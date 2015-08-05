Steam Groups for node-steam

This is a tiny node.js module which provides custom node-steam handler for group functions.

Installation

npm install steam-groups

Usage

Firstly, require steam as well as steam-groups module ...

var Steam = require ( 'steam' ); var SteamGroups = require ( 'steam-groups' );

After that, instantiate SteamGroups by providing the Steam client instance as a constructor parameter...

var client = new Steam.SteamClient(); var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client);

That's it. You can now use additional group functions.

Methods

Invite user steamIdInvited to group steamIdGroup . steamIdGroup has to be in groupID64 format.

Example of groupID64 can be found here.

Accept or decline an invite to join group steamIdGroup . response is a boolean value.

This can be used in conjunction with node-steam 's group event.

Example

var Steam = require ( 'steam' ); var SteamGroups = require ( 'steam-groups' ); var client = new Steam.SteamClient(); var steamFriends = new Steam.SteamFriends(client); var steamGroups = new SteamGroups(client); steamFriends.on( 'group' , function ( group, relationship ) { if (relationship === Steam.EClanRelationship.Invited) { steamGroups.acknowledgeGroupInvite(group, false ); } }); steamFriends.on( 'friendMsg' , function ( user, message, type ) { if (type === Steam.EChatEntryType.ChatMsg) { steamGroups.inviteUserToGroup( '1234567890' , user); } });

Disclaimer

node-steam is port of SteamKit2 , which does not support group functions. Automating group functionalities might be against Steam's EULA. There are many people who run trading bots and automate this process, but remember that you are using this at your own risk.

License