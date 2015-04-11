var path = require('path');
var http = require('http');
var statusBar = require('status-bar');
var url = 'http://nodejs.org/dist/latest/node.exe';
var bar;
http.get(url, function (res) {
bar = statusBar.create({ total: res.headers['content-length'] })
.on('render', function (stats) {
process.stdout.write(
path.basename(url) + ' ' +
this.format.storage(stats.currentSize) + ' ' +
this.format.speed(stats.speed) + ' ' +
this.format.time(stats.elapsedTime) + ' ' +
this.format.time(stats.remainingTime) + ' [' +
this.format.progressBar(stats.percentage) + '] ' +
this.format.percentage(stats.percentage));
process.stdout.cursorTo(0);
});
res.pipe(bar);
}).on('error', function (err) {
if (bar) bar.cancel();
console.error(err);
});
/*
It will print something like this:
node.exe 2.8 MiB 617.5K/s 00:06 00:07 [############············] 51%
*/
pipe() things to it!
pacman from Arch Linux:
a-file 21.8 MiB 67.9M/s 00:03 [#####···················] 22%
var statusBar = require('status-bar');
var formatFilename = function (filename) {
//80 - 59
var filenameMaxLength = 21;
if (filename.length > filenameMaxLength) {
filename = filename.slice(0, filenameMaxLength - 3) + '...';
} else {
var remaining = filenameMaxLength - filename.length;
while (remaining--) {
filename += ' ';
}
}
return filename;
};
filename = formatFilename(filename);
var bar = statusBar.create({ total: ... })
.on('render', function (stats) {
process.stdout.write(filename + ' ' +
this.format.storage(stats.currentSize) + ' ' +
this.format.speed(stats.speed) + ' ' +
this.format.time(stats.remainingTime) + ' [' +
this.format.progressBar(stats.percentage) + '] ' +
this.format.percentage(stats.percentage));
process.stdout.cursorTo(0);
});
readableStream.pipe(bar);
git clone:
Receiving objects: 18% (56655992/311833402), 54.0 MiB | 26.7M/s
var statusBar = require('status-bar');
var bar = statusBar.create({ total: ... })
.on('render', function (stats) {
process.stdout.write('Receiving objects: ' +
this.format.percentage(stats.percentage).trim() +
' (' + stats.currentSize + '/' + stats.totalSize + '), ' +
this.format.storage(stats.currentSize).trim() + ' | ' +
this.format.speed(stats.speed).trim());
process.stdout.cursorTo(0);
});
readableStream.pipe(bar);
module.create(options) : StatusBar
Returns a new StatusBar instance.
Options:
#.
·.
The
StatusBar object inherits from a writable stream.
Events
Methods
Properties
Arguments: none.
Emitted when the transfer finishes.
Arguments: none.
Emitted when the transfer hangs up (3 seconds without receiving data). Can be emitted multiple times.
Arguments:
stats.
Emitted when the status bar needs to be rendered. All the properties of the
stats object contain raw data so you need to format them. You can use the default formatting functions.
Stats:
undefined.
StatusBar#cancel() : undefined
When you need to cancel the rendering of the status bar because the transfer has been aborted due to an error or any other reason, call to this function to clear the internal timers.
Returns a Formatter instance.
Methods
Formatter#percentage(percentage) : String
The percentage must be a number between 0 and 1. Result string length: 4.
console.log(this.format.percentage(0.5));
/*
50%
*/
Formatter#progressBar(percentage) : String
The percentage must be a number between 0 and 1. Result string length: the length configured with the option
progressBarLength.
console.log(this.format.progressBar(0.06));
/*
#·······················
*/
Formatter#speed(bytesPerSecond[, decimals]) : String
By default it shows 1 decimal. Result string length: 8 + #decimals.
console.log(this.format.speed(30098226));
/*
30.1M/s
*/
Formatter#storage(bytes[, decimals]) : String
By default it shows 1 decimal. Result string length: 9 + #decimals.
console.log(this.format.storage(38546744));
/*
36.8 MiB
*/
Formatter#time(seconds) : String
Result string length: 5 (min:sec). If
seconds is undefined it prints
--:--.
console.log(this.format.time(63));
/*
01:03
*/