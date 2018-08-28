openbase logo
swp

stats-webpack-plugin

by Daniel Perez Alvarez
0.7.0 (see all)

Write the stats of a build to a file.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Stats plugin for webpack Version Build Status Dependency Status

Writes the stats of a build to a file.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev stats-webpack-plugin

Usage

var StatsPlugin = require('stats-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new StatsPlugin('stats.json', {
      chunkModules: true,
      exclude: [/node_modules[\\\/]react/]
    })
  ]
};

Give webpack the --profile flag or set profile: true in webpack.config to get detailed timing measurements. See Webpack Profiling for more detail.

API

new StatsPlugin(path: string, [options])
  • path: The path of the result file, relative to your output folder.
  • options: Options passed to stats.toJson

Meta

Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

