLogonToken steamID

Individually using account name and client logon token obtained from the web NOTE: If you log on this way, webSession will NOT be emitted automatically, and you will need to use webLogOn() to get a web session. These properties are required: accountName webLogonToken steamID These properties must not be provided: password authCode twoFactorCode dontRememberMachine loginKey rememberPassword logonID machineName clientOS



Logs you off of Steam and closes the connection.

v3.18.0 or later is required to use this method

Logs you off of Steam and then immediately back on. If you aren't logged into an anonymous account, then you must set rememberPassword to true when logging on initially to use this. You also must wait for the loginKey event to be emitted before you can use this. Attempts to call this method without both criteria being met will result in an Error being thrown and nothing else will happen.

When used, disconnected and then loggedOn will be emitted in succession. This is essentially the same as using logOff() and then calling logOn() immediately in the disconnected event callback.

SteamUser will automatically log onto steamcommunity.com when a successful connection to Steam is established (as an individual user), but you can call webLogOn() to create a new session if your old one expires or becomes invalid.

Listen for the webSession event to get your cookies.

callback - Optional. Called when a response is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when a response is available

Requests Steam to send you a validation email to your registered email address.

callback - Required. Called when the activation email has been sent. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - An object containing the response data

- Required. Called when the activation email has been sent.

v2.0.0 or later is required to use this method

Starts the process to turn on TOTP for your account. You must have a phone number already linked with and verified on your account.

You'll be sent an SMS with an activation code that you'll need to provide to finalizeTwoFactor .

You should save the entire response object somewhere secure. You can use JSON.stringify on it safely.

Properties of note in the response object:

status - A value from EResult . If this is not OK (1), then the request failed.

- A value from . If this is not (1), then the request failed. shared_secret - This is your secret that's used for two-factor authentication.

- This is your secret that's used for two-factor authentication. identity_secret - This is your secret that's used for trade confirmation.

- This is your secret that's used for trade confirmation. revocation_code - You will need this in the future to disable two-factor authentication.

secret - A Buffer containing your shared secret

- A containing your shared secret activationCode - A string containing the activation code you got in your SMS

- A containing the activation code you got in your SMS callback - Required. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Required.

v2.0.0 or later is required to use this method

Finishes the process of enabling TOTP two-factor authentication for your account. You can use steam-totp in the future when logging on to get a code.

If TOTP two-factor authentication is enabled, a code will be required on every login unless a loginKey is used.

callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success isSteamGuardEnabled - true if Steam Guard is enabled for your account, false if not timestampSteamGuardEnabled - A Date object representing when Steam Guard was enabled for your account, or null if not available timestampMachineSteamGuardEnabled - A Date object representing when your current machine was authorized with Steam Guard, or null if not available canTrade - true if Steam Guard will allow you to trade, false if not. You may still be blocked by a trade ban or another trading limitation. timestampTwoFactorEnabled - A Date object representing when the Steam Guard Mobile Authenticator was enabled for your account, or null if not enabled isPhoneVerified - true if your account has a linked phone, false if not

- A function to be called when the requested data is available

v1.11.0 or later is required to use this method.

v1.12.0 or later is required to use canTrade .

v3.3.3 or later is required to use timestampTwoFactorEnabled .

v3.5.0 or later is required to use isPhoneVerified .

Requests details about your account's Steam Guard status. This could be used to see if your account passes the Steam Guard trading requirements.

In order to trade, all of the following must be true:

enabled must be true (account-level restriction)

must be (account-level restriction) enabledTime must be at least 15 days ago (account-level restriction)

must be at least 15 days ago (account-level restriction) ONE of machineTime OR twoFactorTime must be at least 7 days ago (sentryfile-level restriction)

callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success timestampLastPasswordChange - A Date object representing when your password was last changed, or null if never changed timestampLastPasswordReset - A Date object representing when your password was last reset via the "forgot your password" utility, or null if never reset timestampLastEmailChange - A Date object representing when your email address was last changed, or null if never changed

- A function to be called when the requested data is available

v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets when you last changed various account credentials.

callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success secretID - A numeric ID assigned to your key by Steam key - Your account's "auth secret", as a Buffer

- A function to be called when the requested data is available

v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets your account's auth secret, which is the pre-shared key used for in-home streaming.

callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object privacy_state - The privacy state of your profile privacy_state_inventory - The privacy state of your Steam inventory privacy_state_gifts - The privacy state of your Steam gift inventory privacy_state_ownedgames - The privacy state of your owned games list privacy_state_playtime - The privacy state of your game playtime privacy_state_friendslist - The privacy state of your friends list

- A function to be called when the requested data is available

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves your account's privacy settings. You can't change your privacy state using steam-user; you'll need to use steamcommunity.

callback - Optional. A function to be called once Steam receives and responds to this request. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. A function to be called once Steam receives and responds to this request.

v3.21.0 or later is required to use this method

If this account is being used to play a game on another logon session, calling this method will kick that other session off of Steam entirely (it will get an error event if the other session is using node-steam-user).

apps - An array, object, string, or number (see below)

- An array, object, string, or number (see below) force - Optional, default false . If true and this account is playing a game elsewhere, calls kickPlayingSession first.

v3.21.0 or later is required to use force

Reports to Steam that you're playing or using zero or more games/apps. To exit all games/apps, use an empty array [] .

To play a single game by AppID, use a single integer (e.g. 440 )

To play a single non-Steam game by name, use a single string (e.g. "Minecraft" )

To play a single game by AppID and name (the client-provided name is what is given to the WebAPI and mobile app), use an object of this format:

{ "game_id" : 440 , "game_extra_info" : "Team Fortress 2" }

You can use multiple apps by providing an array of any mixture of the above formats.

appid - The AppID of the app for which you'd like the current player/user count (use 0 to get current logged-in Steam user count)

- The AppID of the app for which you'd like the current player/user count (use to get current logged-in Steam user count) callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success playerCount - How many Steam users are currently playing/using the app

- Called when the requested data is available

Requests a count of how many Steam users are currently playing/using an app.

conditions - A filter string or an object containing one or more of the following properties: app_id - The AppID of the game for which you want servers geo_location_ip - The IP address of the querying client, used for geolocation (in x.x.x.x format) region_code - The region code where you want servers filter_text - A filter string max_servers - Maximum number of servers to return in this response (default and hard limit 5000)

- A filter string or an object containing one or more of the following properties: callback - Called when the response is available err - If an error occurred, this is an Error object. Otherwise, it's null . servers - An array of objects containing server data ip - The server's IP in x.x.x.x format port - The server's game port players - How many authenticated players are on this server (the Steam server browser will use this value if the gameserver itself reports more players and doesn't report itself as full, to prevent inflated player counts)

- Called when the response is available

Requests a list of game servers from the master server.

filter - A master server filter string

- A master server filter string limit - How many servers should be returned, at maximum. Hard limit is 20,000.

- How many servers should be returned, at maximum. Hard limit is 20,000. callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success servers - An array of objects containing server data addr - The server's IP address in x.x.x.x:p format gameport - The port the server is running on for game clients specport - The port the server is running on for spectator clients ( null for none) steamid - A SteamID object containing the server's SteamID name - The server's hostname appid - The AppID of the game which the server is serving gamedir - The directory of the game which the server is serving version - The version of the game which the server is serving product - The product name of the game which the server is serving region - The region code for where the server is located players - How many people are currently on this server max_players - How many people can be on the server at once bots - How many CPU players are currently on this server map - The name of the map which the server is currently running secure - true if the server is VAC-secure, false if not dedicated - true if the server is dedicated, false if listen os - w if the server is running on Windows, l for Linux gametype - The server's tags, separated by commas

- Called when the requested data is available

Works when anonymous. Requests a list gameservers from Steam matching a given filter, along with information about the server as Steam knows it.

ips - An array of IP addresses, in x.x.x.x:p format

- An array of IP addresses, in format callback - Called when requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success servers - An object whose keys are IP addresses in x.x.x.x:p format and values are SteamID objects

- Called when requested data is available

Works when anonymous. Gets current SteamIDs for servers running on given addresses.

steamids - An array of SteamID objects, or something which can parse into one (64-bit SteamID as string, Steam3 rendered format)

- An array of objects, or something which can parse into one (64-bit SteamID as string, Steam3 rendered format) callback - Called when requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success servers - An object whose keys are 64-bit numeric SteamIDs and values are IP addresses in x.x.x.x:p format

- Called when requested data is available

Works when anonymous. Gets current IP addresses for servers with given SteamIDs.

sinceChangenumber - The changenumber of the last known changelist. You will get changes which have occurred since then and now. You won't get any info except the current changenumber if you request more than around 5,000 changenumbers in the past.

- The changenumber of the last known changelist. You will get changes which have occurred since then and now. You won't get any info except the current changenumber if you request more than around 5,000 changenumbers in the past. callback - Called when data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success currentChangenumber - The changenumber of the newest changelist appChanges - An array of objects for apps which have changed. Each object has these properties: appid - The AppID of the app change_number - The changenumber of the latest changelist in which the app has changed needs_token - true if you need an access token to get most details about this app, null if not packageChanges - An array of objects for packages which have changed. Each object has the same properties as the apps array, except appid is packageid .

- Called when data is available

Works when anonymous. Requests a list of all apps/packages which have changed since a given changenumber.

apps - Either an array of AppIDs, or an array of objects containing appid and access_token properties

- Either an array of AppIDs, or an array of objects containing and properties packages - Either an array of PackageIDs, or an array of objects containing packageid and access_token properties

- Either an array of PackageIDs, or an array of objects containing and properties inclTokens - Optional boolean to automatically request product access tokens if they need them. The default value is false.

- Optional boolean to automatically request product access tokens if they need them. The default value is false. callback - Called when requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success apps - An object whose keys are AppIDs and whose values are objects changenumber - The changenumber of the latest changelist in which this app changed missingToken - true if you need to provide an access token to get more details about this app appinfo - An object whose structure is identical to the output of app_info_print in the Steam console packages - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and whose values are objects. Each object has the same properties as the apps array, except appinfo is packageinfo . unknownApps - An array of input AppIDs which don't exist unknownPackages - An array of input PackageIDs which don't exist

- Called when requested data is available

Works when anonymous. Requests details about one or more apps or packages.

If you have the PICS cache enabled and the risk of getting stale data is acceptable, you could check the PICS cache if you want instead of calling getProductInfo .

apps - An array of AppIDs

- An array of AppIDs packages - An array of PackageIDs

- An array of PackageIDs callback - Called when requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success appTokens - An object whose keys are AppIDs and whose values are access tokens packageTokens - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and whose values are access tokens appDeniedTokens - An array of AppIDs for which Steam denied you an access token packageDeniedTokens - An array of PackageIDs for which Steam denied you an access token

- Called when requested data is available

Works when anonymous. Requests access tokens for one or more apps or packages. These access tokens can be used with getProductInfo .

Access tokens are global. That is, everyone who has access to an app receives the same token. Tokens do not seem to expire.

excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude apps that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns an array of AppIDs which your account owns. This cannot be safely called until appOwnershipCached is emitted.

enablePicsCache must be true to use this method. Otherwise, an Error will be thrown.

appid - A numeric AppID

- A numeric AppID excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude apps that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns true if your account owns the specified AppID, or false if not. This cannot be safely called until appOwnershipCached is emitted.

enablePicsCache must be true to use this method. Otherwise, an Error will be thrown.

excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude depots that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns an array of depot IDs which your account owns. This cannot be safely called until appOwnershipCached is emitted.

enablePicsCache must be true to use this method. Otherwise, an Error will be thrown.

depotid - A numeric depot ID

- A numeric depot ID excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude depots that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns true if your account owns the specified depot, or false if not. This cannot be safely called until appOwnershipCached is emitted.

enablePicsCache must be true to use this method. Otherwise, an Error will be thrown.

excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude packages that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns an array of package IDs which your account owns. If you logged in anonymously, this can be safely called immediately following logon. Otherwise, this cannot be safely called until licenses is emitted.

packageid - A numeric package ID

- A numeric package ID excludeSharedLicenses - Pass true to exclude packages that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default false )

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.7.0 or later is required to use excludeSharedLicenses

Returns true if your account owns the specified package ID, or false if not. If you logged in anonymously, this can be safely called immediately following logon. Otherwise, this cannot be safely called until licenses is emitted.

language - The language you want tag names in, e.g. "english" or "spanish"

- The language you want tag names in, e.g. "english" or "spanish" tagIDs - An array of one or more tag IDs

- An array of one or more tag IDs callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success tags - An object whose keys are tag IDs and values are objects with two properties: name and englishName

- A function to be called when the requested data is available

v3.26.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves localized names for specified store tag IDs. Tag IDs are available in the response to getProductInfo .

ids - Either an integer, or an array of integers containing the IDs of the published file(s) you want details for

- Either an integer, or an array of integers containing the IDs of the published file(s) you want details for callback - A function to be called when the request has completed err - An Error object on failure, or null on success files - An object whose keys are published file IDs, and values are object containing a ton of information

- A function to be called when the request has completed

v3.8.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets details for one or more published files. Published files are anything with a URL like https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=662626851 (where id is the published file ID).

The amount of data available in results is huge, so I can only suggest that you console.log it to see what's available.

state - A value from EPersonaState

- A value from name - Optional. Your new profile name

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Changes our online status, and optionally your profile name. You need to call this after you logon or else you'll show up as offline. You won't receive any persona data about your friends if you don't go online.

mode - A value from EClientUIMode

v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method

Sets your current UI mode, which displays as an icon next to your online status in Steam chat and the friends list.

steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to add as a friend, as a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

- The SteamID of the user you want to add as a friend, as a object or a string that can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when Steam responds to this request. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success. If this is an Error object, it will have an eresult property. personaName - If successful, the current persona name of the user you added.

- Optional. Called when Steam responds to this request.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method. v3.10.0 or later is required to use callback .

Sends a friend request to the user with the specified SteamID . If they've already sent you a friend request, accepts it.

If you provide a callback, the message of the err will be DuplicateName and the eresult will be 14 if we are already friends with the requested user, or if we've sent them a friend request already that they haven't accepted or ignored. message will be Blocked and eresult will be 40 if they've blocked us.

steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to remove from your friends list, as a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Removed a specified user from your friends list. Also ignores an outstanding friend request from this user.

steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to block, as a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

- The SteamID of the user you want to block, as a object or a string that can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when the request completes

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Blocks all communication with a specified user.

steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to unblock, as a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

- The SteamID of the user you want to unblock, as a object or a string that can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when the request completes

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Unblocks all communication with a specified user.

options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: inviteLimit - How many times this link can be used before it's no longer valid. Defaults to 1. inviteDuration - How long in seconds this link can be used before it's no longer valid. Defaults to null (no time limit).

- Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: callback - Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object token - An object with these properties: invite_link - The link that can be used to add your account as a friend directly invite_token - Just the token part of the link invite_limit - How many times the link can be used before it's no longer valid invite_duration - How many seconds are left until the link expires. null if it never expires. time_created - A Date object representing when the link was created valid - true if the link is currently valid, or false if not

- Called when the request completes

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

v4.13.0 or later is required to use inviteDuration

Creates a quick-invite link that can be used by anyone who has it to add you to their friends list without needing to send an invite that you must to approve.

callback - Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object tokens - An array of objects, each of which is identical to the output of createQuickInviteLink

- Called when the request completes

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves the list of quick-invite links on your account. Links that you've revoked won't appear here.

linkOrToken - Either the full link, or just the token part of the link

- Either the full link, or just the token part of the link callback - Optional. Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when the request completes

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Revokes a quick-invite link. Can also be used to delete an already-used code from listQuickInviteLinks .

link - The full quick-invite link

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Decodes a quick-invite link and returns a SteamID object representing the user account to whom this link belongs. Returns null if the link is not well-formed.

This happens offline and thus returns immediately, without need for a callback or Promise.

link - The full quick-invite link

- The full quick-invite link callback - Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object valid - true if the link exists and is valid, false if the link exists but is not valid (e.g. it's already been used); it's an error if the link doesn't exist at all steamid - A SteamID object representing who the link belongs to invite_duration - How many seconds are left until the link expires. null if it never expires.

- Called when the request completes

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Checks whether a quick-invite link is valid.

link - The full quick-invite link

- The full quick-invite link callback - Optional. Called when the request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when the request completes

v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method

Redeems a quick-invite link and adds the user to your friends list.

steamids - An array of SteamID objects or strings which can parse into SteamID objects

- An array of objects or strings which can parse into objects callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success personas - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs and whose values are objects identical to those received in the user event

- Optional. Called when the requested data is available.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests persona data for one or more users from Steam. The response will arrive in the user event, or in the callback if provided.

appID - The ID of the app for which you want to upload rich presence data. You should be playing this app.

- The ID of the app for which you want to upload rich presence data. You should be playing this app. richPresence - An object containing your rich presence data. All values should be strings.

v4.4.0 or later is required to use this method

Uploads rich presence data to Steam. In order to display text in the Steam friends list, you need a key named steam_display , which must be a rich presence localization key (you can see RP keys for apps on SteamDB).

%placeholders% in the rich presence localization value will be replaced with the value of the corresponding key that you upload. For example, to get a TF2 RP string of "Special Event - Hello, World!", then you should upload:

{ "steam_display" : "#TF_RichPresence_Display" , "state" : "PlayingMatchGroup" , "matchgrouploc" : "SpecialEvent" , "currentmap" : "Hello, World!" }

This will subsequently be parsed like this:

#TF_RichPresence_Display = {#TF_RichPresence_State_%state%} {#TF_RichPresence_State_PlayingMatchGroup} = {#TF_RichPresence_MatchGroup_%matchgrouploc%} - %currentmap% {#TF_RichPresence_MatchGroup_SpecialEvent} - Hello, World! Special Event - Hello, World!

appID - The ID of the app for which you want rich presence localizations

- The ID of the app for which you want rich presence localizations language - The full name of the language you want, e.g. "english" or "spanish"

- The full name of the language you want, e.g. "english" or "spanish" callback - Called when the requested data is available. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object tokens - An object where keys are localization tokens (prefixed with # , e.g. #TF_RichPresence_Display ) and values are localized strings

- Called when the requested data is available.

v4.0.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests localized rich presence strings for a particular app in the given language. This will allow you to decode the rich_presence array in the user event into the localized string displayed in the Steam client.

appID - The ID of the app for which you want to get rich presence data for

- The ID of the app for which you want to get rich presence data for steamIDs - An array of SteamID objects or strings that can parse into SteamID objects

- An array of SteamID objects or strings that can parse into SteamID objects language - Optional. A string containing a full language name (e.g. 'english' or 'spanish' ). Defaults to language passed in constructor or setOption if omitted.

- Optional. A string containing a full language name (e.g. or ). Defaults to language passed in constructor or if omitted. callback - Called when the requested data is available. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are objects containing the received rich presence data. If no data was received for a SteamID there will be no key for that SteamID (and therefore no value).

- Called when the requested data is available.

v4.18.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests rich presence key/value data and localized strings as displayed in Steam for a list of given users, for a given app. You do not need to be friends with the requested users. Response object looks like this:

{ "users" : { "76561198006409530" : { "richPresence" : { "status" : "Playing CS:GO" , "version" : "13765" , "time" : "15.851017" , "game:state" : "lobby" , "steam_display" : "#display_Menu" , "connect" : "+gcconnectG02C0193A" }, "localizedString" : "Playing CS:GO" } } }

If the Steam display string cannot be localized, then localizedString will be null. This is the case when there exists no translation for the language you selected.

steamids - An array of SteamID objects or strings that can parse into SteamID objects

- An array of objects or strings that can parse into objects callback - Called when the requested data is available. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are Steam levels

- Called when the requested data is available.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets the Steam Level for one or more Steam users (who do not have to be on your friends list).

steamids - An array of SteamID objects or strings that can parse into SteamID objects

- An array of objects or strings that can parse into objects callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are objects containing the following properties: name - The new name adopted by the user, as a string name_since - A Date object representing when the user adopted this name

- Called when the requested data is available

v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets the last 10 persona names (including the current one) used by one or more Steam users (who do not have to be on your friends list).

callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success nicknames - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are nicknames for the corresponding users (as strings)

- Optional. Called when the requested data is available

v3.23.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves an up-to-date nickname list (see nicknameList ) from Steam. The nicknameList event will be emitted when the response to this request is received, immediately after the callback fires. If you provide no callback, the nicknameList event is still emitted.

In theory, the nickname list in myNicknames will always be up-to-date since v3.23.0, but you may wish to use this if you want to be doubly sure.

steamID - The SteamID of the user on whom you want to set a nickname, as a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

- The SteamID of the user on whom you want to set a nickname, as a object or a string that can parse into one nickname - The user's new nickname, as a string. Empty string to remove.

- The user's new nickname, as a string. Empty string to remove. callback - Optional. Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure or null on success.

- Optional. Called when the request completes.

v3.15.0 or later is required to use this method

Sets a nickname on a user. If one already exists, overwrites it. The myNicknames property will be updated just before the callback fires, on success.

Note: It appears to be possible for Steam to report success when using this method, when in reality your nickname wasn't saved on the server. You can detect this case by calling getNicknames .

appid - The AppID of the game you want to get your badge level for

- The AppID of the game you want to get your badge level for callback - Called when the requested data is available. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success steamLevel - Your own Steam level regularBadgeLevel - The level on your badge for this game (0 if you don't have one) foilBadgeLevel - The level on your foil badge for this game (0 if you don't have one)

- Called when the requested data is available.

v3.8.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets your own Steam Level, and the level you have on a badge for a particular game.

steamID - Either a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one

- Either a object or a string that can parse into one options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: includePlayedFreeGames - Set to true to include free games that the user has used before. Default false . filterAppids - Pass an array of numeric AppIDs here to only retrieve those apps includeFreeSub - Set to true to include apps owned through Steam Sub 0

- Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: callback - Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure or null on success. response - The response object game_count - A number indicating how many total apps this user owns games - An array of objects: appid - The ID of the app name - The name of the app playtime_2weeks - How many minutes this user has played in the past 2 weeks (may be null ) playtime_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time img_icon_url - A URL to the app's 32x32 square icon image img_logo_url - A URL to the app's 184x69 capsule logo image has_community_visible_stats - true if this app has visible community stats (e.g. /profiles/:steamID/stats/:appid) playtime_windows_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Windows playtime_mac_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Mac playtime_linux_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Linux

- Called when the request completes.

v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves a user's list of owned apps. The user's games must not be private.

This is functionally identical to IPlayerService/GetOwnedGames but with some minor data processing.

appID - The ID of the app you want to check

- The ID of the app you want to check callback - Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object friends - An array of SteamID objects

- Called when the request completes.

v4.20.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves a list of friends that have played or used an app.

options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: language - A language to localize item data into. Defaults to english

- Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: callback - Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure or null on success. response - The response object. Each property is an array of profile item data objects. profile_backgrounds - Owned profile backgrounds mini_profile_backgrounds - Owned miniprofile backgrounds avatar_frames - Owned avatar frames animated_avatars - Owned animated avatars profile_modifiers - Owned profile modifiers

- Called when the request completes.

v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves a listing of all profile items you currently own.

Profile Item Data

Profile item objects have these properties:

communityitemid - The asset ID of the item

- The asset ID of the item image_small - The URL to the image shown in the inventory. May be null .

- The URL to the image shown in the inventory. May be . image_large - The URL to the full size of the item's image. May be null if not a profile background.

- The URL to the full size of the item's image. May be if not a profile background. name - The internal name of the item

- The internal name of the item item_title - The localized name of the item

- The localized name of the item item_description - The localized description of the item

- The localized description of the item appid - The AppID of the app which owns this background

- The AppID of the app which owns this background item_type

item_class

movie_webm - The URL to a webm version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars.

- The URL to a webm version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars. movie_mp4 - The URL to an mp4 version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars.

- The URL to an mp4 version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars. equipped_flags - Unknown at this time

steamID - Either a SteamID object or a string that can parse into one for the user whose currently-equiped profile items you want to see

- Either a object or a string that can parse into one for the user whose currently-equiped profile items you want to see options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: language - A language to localize item data into. Defaults to english

- Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties: callback - Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure or null on success response - The response object. Each property is either null or a profile item data object profile_background mini_profile_background avatar_frame animated_avatars profile_modifiers

- Called when the request completes.

v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves a list of a given user's equipped profile items.

backgroundAssetID - The asset ID of the item you want to set as your background. Use 0 to remove your background.

- The asset ID of the item you want to set as your background. Use to remove your background. callback - Optional. Called when the request completes. err - An Error object on failure or null on success.

- Optional. Called when the request completes.

v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method

Changes your own profile background.

userSteamID - The SteamID of the user you want to invite, as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

- The SteamID of the user you want to invite, as a object or a string which can parse into one groupSteamID - The SteamID of the group you want to invite the user to, as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method

Invites a user to a Steam group.

Warning: Group invites can only be sent to users on your friends list. Why is this?

groupSteamID - The SteamID of the group you were invited to, as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

- The SteamID of the group you were invited to, as a object or a string which can parse into one accept - true to join the group, false to ignore the invitation

v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method

Joins a group you were invited to or ignores the invite.

groupName - The name to create the friends group with

- The name to create the friends group with callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success groupID - A reference group ID associated with the group

- Optional. Called when requested data is available

v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method

Creates a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)

groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group

- The reference group ID associated with the group callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available err An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when requested data is available

v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method

Deletes a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)

groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group

- The reference group ID associated with the group newName - The new name to rename the group to

- The new name to rename the group to callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available err An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when requested data is available

v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method

Renames a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)

Note: The change does not seem to update within the official Steam client

groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group

- The reference group ID associated with the group userSteamID - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

- Either a object or a string which can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available err An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when requested data is available

v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method

Adds a friend to a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)

groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group

- The reference group ID associated with the group userSteamID - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

- Either a object or a string which can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available err An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when requested data is available

v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method

Removes a friend to a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)

steamID - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Send a trade request to the specified user. Listen for the tradeResponse event for their response.

Note: Valve seems to have dropped real-time trade requests from the Steam UI, in favor of trade offers. However, real-time trades are not fully deprecated as they can still be initiated from inside of some games, for example TF2. Users using the Steam client will not see real-time trade requests that your bots send them, but bots should still be able to send and accept trade requests amongst themselves.

steamID - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Cancels your outstanding trade request to the specified user.

language - A string containing the language code you want stuff translated in, e.g. "en" or "es" or "zh"

- A string containing the language code you want stuff translated in, e.g. "en" or "es" or "zh" appid - The AppID of the game which owns the items you're interested in

- The AppID of the game which owns the items you're interested in classes - An array of objects, where each object has a classid property and optionally an instanceid property

- An array of objects, where each object has a property and optionally an property callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success descriptions - An array of description objects

- Called when the requested data is available

v3.25.0 or later is required to use this method

Retrieves asset description data from Steam. Works similarly to the WebAPI method by the same name, although at time of documentation no tags are returned.

callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object token - Just the token part of your trade URL url - Your full trade URL

- Called when the requested data is available

v3.28.0 or later is required to use this method

Gets your account's trade token and URL.

callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object token - Just the token part of your new trade URL url - Your full new trade URL

- Called when the requested data is available

v3.28.0 or later is required to use this method

Asks the Steam server to generate a new trade token for your account, and returns the new token and URL.

callback - Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success response - The response object emoticons - An object where keys are emoticon names (with colons, e.g. ":steamhappy:" ) and values are objects with these properties: name - The name of this emoticon, with colons (e.g. ":steamhappy:" ) count - A count of how many of this emoticon you own time_last_used - A Date object representing when you last used this emoticon ( null if never used) use_count - A count of how many times you have used this emoticon time_received - A Date object representing when you received this emoticon ( null if not applicable, e.g. the default Steam emoticons)

- Called when the requested data is available

v4.5.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests a list of emoticons that your account is entitled to use.

recipient - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one for the recipient of your message

- Either a object or a string which can parse into one for the recipient of your message message - The chat message that you're sending to them

- The chat message that you're sending to them type - Optional. A value from EChatEntryType . Defaults to ChatMsg . This usually shouldn't be needed.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Sends a chat message to a friend or a legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

recipient - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Tells the recipient that you're typing a chat message.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - Either a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one

- Either a object or a string which can parse into one callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available err - An Error object on failure, or null on success messages - An array of message objects, each of which has the following properties: steamID - The SteamID of the user who sent the message, either us or them (as a SteamID object) timestamp - A Date object for when the message was sent message - The message text unread - true if this was a new offline message, false if it's just history

- Optional. Called when the requested data is available

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests our chat history with a user. The results will arrive either in the callback or in the chatHistory event.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat to join (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

- The SteamID of the chat to join (as a object or a string which can parse into one) callback - Optional. Called when we either join or fail to join. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success

- Optional. Called when we either join or fail to join.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Joins a legacy chat room. To join a group chat, use the group's SteamID.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to leave (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Leaves a legacy chat room we're in.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to lock (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Locks a legacy chat room so that only group members and invited users can join.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to unlock (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Unlocks a legacy chat room so anyone can join.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to set officers-only (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Sets a legacy chat room so that only group officers can chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to unset officers-only (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Sets a legacy chat room so that anyone can chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to kick the user from (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

- The SteamID of the chat room to kick the user from (as a object or a string which can parse into one) userID - The SteamID of the user to kick from the room (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Kicks a user from a legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to ban the user from (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

- The SteamID of the chat room to ban the user from (as a object or a string which can parse into one) userID - The SteamID of the user to ban from the room (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Bans a user from a legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to unban the user from (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

- The SteamID of the chat room to unban the user from (as a object or a string which can parse into one) userID - The SteamID of the user to unban from the room (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Unbans a banned user from a legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to invite to (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

- The SteamID of the chat room to invite to (as a object or a string which can parse into one) userID - The SteamID of the user to invite to the room (as a SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Invites a user to a legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

convertUserID - If the user with the SteamID passed here has a chat window open with us, their window will be converted to the new chat room and they'll join it automatically. If they don't have a window open, they'll get an invite.

- If the user with the SteamID passed here has a chat window open with us, their window will be converted to the new chat room and they'll join it automatically. If they don't have a window open, they'll get an invite. inviteUserID - If specified, the user with the SteamID passed here will get invited to the new room automatically.

- If specified, the user with the SteamID passed here will get invited to the new room automatically. callback - Optional. Called when the chat is created or a failure occurs. err - An Error object on failure, or null on success chatID - If successful, the SteamID of the newly-created room, as a SteamID object

- Optional. Called when the chat is created or a failure occurs.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method

Creates a new multi-user legacy chat room.

This is deprecated. This creates an old-style, pre-new-chat chat room, which is not compatible with Steam's newer chat system. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

key - Steam formatted game key

- Steam formatted game key callback - Optional. Called when request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success purchaseResultDetails - A SteamUser.EPurchaseResult value packageList - An object whose keys are packageIDs and values are package names

- Optional. Called when request completes

v3.2.0 or later is required to use this method

Redeems a game code (CD key) on your account. If this request fails, the Error object will have purchaseResultDetails and packageList properties, and you should access this data via the Error object and not via the callback arguments.

appIDs - An array of AppIDs for which you want licenses

- An array of AppIDs for which you want licenses callback - Optional. Called when request completes err - An Error object on failure, or null on success grantedPackageIds - An array of package IDs that were granted to your account as a result of this request grantedAppIds - An array of AppIDs that were granted to your account as a result of this request

- Optional. Called when request completes

v3.18.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests a free-on-demand license to be granted to your account.

Older free-to-play games are in the "Steam" package (package ID 0). This package is automatically granted to all accounts (but not anonymous ones). Games in this package do not need a license to be explicitly requested.

All newer free-to-play games have "free-on-demand packages". These are packages that are not automatically granted to all accounts, but will be granted upon request ("on demand"). This is so that the Steam client can show free-to-play games you have previously added to your library when not installed. In order to "play" any free-to-play app that isn't in sub 0, you need to request a license for it using this method.

If successful, calling this method will result in the licenses event being emitted containing your new license(s).

Please note: This method is rate-limited to approximately 50 apps per hour.

Please note: This method only works with free-on-demand licenses. Promotional free licenses (i.e. "free to keep for a limited time") cannot be requested using this method. You can request such licenses using the steamstore module's addFreeLicense method.

appid - The Steam AppID of the app for which you want a ticket

- The Steam AppID of the app for which you want a ticket userData - If the app expects some "user data" (arbitrary data which will be encrypted into the ticket), provide it here. Otherwise, omit this argument or pass an empty Buffer.

- If the app expects some "user data" (arbitrary data which will be encrypted into the ticket), provide it here. Otherwise, omit this argument or pass an empty Buffer. callback - Called when the request completes err - If there was an error, this is an Error object. Otherwise, it's null . encryptedAppTicket - If successful, this is your encrypted appticket as a Buffer. You should provide the entire contents of the Buffer to the recipient.

- Called when the request completes

v3.14.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests an "encrypted app ticket" from Steam servers for a particular game. This can be used to prove your ownership of an app and also your account identity to some publisher server, provided they're expecting an encrypted app ticket. To use encrypted app tickets, publishers must set up an encryption key in the Steamworks backend. Therefore, this will not work if encrypted tickets haven't been set up for the AppID you request a ticket for. You cannot decrypt an encrypted app ticket, nor can you view anything it contains. It is for all intents and purposes an opaque blob of binary data which only the developer/publisher of the game can do anything with.

v4.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.

ID Events

Events marked as ID events are special. They all have a SteamID object as their first parameter. In addition to the event itself firing, a second event comprised of eventName + "#" + steamID.getSteamID64() is fired.

For example:

user.on( 'friendMessage' , function ( steamID, message ) { console .log( "Friend message from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ": " + message); }); user.on( 'friendMessage#76561198006409530' , function ( steamID, message ) { console .log( "Friend message from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ": " + message); });

loggedOn

details - An object containing various details about your account (see CMsgClientLogonResponse )

- An object containing various details about your account (see ) parental - An object containing your parental controls settings

v3.5.0 or later is required to use parental .

Emitted when you're successfully logged into Steam.

steamGuard

domain - If an email code is needed, the domain name of the address where the email was sent. null if an app code is needed.

- If an email code is needed, the domain name of the address where the email was sent. if an app code is needed. callback - Should be called when the code is available. code - The Steam Guard auth code

- Should be called when the code is available. lastCodeWrong - true if you're using 2FA and the last code you provided was wrong, false otherwise

This event will be emitted when Steam requests a Steam Guard code from us. You should collect the code from the user somehow and then call the callback with the code as the sole argument.

If no listener is bound to this event, then steam-user will prompt the user for a code via stdin.

If you are using 2FA, you need to check the lastCodeWrong argument. If it's true, then the last code you provided was incorrect (likely already used). In this case, you should wait 30 seconds to allow the TOTP algorithm to generate a new code. Failure to do so will result in a login loop, causing your IP address to be temporarily banned.

Example:

user.on( 'steamGuard' , function ( domain, callback ) { console .log( "Steam Guard code needed from email ending in " + domain); var code = getCodeSomehow(); callback(code); });

error

err - An Error object

Emitted when an error occurs during logon. Also emitted if we're disconnected and autoRelogin is either disabled, or it's a fatal disconnect.

If this event isn't handled, the program will crash.

The SteamUser object's steamID property will still be defined when this is emitted. The Error object will have an eresult parameter which is a value from the EResult enum.

disconnected

eresult - A value from the SteamUser.EResult enum

- A value from the enum msg - A string describing the reason for the disconnect, if available (might be undefined)

Emitted when we're disconnected from Steam for a non-fatal reason and autoRelogin is enabled. SteamUser will continually retry connection and will either emit loggedOn when logged back on, or error if a fatal logon error is experienced.

Also emitted in response to a logOff() call.

The SteamUser object's steamID property will still be defined when this is emitted.

The eresult value might be 0 (Invalid), which indicates that the disconnection was due to the connection being closed directly, without Steam sending a LoggedOff message.

sentry

sentry - A Buffer containing your new sentry file

Emitted when Steam sends us a new sentry file. By default, SteamUser will automatically save and reuse this sentry file for subsequent logins, but if you wish you may handle it yourself (see setSentry ).

webSession

sessionID - The value of the sessionid cookie

- The value of the cookie cookies - An array of cookies, as name=value strings

Emitted when a steamcommunity.com web session is successfully negotiated. This will automatically be emitted on logon (unless you used a webLogonToken to log on) and in response to webLogOn calls.

Some libraries require you to provide your sessionID , others don't. If your library doesn't, you can safely ignore it.

Read more about how cookies work and interact with other modules.

loginKey

key - Your login key

If you enabled rememberPassword in logOn , this will be emitted when Steam sends us a new login key. This key can be passed to logOn as loginKey in lieu of a password on subsequent logins.

At this time, I'm not sure if login keys expire, so to be safe you should record this somewhere (in a database, in a file, etc) and overwrite it every time the event is emitted.

newItems

count - How many new items you have (can be 0)

Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new items. You can reset the count to 0 by loading your inventory page (https://steamcommunity.com/my/inventory) while logged in.

count - How many total new comments you have (can be 0)

- How many total new comments you have (can be 0) myItems - How many of the total comments are on your content (workshop items, screenshots, your profile, etc.)

- How many of the total comments are on your content (workshop items, screenshots, your profile, etc.) discussions - How many of the total comments are posts in subscribed discussion threads

Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new comments.

tradeOffers

count - How many active received trade offers you have (can be 0)

Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new trade offers. This gets emitted shortly after logon iff it's nonzero, and every time it changes thereafter (i.e. both when you receive a trade offer and when an active trade offer you received gets accepted/canceled/declined).

communityMessages

count - How many unread community (moderator) messages you have (can be 0)

v3.26.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new community (moderator) messages. This gets emitted shortly after logon iff it's nonzero, and every time it changes thereafter (i.e. both when you receive a community message and when a community message gets read).

offlineMessages

count - How many unread offline chat messages you have

- How many unread offline chat messages you have friends - An array of SteamID strings for the users who have sent you unread offline chat messages

Emitted when Steam sends a notification of unread offline chat messages. This will always be emitted after logon, even if you have no messages.

vanityURL

url - Your new vanity URL

v3.7.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when your vanity URL changes. url is your new vanity URL. This event is emitted before the vanityURL property is updated, so you can compare to see what changed.

accountInfo

name - Your account's Steam (persona) name

- Your account's Steam (persona) name country - The character code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US"

- The character code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US" authedMachines - How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard

- How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard flags - Your account's bitwise flags

- Your account's bitwise flags facebookID - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID

- If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID facebookName - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your (real) name on Facebook

v3.4.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted on logon and when account info changes. This event is emitted before the accountInfo property is updated, so you can compare to see what changed.

emailInfo

address - Your account's email address

- Your account's email address validated - A boolean value for whether or not your email address is validated

Emitted on logon and when email info changes. The emailInfo property will be updated after this event is emitted.

accountLimitations

limited - true if your account is limited, false if not

- if your account is limited, if not communityBanned - true if your account is banned from Steam Community, false if not

- if your account is banned from Steam Community, if not locked - true if your account is locked, false if not (accounts can also be locked by Support)

- if your account is locked, if not (accounts can also be locked by Support) canInviteFriends - true if your account can invite friends, false if not

Emitted on logon and when limitations change. The limitations property will be updated after this event is emitted.

vacBans

numBans - How many bans your account has

- How many bans your account has appids - The AppIDs from which you're banned. Since each ban affects a range of AppIDs, some of the AppIDs in this array may not exist.

Emitted on logon and probably when you get banned/unbanned. The vac property will be updated after this event is emitted.

wallet

hasWallet - true if your account has a Steam Wallet, false if not

- if your account has a Steam Wallet, if not currency - The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as SteamUser.ECurrencyCode )

- The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as ) balance - Your account's current wallet balance

Emitted on logon and when wallet balance changes. The wallet property will be updated after this event is emitted.

licenses

licenses - An array of licenses

Contains the license data for the packages which your Steam account owns. To see license object structure, see CMsgClientLicenseList.License .

Emitted on logon and when licenses change. The licenses property will be updated after this event is emitted.

This isn't emitted for anonymous accounts. However, all anonymous user accounts have a license for package 17906 automatically.

gifts

gifts - An array of gift objects

Emitted on logon and when you receive/accept/decline a gift or guest pass. The gifts property will be updated after this event is emitted.

Guest Passes (do they even still exist?) are gifts (actually, gifts are Guest Passes with a very long expiration date). Consequently, both come through this event.

Each object in the array is an oustanding gift or guest pass that was sent to you that you haven't accepted/declined yet. Only outstanding gifts show up here. Gifts that you stored in your inventory don't show up here.

The structure of the objects in the array is defined in the documentation for the gifts property.

appOwnershipCached

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted once we have all data required in order to determine app ownership. You can now safely call getOwnedApps , ownsApp , getOwnedDepots , and ownsDepot .

This is only emitted if enablePicsCache is true .

changelist

changenumber - The changenumber of the changelist we just received

- The changenumber of the changelist we just received apps - An array of AppIDs which changed since our last received changelist

- An array of AppIDs which changed since our last received changelist packages - An array of PackageIDs which changed since our last received changelist

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when we receive a new changelist from Steam. The picsCache property is updated after this is emitted, so you can get the previous changenumber via picsCache.changenumber .

This is only emitted if enablePicsCache is true and changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.

appid - The AppID of the app which just changed

- The AppID of the app which just changed data - An object identical to that received from getProductInfo

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when an app that was already in our cache updates. The picsCache property is updated after this is emitted, so you can get the previous app data via picsCache.apps[appid] .

This is only emitted if enablePicsCache is true and changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.

packageid - The PackageID of the package which just changed

- The PackageID of the package which just changed data - An object identical to that received from getProductInfo

v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when a package that was already in our cache updates. The picsCache property is updated after this is emitted, so you can get the previous package data via picsCache.packages[packageid] .

This is only emitted if enablePicsCache is true and changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.

marketingMessages

timestamp - A Date object containing the time when this batch of messages was published

- A object containing the time when this batch of messages was published messages - An array of objects containing the following properties id - The marketing message's 64-bit numeric ID, as a string url - The URL where you can view this message flags - A 32-bit integer containing the message's bitwise flags

- An array of objects containing the following properties

v3.4.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted on logon, and when new marketing messages are published. Marketing messages are the popups that appear after you exit a game if you have "Notify me about additions or changes to my games, new releases, and upcoming releases" enabled in the Steam client.

tradeRequest

steamID - The SteamID of the user who sent the request, as a SteamID object

- The SteamID of the user who sent the request, as a object respond - A function which you should call to either accept or decline the request accept - true to accept the request, false to decline it

- A function which you should call to either accept or decline the request

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when someone sends us a trade request. Example usage:

user.on( 'tradeRequest' , function ( steamID, respond ) { console .log( "Incoming trade request from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ", accepting" ); respond( true ); });

tradeResponse

steamID - The SteamID of the other user, as a SteamID object

- The SteamID of the other user, as a object response - A value from the EEconTradeResponse enum

- A value from the enum restrictions - An object containing the following properties (of which any or all could be undefined) steamguardRequiredDays newDeviceCooldownDays defaultPasswordResetProbationDays passwordResetProbationDays defaultEmailChangeProbationDays emailChangeProbationDays

- An object containing the following properties (of which any or all could be undefined)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when someone responds to our trade request. Also emitted with response EEconTradeResponse.Cancel when someone cancels their outstanding trade request to us.

tradeStarted

steamID - The SteamID of your trade partner, as a SteamID object

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a new trade session has started (either as a result of someone accepting a Steam trade request, an in-game (TF2) trade request, or something else).

The trade is now available at http://steamcommunity.com/trade/[SteamID], and can be automated with node-steam-trade .

playingState

blocked - true if you're blocked from playing a game on this session (because a game is being played on this account using another logon session)

- if you're blocked from playing a game on this session (because a game is being played on this account using another logon session) playingApp - If blocked , this is the AppID of the game that is being played elsewhere

v3.21.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted under these conditions:

Right after logon, only if a game is being played on this account in another location (i.e. blocked is true )

a game is being played on this account in another location (i.e. is ) Whenever a game starts (or stops) being played on another session

Whenever you start (or stop) playing a game on this session (via gamesPlayed ) In this case, blocked is false and playingApp is the AppID you're currently playing

)

user

sid - A SteamID object for the user whose data we just received

- A object for the user whose data we just received user - An object containing the user's persona data

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam sends us persona information about a user, which will only happen if this client instance's persona state is online. The users property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to see what changed.

group

sid - A SteamID object for the group whose data we just received

- A object for the group whose data we just received group - An object containing the group's data

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam sends us information about a Steam group. The groups property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to see what changed.

groupEvent

sid - A SteamID object for the group who just posted/started an event

- A object for the group who just posted/started an event headline - The name of the event

- The name of the event date - A Date object for the event's start time

- A object for the event's start time gid - The event's GID (link to the event page at https://steamcommunity.com/gid//event/)

- The event's GID (link to the event page at https://steamcommunity.com/gid//event/) gameID - The AppID of the game which this event is associated with

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a group schedules a new event, or a new event starts.

groupAnnouncement

sid - A SteamID object for the group who just posted an announcement

- A object for the group who just posted an announcement headline - The title of the announcement

- The title of the announcement gid - The announcement's GID (link to the announcement page at https://steamcommunity.com/gid//announcements/detail/)

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a group posts a new announcement.

friendRelationship

sid - A SteamID object for the user whose relationship with us just changed

- A object for the user whose relationship with us just changed relationship - A value from EFriendRelationship

- A value from previousRelationship - Your previous relationship with this user. This is also a value from EFriendRelationship

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event. v4.20.2 or later is required to use previousRelationship

This is an ID event.

Emitted when our relationship with a particular user changes. For example, EFriendRelationship.RequestRecipient means that we got invited as a friend, and EFriendRelationship.None means that we got unfriended.

The myFriends property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to the old value to see what changed.

groupRelationship

sid - A SteamID object for the group whose relationship with us just changed

- A object for the group whose relationship with us just changed relationship - A value from EClanRelationship

- A value from previousRelationship - Your previous relationship with this group. This is also a value from EClanRelationship

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event. v4.20.2 or later is required to use previousRelationship

This is an ID event.

Emitted when our relationship with a particular Steam group changes.

The myGroups property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to the old value to see what changed.

friendsList

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when our friends list is downloaded from Steam after logon, and is now available in myFriends .

friendPersonasLoaded

v3.22.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when all personas have been loaded for our entire friends list, and they are all now available in users .

groupList

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when our group list is downloaded from Steam after logon, and is now available in myGroups .

friendsGroupList

groups - An object whose structure is identical to the myFriendGroups property

v1.10.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when our friends group list is downloaded from Steam, which should be shortly after logon (automatically).

In the official client, friend groups are called tags.

The myFriendGroups property will be updated after this event is emitted, so you can compare groups with the property to see what changed.

nicknameList

v3.15.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when we receive our full nickname list from Steam, which should be shortly after logon (automatically). You can access it via the myNicknames property.

nickname

steamID - The SteamID of the user whose nickname changed, as a SteamID object

- The SteamID of the user whose nickname changed, as a object newNickname - The user's new nickname, or null if their existing nickname has been deleted

v3.23.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when a friend's nickname is changed somewhere else (that is, on the web or by another client sessions). This is not emitted in response to a setNickname call.

This is emitted before the myNicknames property is updated, so you can compare with that object to see what it used to be.

friendOrChatMessage

senderID - The message sender, as a SteamID object

- The message sender, as a object message - The message text

- The message text room - The room to which the message was sent. This is the user's SteamID if it was a friend message

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when we receive either a friend message or a legacy chat room message, as long as we're online.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

friendMessage

senderID - The message sender, as a SteamID object

- The message sender, as a object message - The message text

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when we receive a direct friend message (that is, not through a chat room), as long as we're online.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

friendTyping

senderID - The SteamID of the friend who's typing

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam notifies us that one of our friends is typing a message to us, as long as we're online.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

friendLeftConversation

senderID - The SteamID of the friend who closed our chat window

v3.10.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam notifies us that one of our friends with whom we've been chatting has closed our chat window, as long as we're online.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

friendMessageEcho

recipientID - The SteamID of the user who rececived this message

- The of the user who rececived this message message - The message text

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam echos us a message that we sent to a friend on another login.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

friendTypingEcho

recipientID - The SteamID of the user who we're typing to

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when Steam echos us a notification that we're typing to a friend on another login.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatMessage

room - The SteamID of the chat room

- The of the chat room chatter - The SteamID of the message sender

- The of the message sender message - The message text

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when we receive a chat message from a legacy chat room, as long as we're online. This is a special ID event. Any of the following are acceptable:

chatMessage

chatMessage#roomID

chatMessage#senderID

chatMessage#roomID#senderID

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatHistory

steamID - The SteamID of the user with whom we got chat history

- The of the user with whom we got chat history success - An EResult value

- An value messages - An array of message objects

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

With the exception of the steamID argument, this is identical to the callback of getChatHistory .

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatInvite

inviterID - The SteamID of the user who invited us

- The of the user who invited us chatID - The SteamID of the chat that we were invited to

- The of the chat that we were invited to chatName - The name of the chat we were invited to. Empty if it's a multi-user chat and not a group chat.

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when we're invited to join a legacy chat room. This is a special ID event. Any of the following are acceptable:

chatInvite

chatInvite#inviterID

chatInvite#chatID

chatInvite#inviterID#chatID

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatCreated

friendID - The SteamID of the friend with whom we were creating this legacy chat room

- The of the friend with whom we were creating this legacy chat room eresult - An EResult value

- An value chatID - The SteamID of the newly-created legacy chat, if successful

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

With the exception of the friendID argument, this event is identical to the callback of createChatRoom .

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatEnter

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that we either entered or failed to enter

- The of the legacy chat room that we either entered or failed to enter response - A value from EChatRoomEnterResponse

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

With the exception of the chatID argument, this event is identical to the callback of joinChat .

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatLeft

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that we left

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when we leave a legacy chat room for any reason (we left, kicked, banned, etc).

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserJoined

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user joined

- The of the legacy chat room that the user joined userID - The SteamID of the user who joined

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user joins a legacy chat room we're in.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserLeft

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user left

- The of the legacy chat room that the user left userID - The SteamID of the user who left

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user leaves a legacy chat room we're in.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserDisconnected

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user disconnected from

- The of the legacy chat room that the user disconnected from userID - The SteamID of the user who disconnected

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in disconnects from Steam.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserKicked

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user was kicked from

- The of the legacy chat room that the user was kicked from userID - The SteamID of the user who was kicked

- The of the user who was kicked actor - The SteamID of the user who did the kicking

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user is kicked from a legacy chat room we're in.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserBanned

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user was banned from

- The of the legacy chat room that the user was banned from userID - The SteamID of the user who was banned

- The of the user who was banned actor - The SteamID of the user who did the banning

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user is banned from a legacy chat room we're in.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserSpeaking

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user is speaking in

- The of the legacy chat room that the user is speaking in userID - The SteamID of the user who is speaking

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in starts speaking over voice chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatUserDoneSpeaking

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user is done speaking in

- The of the legacy chat room that the user is done speaking in userID - The SteamID of the user who is done speaking

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in stops speaking over voice chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatSetPublic

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that was unlocked

- The of the legacy chat room that was unlocked actor - The SteamID of the user who unlocked it

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is unlocked so that anyone can join.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatSetPrivate

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that was locked

- The of the legacy chat room that was locked actor - The SteamID of the user who locked it

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is locked so that only group members can join without an invite.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatSetOfficersOnly

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that was set officers-only

- The of the legacy chat room that was set officers-only actor - The SteamID of the user who set it officers-only

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is set so that only group officers can chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

chatSetPrivate

chatID - The SteamID of the legacy chat room that was unset officers-only

- The of the legacy chat room that was unset officers-only actor - The SteamID of the user who unset it officers-only

v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.

Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is set so that everyone can chat.

This is deprecated. You should use SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of each SteamUser instance.

Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.

lobbyInvite

inviterID - The SteamID of the user who invited us to a Steam lobby

- The of the user who invited us to a Steam lobby lobbyID - The SteamID of the lobby we were invited to

v3.9.0 or later is required to use this event

This is an ID event.*

Emitted when we're invited to a Steam lobby. The inviter should be currently playing the game associated with this lobby, so you can get the AppID of the associated game from their user persona data.

appLaunched

appid

v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event

Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.

appQuit

appid

v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event

Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.

receivedFromGC

appid

msgType

payload

v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event

Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.