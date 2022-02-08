Strongly Typed Events

Add the power of events to your projects. We even have 3 flavors for you.

Event types

This project gives you the following event types:

Events - styled after the way .Net implements events. With each event you'll get a sender and an argument object. If you use typescript, you can implement them using generics.

npm install ste-events or npm install ste-promise-events for event handlers that support Promise .

- styled after the way .Net implements events. With each event you'll get a and an object. If you use typescript, you can implement them using generics. or for event handlers that support . Simple events - basically the same thing, with only an argument.

npm install ste-simple-events or npm install ste-promise-simple-events for event handlers that support Promise .

- basically the same thing, with only an argument. or for event handlers that support . Signals - for when no data is needed, just the firing of the event is enough.

npm install ste-signals or npm install ste-promise-signals for event handlers that support Promise .

- for when no data is needed, just the firing of the event is enough. or for event handlers that support . You want them all? Just use

npm install strongly-typed-events .

Subscription made easy

An example says more than a 1000 words. Imagine if you have events like this on your class:

let clock = new Clock( "Smu" , 1000 ); clock.onTick.subscribe( () => console .log( "Tick!" )); clock.onSequenceTick.subscribe( s => console .log( `Sequence: ${s} ` )); clock.onClockTick.subscribe( ( c, n ) => console .log( ` ${c.name} ticked ${n} times.` ) );

Events made easy

So let's look at the implementation from a TypeScript perspective. (Do you program NodeJs without typescript? Check this.)

import { SignalDispatcher, SimpleEventDispatcher, EventDispatcher } from "strongly-typed-events" ; class Clock { private _onTick = new SignalDispatcher(); private _onSequenceTick = new SimpleEventDispatcher< number >(); private _onClockTick = new EventDispatcher<Clock, number >(); private _ticks: number = 0 ; constructor ( public name: string , timeout: number ) { setInterval( () => { this ._ticks += 1 ; this ._onTick.dispatch(); this ._onSequenceTick.dispatch( this ._ticks); this ._onClockTick.dispatch( this , this ._ticks); }, timeout); } public get onTick() { return this ._onTick.asEvent(); } public get onSequenceTick() { return this ._onSequenceTick.asEvent(); } public get onClockTick() { return this ._onClockTick.asEvent(); } }

Stopping events

You can stop events from being propagated.

let dispatcher = new SignalDispatcher(); let a = 0 ; dispatcher.sub( ev => { a++; if (a > 2 ) { ev.stopPropagation(); } }); let b = 0 ; dispatcher.sub( () => { b++; }); dispatcher.dispatch(); dispatcher.dispatch(); dispatcher.dispatch(); dispatcher.dispatch();

Check the documentation or the examples for more information.

Documentation

This project will help you to add events, event handling en event dispatching to your classes. To get you started, check:

History

Click here for more history...

Packages

Want a smaller package? Check out on of these:

Package Description ste-core Package that contains all the building blocks for the creation of events. The dispatcher implementation is its main hero. ste-events or ste-promise-events Events that are modeled after .Net with a sender and argument . If you use typescript, you can leverage the support for generics and get strongly typed code. ste-simple-events or ste-promise-simple-events A simpler version of the ste-event -event. No sender, just an argument. ste-signals or ste-promise-signals A signal is even simpler, it is just a callback for when you need to be alerted without any scope. strongly-typed-events This package includes everything. ste-browser Helps to host events in the browser.

Maintenance

This project is maintained by Kees C. Bakker.