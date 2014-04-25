statsy

A simple statsd client.

Installation

npm install statsy

Example

var Client = require ( 'statsy' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var stats = new Client; setInterval( function ( ) { stats.incr( 'requests' ); var end = stats.timer( 'request' ); http.get( 'http://yahoo.com' , function ( err, res ) { end(); }); }, 1000 );

API

Initialize a client with the given options:

host [localhost]

[localhost] port [8125]

[8125] prefix optional prefix ('.' is appended)

optional prefix ('.' is appended) tcp use TCP instead of UDP

Events from the socket are forwarded, however by default errors are simply ignored. When TCP is used reconnection attempts will be made until the connection is re-established.

Send gauge value.

Send meter value.

Send set value.

Send count value.

Increment by val or 1.

Decrement by val or 1.

Send histogram value.

Return histogram delta function.

Send timer value.

Return timer delta function.

License

MIT