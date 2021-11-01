⚠️ WARNING: This the branch for the next planned version (v1): it's unstable and under active development. For the latest stable version, go to the
masterbranch
A marvelous Open Source Status Page system
Statusfy is a Status Page System, easy to use and completely Open Source. You can easily create a fast System, Static Generated, and easily deploy it to a variety of hosting services.
A Statusfy site is a Web Application, created on top of Eleventy, Netlify CMS and Tailwind CSS. It is used Eleventy to make a quick and useful abstraction of the system generation, Netlify CMS to dynamically define the System Editor, and Tailwind CSS to rapidly define the default themes.
I love Open Source Projects, I use them every day and Statusfy is one of my contribution to the community. Statusfy is created and maintained by me, a Full Stack Developer, but my resources are limited. If you want to support my work and help me to continue developing this Amazing Project, please donate, I will appreciate it ❤️.
This is how we use the donations:
It’s pretty easy to get started with Statusfy. Install it globally with npm:
Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)
# change the working directory
cd existing_folder
# run the initialization command
npx @statusfy/cli init
# and install your local dependencies
npm install # OR yarn install
Create a new incident with this command:
npm run new-incident # OR yarn new-incident
and launch the development server with:
npm run start # OR yarn start
You can later also generate the final Website with:
npm run generate # OR yarn generate
More information in the Documentation.
⚠️ You must at least use
node >= 10.
# install dependencies
yarn
# serves Statusfy's own demo
yarn demo:dev
# make sure your code change passes the test
yarn test
More information in the Contributing Guide. You can also build and run Statusfy in a free online workspace using Gitpod:
A Demo application is at https://statusfy.marquez.co.
This project is sponsored by me, a Full Stack Developers. If you require Professional Assistance on your project(s), please contact me at https://marquez.co.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Everyone participating in this project is expected to agree to abide by the Code of Conduct.
Code released under the Apache License 2.0.