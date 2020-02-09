openbase logo
stdout-stderr

by Jeff Dickey
0.1.13 (see all)

mock stdout and stderr

npm
GitHub
CDN

136K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

stdout-stderr

mock stdout and stderr

Usage:

const {stdout, stderr} = require('stdout-stderr')

stdout.start()                                // start mocking stdout
console.log('writing to stdout')              // this will not be displayed
stdout.stop()                                 // stop mocking stdout
assert(stdout.output === 'writing to stdout') // view the output


/* options */
stdout.stripColor = false // disable automatic ansi code stripping
stdout.print = true       // also output to screen

This uses the debug module so you can also see the output by setting DEBUG=stdout|stderr|*.

