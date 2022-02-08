Add the power of events to your projects. We even have 3 flavors for you.
This project gives you the following event types:
sender and an
argument object. If you use typescript, you can implement them using generics.
npm install ste-events or
npm install ste-promise-events for event handlers that support
Promise.
npm install ste-simple-events or
npm install ste-promise-simple-events for event handlers that support
Promise.
npm install ste-signals or
npm install ste-promise-signals for event handlers that support
Promise.
npm install strongly-typed-events.
An example says more than a 1000 words. Imagine if you have events like this on your class:
let clock = new Clock("Smu", 1000);
//log the ticks to the console - this is a signal event
clock.onTick.subscribe(() => console.log("Tick!"));
//log the sequence parameter to the console - this is a simple event
clock.onSequenceTick.subscribe(s => console.log(`Sequence: ${s}`));
//log the name of the clock and the tick argument to the console - this is an event
clock.onClockTick.subscribe((c, n) =>
console.log(`${c.name} ticked ${n} times.`)
);
So let's look at the implementation from a TypeScript perspective. (Do you program NodeJs without typescript? Check this.)
import { SignalDispatcher, SimpleEventDispatcher, EventDispatcher } from "strongly-typed-events";
class Clock {
private _onTick = new SignalDispatcher();
private _onSequenceTick = new SimpleEventDispatcher<number>();
private _onClockTick = new EventDispatcher<Clock, number>();
private _ticks: number = 0;
constructor(public name: string, timeout: number) {
setInterval(() => {
this._ticks += 1;
this._onTick.dispatch();
this._onSequenceTick.dispatch(this._ticks);
this._onClockTick.dispatch(this, this._ticks);
}, timeout);
}
public get onTick() {
return this._onTick.asEvent();
}
public get onSequenceTick() {
return this._onSequenceTick.asEvent();
}
public get onClockTick() {
return this._onClockTick.asEvent();
}
}
You can stop events from being propagated.
let dispatcher = new SignalDispatcher();
let a = 0;
dispatcher.sub(ev => {
a++;
if (a > 2) {
ev.stopPropagation();
}
});
let b = 0;
dispatcher.sub(() => { b++; });
dispatcher.dispatch();
dispatcher.dispatch();
dispatcher.dispatch();
dispatcher.dispatch();
// a should be 4, because 4 dispatches are done.");
// b should be 2, because events after the 2nd dispatch are stopped."
Check the documentation or the examples for more information.
This project will help you to add events, event handling en event dispatching to your classes. To get you started, check:
Want a smaller package? Check out on of these:
|Package
|Description
ste-core
|Package that contains all the building blocks for the creation of events. The dispatcher implementation is its main hero.
ste-events or
ste-promise-events
|Events that are modeled after .Net with a
sender and
argument. If you use typescript, you can leverage the support for generics and get strongly typed code.
ste-simple-events or
ste-promise-simple-events
|A simpler version of the
ste-event-event. No sender, just an argument.
ste-signals or
ste-promise-signals
|A signal is even simpler, it is just a callback for when you need to be alerted without any scope.
strongly-typed-events
|This package includes everything.
ste-browser
|Helps to host events in the browser.
This project is maintained by Kees C. Bakker.