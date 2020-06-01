⬅️🔵 Send the status back to the github from CI environment
Via npm:
npm i -g status-back
This installs
status-back to your system.
Usage: status-back [options] [<description>, [<url>]]
Options:
--version - - - - - - - - - Output the version.
-v, --verbose - - - - - - - Output verbose message on internal operations.
-p, --pending - - - - - - - Set the commit status pending.
-s, --success - - - - - - - Set the commit status success.
-f, --failure - - - - - - - Set the commit status failure.
-e, --error - - - - - - - - Set the commit status error.
-t, --token <token> - - - - Set the github token. Required.
Optionally set by GITHUB_TOKEN env var.
-r, --repo <repo> - - - - - Set the repo slug. e.g. nodejs/node. Requird.
Optionally set by GITHUB_REPO env var.
--sha1 <sha1> - - - - - - - Set the sha1 of the commit. Default is the current sha1.
Optionally set by STATUS_SHA1.
If not specified, the sha1 of current dir is used.
-c, --context <context> - - Set the context of the commit status. e.g. ci/build. Required.
Optionally set by STATUS_CONTEXT env var.
--github-api <url> - - - - Set the url of the github api. Set this when you use with github enterprise.
Optionally set by GITHUB_API env var.
Example:
status-back -s -t 12345... -r nodejs/node -c ci/build "build success!" https://ci.server/build/12345
status-back -f -t 12345... -r nodejs/node -c ci/build "build failure!" https://ci.server/build/12346 --github-api https://github.my-company/api/v3
In CI settings, we recommend to use environment variables for setting common parameters.
pipeline {
environment {
GITHUB_TOKEN = credentials 'github-token'
GITHUB_API = 'https://mycompany.github/api/v3'
GITHUB_REPO = 'myorg/myrepo'
}
stages {
stage('install') {
steps {
sh 'yarn'
}
}
stage('lint') {
environment {
STATUS_CONTEXT = 'jenkins/lint'
}
steps {
sh 'npx status-back -p "Linting..." $BUILD_URL'
sh 'npm run lint'
}
post {
success {
sh 'npx status-back -s "Lint success!" $BUILD_URL'
}
failure {
sh 'npx status-back -f "Lint failed!" $BUILD_URL'
}
}
}
stage('test') {
environment {
STATUS_CONTEXT = 'jenkins/test'
}
steps {
sh 'npx status-back -p "Testing..." $BUILD_URL'
sh 'npm test'
}
post {
success {
sh 'npx status-back -s "Test success!" $BUILD_URL'
}
failure {
sh 'npx status-back -f "Test failed!" $BUILD_URL'
}
}
}
}
}
MIT
Note: This library is inspired by commit-status by dtinth, but is a bit more focused on usages in Github Enterprise environment, rather than github.com.