Steam Trade Offers for Node.js

steam-tradeoffers is a library for Node.js written in JavaScript. It allows you to automate Steam trading using trade offers. It was designed with node-steam in mind, but does not depend on it directly. Some of the methods of the library are wrappers for Steam Web API.

Please read the FAQ first if you have any questions.

If your question is not answered here, please ask it in https://github.com/steam-forward/node-steam-forum, please do not open an issue here. Issues are only for bugs and feature requests.

Installation

npm install steam-tradeoffers

Usage

Instantiate a SteamTradeOffers object...

var SteamTradeOffers = require ( 'steam-tradeoffers' ); var offers = new SteamTradeOffers();

...then setup session and WebAPI key:

offers.setup({ sessionID : sessionID, webCookie : cookies, APIKey : webAPIKey });

You can obtain session information with node-steam and its plugin steam-weblogon.

Demo

A demo bot exists that also serves as a donation bot.

Source code (based on the storehouse.js example).

Examples

You'll need to install node-steam, steam-weblogon, and steam-web-api-key in order to run the examples.

The storehouse.js file contains an example of handling incoming trade offers.

The offerbot.js is an example of making a trade offer.

On first launch both of the examples will 'crash'. Check your email for Steam Guard code and edit an example file to add it, then run it again.

Please read the FAQ before creating an issue about examples.

Methods

options param of all methods is just an object. All callbacks supplied with Error as the first argument or null if no errors occured.

As noted above, this method is used to setup a web session and other settings. If you want to operate with trade offers right after startup, do it after calling this method.

Options:

sessionID is a valid web session ID.

is a valid web session ID. webCookie is an array of cookies.

is an array of cookies. APIKey is a Web API key for the account you use to trade. API key of another account won't work.

is a Web API key for the account you use to trade. API key of another account won't work. requestOptions (optional) is a request options object. You can use it to configure timeout, proxy, etc. All available options are listed in request docs. This library uses some defaults: timeout is a number of milliseconds to wait for Steam servers to respond. Default is 30000 .

(optional) is a request object. You can use it to configure timeout, proxy, etc. All available options are listed in request docs. This library uses some defaults: DEPRECATED timeout (optional) is a number of milliseconds to wait for Steam servers to respond. Default is 30000 . More information about timeouts can be found in request docs.

sessionID and webCookie can be acquired using node-steam with the node-steam-weblogon plugin. APIKey can be obtained using node-steam-web-api-key.

Loads your inventory for the given app and context. For example, use 440 and 2 for TF2 and 570 and 2 for Dota 2. If success the second argument to callback will be an array of item objects and the third argument will contain raw inventory objects, not merged with descriptions but still concatenated from multiple inventory pages.

Options:

appId is the Steam AppID

is the Steam AppID contextId is the inventory context Id

is the inventory context Id language (optional) is the language for item descriptions

(optional) is the language for item descriptions tradableOnly (optional) is a boolean flag that defaults to true to return tradable items only

Loads your partner inventory for the given app and context.

Options:

partnerSteamId is the SteamID of the trade partner. You need specify only partnerAccountId or partnerSteamId .

is the SteamID of the trade partner. You need specify only or . partnerAccountId is the Steam Account ID of the trade partner. You need specify only partnerAccountId or partnerSteamId .

is the Steam Account ID of the trade partner. You need specify only or . appId is the Steam AppID

is the Steam AppID contextId is the inventory context Id

is the inventory context Id tradeOfferId (optional) is needed to load private inventory of the trade partner for received trade offer

(optional) is needed to load private inventory of the trade partner for received trade offer language (optional) is the language for item descriptions

Makes a trade offer to the partner.

Options:

partnerAccountId or partnerSteamId , you need only one of those.

or , you need only one of those. accessToken (optional) is a token from the public Trade URL of the partner.

(optional) is a token from the public Trade URL of the partner. itemsFromMe are the items you will lose in the trade.

are the items you will lose in the trade. itemsFromThem are the items you will receive in the trade.

are the items you will receive in the trade. counteredTradeOffer (optional) is the ID to a trade offer you are countering.

(optional) is the ID to a trade offer you are countering. message (optional) is a message to include in the offer.

itemsFromMe and itemsFromThem both are arrays of item objects that look like this:

{ "appid" : 440 , "contextid" : 2 , "amount" : 1 , "assetid" : "1627590398" }

If success the second param to callback will be an object with tradeofferid of the newly created trade offer.

The first method loads a list of trade offers, and the second loads just a single offer.

Options:

See Steam Web API/IEconService. The second argument to callback will be an object that Steam Web API returns. The only thing to note is that the wrapper adds a property steamid_other with the SteamID of the trade partner to each CEcon_TradeOffer object in received trades.

acceptOffer that was sent to you.

Options:

tradeOfferId is a trade offer Id

is a trade offer Id partnerSteamId is the SteamID of the other person. This param is optional for backward compatibility. Accepting offers may not work for you without this param.

The second argument to callback will be an object with response from Steam, but don't expect anything meaningful in it.

declineOffer that was sent to you. cancelOffer that you sent.

Options:

tradeOfferId is a trade offer Id

The second argument to callback will be an object with response from Steam, but don't expect anything meaningful in it.

The second argument to callback will be the trade offer URL.

The second argument to callback will be the offer token of the bot, extracted from its trade offer URL.

Options:

tradeId is the ID of the completed trade you want to get items for, available as a tradeid property on offers from getOffers or getOffer

is the ID of the completed trade you want to get items for, available as a property on offers from or language (optional) is the language for item descriptions

The second argument to callback will be an array of items acquired in a completed trade.

Get escrow hold duration for yourself and your trade partner before trade.

Options:

partnerAccountId or partnerSteamId , you need only one of those.

or , you need only one of those. accessToken is a token from the public Trade URL of the partner (required if they are not in your friend list).

The second argument to callback will be an object like:

{ "my" : 0 , "their" : 0 }

Get escrow hold duration for the existing active trade offer.

Options:

tradeOfferId is a trade offer Id

The output is the same as with getHoldDuration .

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Alexey Komarov alex7kom@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.