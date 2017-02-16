Statistics and Data Analysis

Mini javascript statistics library for nodejs or the browser.

No production dependencies.

Current Library Coverage

Standard Deviation

Mean

Median (sorts before calculating)

Median Absolute Deviation (MAD)

Outlier Detection & Filtering using Iglewicz and Hoaglin's method (MAD) - Use this if the order of your data does not matter.

Outlier Detection & Filtering using Median Differencing (Default method) - Use this if the order of your data matters. This looks at the difference between adjacent points best for time series data.

Node.js / Browserify / ES6 module

$ npm install stats-analysis var stats = require ( "./stats-analysis" )

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/stats-analysis" > </ script >

window .stats

Usage

var arr = [ -2 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 15 ] stats.stdev(arr).toFixed( 2 ) * 1 > 4.98 stats.mean(arr).toFixed( 2 ) * 1 > 3.57 stats.median(arr) > 2 stats.MAD(arr) > 1 stats.indexOfOutliers(arr) > [ 6 ] stats.indexOfOutliers(arr, 6 ) stats.filterOutliers(arr) > [ -2 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 4 ]

To use different outlier methods:

stats.filterOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.medianDiff) stats.filterOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.medianDiff, 6 ) stats.filterOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.MAD) stats.indexOfOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.medianDiff) stats.indexOfOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.medianDiff, 6 ) stats.indexOfOutliers(arr, stats.outlierMethod.MAD)

Development

Mocha is used as the testing framework.

Istanbul and codecov used for code coverage.

Commands:

$ npm install $ npm run lint $ npm test $ npm run cov

Resources

Engineering statistics handbook:

http://www.itl.nist.gov/div898/handbook/index.htm

Contribute to the library

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Make changes and ensure tests and code coverage all pass. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT