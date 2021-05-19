statuses

HTTP status utility for node.

This module provides a list of status codes and messages sourced from a few different projects:

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install statuses

API

var status = require ( 'statuses' )

Returns the status message string for a known HTTP status code. The code may be a number or a string. An error is thrown for an unknown status code.

status( 403 ) status( '403' ) status( 306 )

Returns the numeric status code for a known HTTP status message. The message is case-insensitive. An error is thrown for an unknown status message.

status( 'forbidden' ) status( 'Forbidden' ) status( 'foo' )

Returns an array of all the status codes as Integer s.

Returns the numeric status code for a known status message (in lower-case), otherwise undefined .

status[ 'not found' ]

Returns true if a status code expects an empty body.

status.empty[ 200 ] status.empty[ 204 ] status.empty[ 304 ]

Returns the string message for a known numeric status code, otherwise undefined . This object is the same format as the Node.js http module http.STATUS_CODES .

status.message[ 404 ]

Returns true if a status code is a valid redirect status.

status.redirect[ 200 ] status.redirect[ 301 ]

Returns true if you should retry the rest.

status.retry[ 501 ] status.retry[ 503 ]

License

MIT