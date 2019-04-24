openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sj

stats-js

by Kevin
1.0.1 (see all)

JavaScript Performance Monitor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Poor Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

stats.js

JavaScript Performance Monitor

This class provides a simple info box that will help you monitor your code performance.

  • FPS Frames rendered in the last second. The higher the number the better.
  • MS Milliseconds needed to render a frame. The lower the number the better.
  • MB MBytes of allocated memory. (Run Chrome with --enable-precise-memory-info)
  • CUSTOM User-defined panel support.

Screenshots

fps.png ms.png mb.png custom.png

Usage

var stats = new Stats();
stats.showPanel( 1 ); // 0: fps, 1: ms, 2: mb, 3+: custom
document.body.appendChild( stats.dom );

function animate() {

    stats.begin();

    // monitored code goes here

    stats.end();

    requestAnimationFrame( animate );

}

requestAnimationFrame( animate );

Bookmarklet

You can add this code to any page using the following bookmarklet:

javascript:(function(){var script=document.createElement('script');script.onload=function(){var stats=new Stats();document.body.appendChild(stats.dom);requestAnimationFrame(function loop(){stats.update();requestAnimationFrame(loop)});};script.src='//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Kevnz/stats.js/build/stats.min.js';document.head.appendChild(script);})()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Jan HeilGermany10 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Buggy
Unwelcoming Community
Lucifurry12 Ratings0 Reviews
JavaScript jihadist, TypeScript occultist, Vue supremacist
December 26, 2020
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial