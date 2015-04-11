A status bar for file transfers

Example

var path = require ( 'path' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var statusBar = require ( 'status-bar' ); var url = 'http://nodejs.org/dist/latest/node.exe' ; var bar; http.get(url, function ( res ) { bar = statusBar.create({ total : res.headers[ 'content-length' ] }) .on( 'render' , function ( stats ) { process.stdout.write( path.basename(url) + ' ' + this .format.storage(stats.currentSize) + ' ' + this .format.speed(stats.speed) + ' ' + this .format.time(stats.elapsedTime) + ' ' + this .format.time(stats.remainingTime) + ' [' + this .format.progressBar(stats.percentage) + '] ' + this .format.percentage(stats.percentage)); process.stdout.cursorTo( 0 ); }); res.pipe(bar); }).on( 'error' , function ( err ) { if (bar) bar.cancel(); console .error(err); });

Why you should try this module

It doesn't print anything, it just calculates and returns raw data and provides default formatting functions.

The status bar can be displayed wherever you want, it is simply a string, so you can render it in the console, in HTML (probably with your own progress bar) via websockets or NW.js, etc.

You decide how to format and arrange the elements. The default formatting functions have a fixed length, so you can format the status bar very easily.

It is very easy to use. Just pipe() things to it!

Render function examples

pacman from Arch Linux: a-file 21.8 MiB 67. 9M/s 00 :03 [#####···················] 22 % var statusBar = require ( 'status-bar' ); var formatFilename = function ( filename ) { var filenameMaxLength = 21 ; if (filename.length > filenameMaxLength) { filename = filename.slice( 0 , filenameMaxLength - 3 ) + '...' ; } else { var remaining = filenameMaxLength - filename.length; while (remaining--) { filename += ' ' ; } } return filename; }; filename = formatFilename(filename); var bar = statusBar.create({ total : ... }) .on( 'render' , function ( stats ) { process.stdout.write(filename + ' ' + this .format.storage(stats.currentSize) + ' ' + this .format.speed(stats.speed) + ' ' + this .format.time(stats.remainingTime) + ' [' + this .format.progressBar(stats.percentage) + '] ' + this .format.percentage(stats.percentage)); process.stdout.cursorTo( 0 ); }); readableStream.pipe(bar);

git clone : Receiving objects: 18 % (56655992/311833402), 54.0 MiB | 26. 7M/s var statusBar = require ( 'status-bar' ); var bar = statusBar.create({ total : ... }) .on( 'render' , function ( stats ) { process.stdout.write( 'Receiving objects: ' + this .format.percentage(stats.percentage).trim() + ' (' + stats.currentSize + '/' + stats.totalSize + '), ' + this .format.storage(stats.currentSize).trim() + ' | ' + this .format.speed(stats.speed).trim()); process.stdout.cursorTo( 0 ); }); readableStream.pipe(bar);

Functions

Objects

module.create(options) : StatusBar

Returns a new StatusBar instance.

Options:

frequency - Number

The rendering frequency in milliseconds. It must be a positive value. Default is 200.

The character that shows completion progress. Default is # .

The character that shows the remaining progress. Default is · .

The length of the progress bar. Default is 24.

The total size of the file. This option is required.

StatusBar

The StatusBar object inherits from a writable stream.

Events

Methods

Properties

finish

Arguments: none.

Emitted when the transfer finishes.

hangup

Arguments: none.

Emitted when the transfer hangs up (3 seconds without receiving data). Can be emitted multiple times.

render

Arguments: stats .

Emitted when the status bar needs to be rendered. All the properties of the stats object contain raw data so you need to format them. You can use the default formatting functions.

Stats:

currentSize - Number

The current size in bytes.

The remaining size in bytes.

The total size in bytes.

The progress percentage (current/total size). A number between 0 and 1.

The current speed in bytes per second.

The elapsed time in seconds.

The estimated remaining time in seconds. If the remaining time cannot be estimated because the status bar needs at least 2 chunks of data or because the transfer it's hung up, it returns undefined .

StatusBar#cancel() : undefined

When you need to cancel the rendering of the status bar because the transfer has been aborted due to an error or any other reason, call to this function to clear the internal timers.

StatusBar#format : Formatter

Returns a Formatter instance.

Formatter

Methods

Formatter#percentage(percentage) : String

The percentage must be a number between 0 and 1. Result string length: 4.

console .log( this .format.percentage( 0.5 ));

Formatter#progressBar(percentage) : String

The percentage must be a number between 0 and 1. Result string length: the length configured with the option progressBarLength .

console .log( this .format.progressBar( 0.06 ));

Formatter#speed(bytesPerSecond[, decimals]) : String

By default it shows 1 decimal. Result string length: 8 + #decimals.

console .log( this .format.speed( 30098226 ));

Formatter#storage(bytes[, decimals]) : String

By default it shows 1 decimal. Result string length: 9 + #decimals.

console .log( this .format.storage( 38546744 ));

Formatter#time(seconds) : String

Result string length: 5 (min:sec). If seconds is undefined it prints --:-- .