This is a tiny node.js module which provides custom node-steam handler for group functions.
npm install steam-groups
Firstly, require
steam as well as
steam-groups module ...
var Steam = require('steam');
var SteamGroups = require('steam-groups');
After that, instantiate SteamGroups by providing the Steam client instance as a constructor parameter...
var client = new Steam.SteamClient();
var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client);
That's it. You can now use additional group functions.
Invite user
steamIdInvited to group
steamIdGroup.
steamIdGroup has to be in
groupID64 format.
Example of
groupID64 can be found here.
Accept or decline an invite to join group
steamIdGroup.
response is a
boolean value.
This can be used in conjunction with
node-steam's
group event.
// Require steam and steam-groups first
var Steam = require('steam');
var SteamGroups = require('steam-groups');
// Create new SteamClient object and pass it as a constructor param
var client = new Steam.SteamClient();
var steamFriends = new Steam.SteamFriends(client);
var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client);
// Connect to Steam network and add additional code here ...
// Decline any incoming group invite
steamFriends.on('group', function(group, relationship) {
if(relationship === Steam.EClanRelationship.Invited) {
steamGroups.acknowledgeGroupInvite(group, false);
}
});
// Invite anyone who messages us to a group
steamFriends.on('friendMsg', function(user, message, type) {
if(type === Steam.EChatEntryType.ChatMsg) {
steamGroups.inviteUserToGroup('1234567890', user);
}
});
node-steam is port of
SteamKit2, which does not support group functions. Automating group functionalities might be against Steam's EULA. There are many people who run trading bots and automate this process, but remember that you are using this at your own risk.
MIT. See
LICENSE.