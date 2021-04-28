In addition to a collection of plugins, StealJS is comprised of two main components:
steal: an extensible, universal module loader.
steal-tools: utilities for building, transforming, and exporting module formats.
This is the
steal repository. For the
tools, see https://github.com/stealjs/steal-tools.
steal
steal is unique because it can load JavaScript modules defined in ES6, AMD, and CommonJS formats (unlike most other module loaders, which only support one of these formats at a time).
In JavaScript, the word "modules" refers to small units of independent, reusable code. They are the foundation of many JavaScript design patterns, and can look like this in ES6:
export function hello() {
console.log('hello');
}
export function goodbye() {
console.log('goodbye');
}
Or like this in AMD:
define([], function() {
return {
hello: function() {
console.log('hello');
},
goodbye: function() {
console.log('goodbye');
}
};
});
Or like this CommonJS:
function hello() {
console.log('hello');
}
function goodbye() {
console.log('goodbye');
}
module.exports = {
hello: hello,
goodbye: goodbye
}
All of these formats are supported by
steal, so you can mix and match modules in your project:
// ES6
import { hello, goodbye } from "greetings";
// AMD
define(["greetings"],function(greetings){ ... });
// CommonJS
var hello = require('greetings').hello;
var goodbye = require('greetings').goodbye;
Additionally, plugins make it possible to load ANY module type you might come up with, such as Less or CSS. Anyone can write a plugin for
steal to extend it's core module-loading functionality.
steal with Plugins
The StealJS organization maintains popular plugins that extend and enhance the module-loading capabilities of
steal (and, subsequently,
steal-tools) such as:
For example, the Less plugin allows Less files to be loaded similarly to JavaScript modules:
// ES6
import "style.less";
// AMD
define(["style.less"],function(){ ... });
// CommonJS
require("style.less");
// steal
steal("style.less")
Looking to create a plugin for another format? See Writing Plugins.
For more information on StealJS, visit StealJS.com.
For information on contributing and developing, see the Contributing Guide on StealJS.com.
Great package ! But you have to know that the 2.X version doesn't work with IE11. You should use the latest 1.X instead