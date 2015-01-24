Information

Package status Description System automation on steroids Node Version >= 0.6

Introduction

Shh... It's okay - everything is going to be alright. status is here to make all of your nightmares go away.

status provides a flexible JSON interface on top of any commands/tasks/sensors/signals/hardware/etc you want to automate. status operations can be run locally (via the CLI) or remotely (via the REST server).

Usage

Command Line

$ status os uptime { "total" :{ "hours" : 7 , "minutes" : 40 , "seconds" : 6 }} $ status processes grep[ "skype" ] { "grep" :[{ "id" : 1234 , "name" : "skype" }]} $ status cpu temp:usage:speed { "temp" : 107.6 , "usage" : 10 , "speed" : 2100 } $ status cpu temp[ "celsius" ]:usage[ "total" , "mhz" ]:speed[ "ghz" ] { "temp" : 42 , "usage" : 100 , "speed" : 2.1 }

REST API

POST /status/os "uptime" { "total" :{ "hours" : 7 , "minutes" : 40 , "seconds" : 6 }} POST /status/processes "grep['skype']" { "grep" :[{ "id" : 1234 , "name" : "skype" }]} POST /status/cpu "temp:usage:speed" { "temp" : 107.6 , "usage" : 10 , "speed" : 2100 } POST /status/cpu "temp['celsius']:usage['total','mhz']:speed['ghz']" { "temp" : 42 , "usage" : 100 , "speed" : 2.1 }

Included Plugins

cpu@ 0.0 .1 - CPU information * temp * usage * speed spotify@ 0.0 .1 - Spotify controls/information * next * previous * toggle * pause * play * stop * open * playing processes@ 0.0 .1 - Process information * all * mine * grep * top network@ 0.0 .1 - Network information * upstream * downstream wireless@ 0.0 .1 - Wireless network information * ssid * bssid * signal * frequency * rate * security * mode hd@ 0.0 .1 - Hard Disk information * temp * usage * total * free * used daemons@ 0.0 .1 - Daemon management through rc.d * list * started * stopped * auto * noAuto * start * stop * restart * status ram@ 0.0 .1 - RAM information * usage * total * free * used os@ 0.0 .1 - System information * load * uptime * arch * platform * type * hostname * kernel * environment * drives * cpus * network node@ 0.0 .1 - Node information * version * environment * prefix speech@ 0.0 .1 - text to speech using festival * speak

Writing Plugins

Let's write a plugin called "coolkern" that returns the kernel version

{exec} = require "child_process" coolkern = meta: name: "coolkern" author: "YOU" version: "0.0.1" version: -> exec "uname -r", (err, stdout) => @done stdout

Simple enough, right? Now add it to status

status = require 'status' status.load coolkern

Finished! Now you can test it out

$ status kernel version {"version":"3.3.7-1-ARCH"}

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Fractal contact@wearefractal.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.