⬅️🔵 Send the status back to the github from CI environment

💿 Install

Via npm:

npm i -g status-back

This installs status-back to your system.

CLI Usage

Usage : status-back [options] [<description>, [<url>]] Options : --version - - - - - - - - - Output the version. -v, --verbose - - - - - - - Output verbose message on internal operations. -p, --pending - - - - - - - Set the commit status pending. -s, --success - - - - - - - Set the commit status success. -f, --failure - - - - - - - Set the commit status failure. -e, --error - - - - - - - - Set the commit status error. -t, --token <token> - - - - Set the github token. Required . Optionally set by GITHUB_TOKEN env var . -r, --repo <repo> - - - - - Set the repo slug. e.g. nodejs/node. Requird . Optionally set by GITHUB_REPO env var . --sha1 <sha1> - - - - - - - Set the sha1 of the commit. Default is the current sha1. Optionally set by STATUS_SHA1 . If not specified, the sha1 of current dir is used. - c , --context <context> - - Set the context of the commit status. e.g. ci/build. Required . Optionally set by STATUS_CONTEXT env var . --github-api <url> - - - - Set the url of the github api. Set this when you use with github enterprise. Optionally set by GITHUB_API env var . Example : status-back -s -t 12345 ... -r nodejs/node - c ci/build "build success!" https: status-back -f -t 12345 ... -r nodejs/node - c ci/build "build failure!" https:

Examples & recipes

Usage with Jenkins declarative pipeline

In CI settings, we recommend to use environment variables for setting common parameters.

pipeline { environment { GITHUB_TOKEN = credentials 'github-token' GITHUB_API = 'https://mycompany.github/api/v3' GITHUB_REPO = 'myorg/myrepo' } stages { stage( 'install' ) { steps { sh 'yarn' } } stage( 'lint' ) { environment { STATUS_CONTEXT = 'jenkins/lint' } steps { sh 'npx status-back -p "Linting..." $BUILD_URL' sh 'npm run lint' } post { success { sh 'npx status-back -s "Lint success!" $BUILD_URL' } failure { sh 'npx status-back -f "Lint failed!" $BUILD_URL' } } } stage( 'test' ) { environment { STATUS_CONTEXT = 'jenkins/test' } steps { sh 'npx status-back -p "Testing..." $BUILD_URL' sh 'npm test' } post { success { sh 'npx status-back -s "Test success!" $BUILD_URL' } failure { sh 'npx status-back -f "Test failed!" $BUILD_URL' } } } } }

License

MIT

Note: This library is inspired by commit-status by dtinth, but is a bit more focused on usages in Github Enterprise environment, rather than github.com.