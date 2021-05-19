openbase logo
statuses

by jshttp
2.0.1 (see all)

HTTP status utility

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.9M

GitHub Stars

241

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

statuses

HTTP status utility for node.

HTTP status utility for node.

This module provides a list of status codes and messages sourced from a few different projects:

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install statuses

API

var status = require('statuses')

status(code)

Returns the status message string for a known HTTP status code. The code may be a number or a string. An error is thrown for an unknown status code.

status(403) // => 'Forbidden'
status('403') // => 'Forbidden'
status(306) // throws

status(msg)

Returns the numeric status code for a known HTTP status message. The message is case-insensitive. An error is thrown for an unknown status message.

status('forbidden') // => 403
status('Forbidden') // => 403
status('foo') // throws

status.codes

Returns an array of all the status codes as Integers.

status.code[msg]

Returns the numeric status code for a known status message (in lower-case), otherwise undefined.

status['not found'] // => 404

status.empty[code]

Returns true if a status code expects an empty body.

status.empty[200] // => undefined
status.empty[204] // => true
status.empty[304] // => true

status.message[code]

Returns the string message for a known numeric status code, otherwise undefined. This object is the same format as the Node.js http module http.STATUS_CODES.

status.message[404] // => 'Not Found'

status.redirect[code]

Returns true if a status code is a valid redirect status.

status.redirect[200] // => undefined
status.redirect[301] // => true

status.retry[code]

Returns true if you should retry the rest.

status.retry[501] // => undefined
status.retry[503] // => true

License

MIT

