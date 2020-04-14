StatsD Instrumental Backend

Overview

Instrumental is a application monitoring platform built for developers who want a better understanding of their production software. Powerful tools, like the Instrumental Query Language, combined with an exploration-focused interface allow you to get real answers to complex questions, in real-time.

This is a pluggable StatsD backend for sending metrics to Instrumental.

Requirements

StatsD versions >= 0.3.0.

An Instrumental account.

Installation

cd /path/to/statsd npm install statsd-instrumental-backend

Configuration

See our example config file for a complete StatsD configuration.

Otherwise, add the following basic configuration information to your StatsD config file.

{ instrumental : { key : "[project token]" , secure : true , verifyCert : true , timeout : 10000 , recordCounterRates : true , metricPrefix : "" , metricFiltersExclude : [], metricFiltersInclude : [] } }

Filtering Metrics

Metrics can be filtered with either the metricFiltersExclude or metricFiltersInclude options. Note that for a metric to be sent, it must match at least one include and no excludes. An empty or missing metricFiltersInclude option will allow all metrics (assuming the exclusion filter does not exclude any).

Enabling

This is already done if you are using our example configuration.

Otherwise, add statsd-instrumental-backend backend to the list of StatsD backends in the StatsD configuration file:

{ backends : [ "statsd-instrumental-backend" ] }

Start/restart the statsd daemon and your StatsD metrics should now be pushed to your Instrumental account.

NPM Dependencies

None

Development

Contributing: