HTTP status utility for node.
This module provides a list of status codes and messages sourced from a few different projects:
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install statuses
var status = require('statuses')
Returns the status message string for a known HTTP status code. The code may be a number or a string. An error is thrown for an unknown status code.
status(403) // => 'Forbidden'
status('403') // => 'Forbidden'
status(306) // throws
Returns the numeric status code for a known HTTP status message. The message is case-insensitive. An error is thrown for an unknown status message.
status('forbidden') // => 403
status('Forbidden') // => 403
status('foo') // throws
Returns an array of all the status codes as
Integers.
Returns the numeric status code for a known status message (in lower-case),
otherwise
undefined.
status['not found'] // => 404
Returns
true if a status code expects an empty body.
status.empty[200] // => undefined
status.empty[204] // => true
status.empty[304] // => true
Returns the string message for a known numeric status code, otherwise
undefined. This object is the same format as the
Node.js http module
http.STATUS_CODES.
status.message[404] // => 'Not Found'
Returns
true if a status code is a valid redirect status.
status.redirect[200] // => undefined
status.redirect[301] // => true
Returns
true if you should retry the rest.
status.retry[501] // => undefined
status.retry[503] // => true