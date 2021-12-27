A network daemon that runs on the Node.js platform and listens for statistics, like counters and timers, sent over UDP or TCP and sends aggregates to one or more pluggable backend services (e.g., Graphite).
buckets
Each stat is in its own "bucket". They are not predefined anywhere. Buckets can be named anything that will translate to Graphite (periods make folders, etc)
values
Each stat will have a value. How it is interpreted depends on modifiers. In general values should be integers.
flush
After the flush interval timeout (defined by
config.flushInterval,
default 10 seconds), stats are aggregated and sent to an upstream backend service.
StatsD supports docker in two ways:
Current and
LTS Node.js versions are supported.)
exampleConfig.js and put it somewhere
node stats.js /path/to/config
The basic line protocol expects metrics to be sent in the format:
<metricname>:<value>|<type>
So the simplest way to send in metrics from your command line if you have StatsD running with the default UDP server on localhost would be:
echo "foo:1|c" | nc -u -w0 127.0.0.1 8125
There are additional config variables available for debugging:
debug - log exceptions and print out more diagnostic info
dumpMessages - print debug info on incoming messages
For more information, check the
exampleConfig.js.
A test framework has been added using node-unit and some custom code to start
and manipulate StatsD. Please add tests under test/ for any new features or bug
fixes encountered. Testing a live server can be tricky, attempts were made to
eliminate race conditions but it may be possible to encounter a stuck state. If
doing dev work, a
killall statsd will kill any stray test servers in the
background (don't do this on a production machine!).
Tests can be executed with
./run_tests.sh.
StatsD was originally written at Etsy and released with a blog post about how it works and why we created it.
StatsD was inspired (heavily) by the project of the same name at Flickr. Here's a post where Cal Henderson described it in depth: Counting and timing. Cal re-released the code recently: Perl StatsD