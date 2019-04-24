This class provides a simple info box that will help you monitor your code performance.
--enable-precise-memory-info)
var stats = new Stats();
stats.showPanel( 1 ); // 0: fps, 1: ms, 2: mb, 3+: custom
document.body.appendChild( stats.dom );
function animate() {
stats.begin();
// monitored code goes here
stats.end();
requestAnimationFrame( animate );
}
requestAnimationFrame( animate );
You can add this code to any page using the following bookmarklet:
javascript:(function(){var script=document.createElement('script');script.onload=function(){var stats=new Stats();document.body.appendChild(stats.dom);requestAnimationFrame(function loop(){stats.update();requestAnimationFrame(loop)});};script.src='//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Kevnz/stats.js/build/stats.min.js';document.head.appendChild(script);})()