steam-groups

by Michael Scholtz
2.0.0 (see all)

👥 Custom node-steam handler which provides group functions

Overview

452

16

7yrs ago

1

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Steam Groups for node-steam

NPM version Dependency Status

This is a tiny node.js module which provides custom node-steam handler for group functions.

Installation

npm install steam-groups

Usage

Firstly, require steam as well as steam-groups module ...

var Steam = require('steam');
var SteamGroups = require('steam-groups');

After that, instantiate SteamGroups by providing the Steam client instance as a constructor parameter...

var client = new Steam.SteamClient();
var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client);

That's it. You can now use additional group functions.

Methods

inviteUserToGroup(steamIdGroup, steamIdInvited)

Invite user steamIdInvited to group steamIdGroup. steamIdGroup has to be in groupID64 format.

Example of groupID64 can be found here.

acknowledgeGroupInvite(steamIdGroup, response)

Accept or decline an invite to join group steamIdGroup. response is a boolean value.

This can be used in conjunction with node-steam's group event.

Example

// Require steam and steam-groups first
var Steam = require('steam');
var SteamGroups = require('steam-groups');

// Create new SteamClient object and pass it as a constructor param
var client = new Steam.SteamClient();
var steamFriends = new Steam.SteamFriends(client);

var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client);

// Connect to Steam network and add additional code here ...

// Decline any incoming group invite
steamFriends.on('group', function(group, relationship) {
    if(relationship === Steam.EClanRelationship.Invited) {
        steamGroups.acknowledgeGroupInvite(group, false);
    }
});

// Invite anyone who messages us to a group
steamFriends.on('friendMsg', function(user, message, type) {
    if(type === Steam.EChatEntryType.ChatMsg) {
        steamGroups.inviteUserToGroup('1234567890', user);
    }
});

Disclaimer

node-steam is port of SteamKit2, which does not support group functions. Automating group functionalities might be against Steam's EULA. There are many people who run trading bots and automate this process, but remember that you are using this at your own risk.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.

