A fairly light statistical package. Works with numeric arrays, and will automatically filter out non-numeric values and attempt to convert string numeric values.

Install

npm install stats-lite --save

Example

var stats = require ( "stats-lite" ) var dice = require ( "dice" ) var rolls = [] for ( var i = 0 ; i < 3000 ; i++) { rolls.push(dice.sum(dice.roll( "2d6" ))) } console .log( "sum: %s" , stats.sum(rolls)) console .log( "mean: %s" , stats.mean(rolls)) console .log( "median: %s" , stats.median(rolls)) console .log( "mode: %s" , stats.mode(rolls)) console .log( "variance: %s" , stats.variance(rolls)) console .log( "standard deviation: %s" , stats.stdev(rolls)) console .log( "sample standard deviation: %s" , stats.sampleStdev(rolls)) console .log( "85th percentile: %s" , stats.percentile(rolls, 0.85 )) console .log( "histogram:" , stats.histogram(rolls, 10 ))

Compatibility Notice: Version 2.0.0+ of this library use features that require Node.js v4.0.0 and above

API

All of the exported functions take vals which is an array of numeric values. Non-numeric values will be removed, and string numbers will be converted to Numbers.

NOTE: This will impact some operations, e.g. mean([null, 1, 2, 3]) will be calculated as mean([1, 2, 3]) , (e.g. 6 / 3 = 2 , NOT 6 / 4 = 1.5 )

Accepts an array of values and returns an array consisting of only numeric values from the source array. Converts what it can and filters out anything else. e.g.

numbers([ "cat" , 1 , "22.9" , 9 ])

Sum the values in the array.

Calculate the mean average value of vals .

Calculate the median average value of vals .

Calculate the mode average value of vals .

If vals is multi-modal (contains multiple modes), mode(vals) will return a ES6 Set of the modes.

Calculate the variance from the mean for a population.

Calculate the standard deviation of the values from the mean for a population.

Calculate the variance from the mean for a sample.

Calculate the standard deviation of the values from the mean for a sample.

Calculate the value representing the desired percentile (0 < ptile <= 1) . Uses the Estimation method to interpolate non-member percentiles.

Build a histogram representing the distribution of the data in the provided number of bins . If bins is not set, it will choose one based on Math.sqrt(vals.length) . Data will look like:

histogram { values: [ 86 , 159 , 253 , 335 , 907 , 405 , 339 , 270 , 146 , 100 ], bins: 10 , binWidth: 1.05 , binLimits: [ 1.75 , 12.25 ] }

Where values are the bins and the counts of the original values falling in that range. The ranges can be calculated from the binWidth and binLimits . For example, the first bin values[0] in this example is from 1.75 < value <= 2.8 . The third bin values[2] would be 1.75 + (1.05 * 2) < value <= 1.75 + (1.05 * 3) or 3.85 < value <= 4.9 .

