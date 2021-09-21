statman-stopwatch is one of the metrics from the
statman library. It is a simple high res stopwatch for node.js. Stopwatch is useful for determining the amount of time it takes to perform an activity.
For example, you may want to determine how long certain potentially expensive activities take in your code (such as calling to an external web services or fetching a dataset from a database). Few lines of code will let you capture that info. There are much more elegant solutions - this is a simple roll-your-own approach.
Install using npm:
npm install statman-stopwatch
Reference in your app:
const Stopwatch = require('statman-stopwatch');
const stopwatch = new Stopwatch();
statman
Install using npm:
npm install statman
Reference in your app:
const statman = require('statman');
const stopwatch = new statman.Stopwatch();
Stopwatch() => create instance of a stopwatch
Stopwatch(true) => create instance of stopwatch, and have it autostart
start() => starts the stopwatch, let the timing begin!
read(precision) => reads the stopwatch to determine how much time has elapsed. Note that the stopwatch continues to run. Returns the time elapsed in milliseconds. If
precision is provided,
read() will round to the numbe of decimals places based on precision.
time(precision) => alias for
read()
stop() => stops the stopwatch, and returns the time elapsed in milliseconds
split() => temp stops the stopwatch, allow read() to return time based on when split occurs. Use
unsplit() to resume the stopwatch
unsplit() => use follow a
split() to resume the stopwatch
splitTime => while the stopwatch is split, returns the time as of the split
reset() => restores the stopwatch back to init state and clears start and stop times
setStartTimeDelta(number) => provide an elapsed time (in milliseconds) at which to start the stopwatch
There are some examples in
example/example.js
Create a new stopwatch,
start() it, and later
read() it
const Stopwatch = require('statman-stopwatch');
const sw = new Stopwatch();
sw.start();
// do some activity
const delta = sw.read();
start() is too hard. Create a new stopwatch with autostart=true, and later
read() it
const Stopwatch = require('statman-stopwatch');
const sw = new Stopwatch(true);
// do some activity
const delta = sw.read();
Create a new stopwatch,
stop() it, and later
read() it
const Stopwatch = require('statman-stopwatch');
const sw = new Stopwatch(true);
// do some activity
sw.stop();
// do some more activity
//returns time associated with when stop() occurred
const delta = sw.read();
Create a new stopwatch,
start() it, and later
read() it
const Stopwatch = require('statman-stopwatch');
const sw = new Stopwatch();
sw.setStartTimeDelta(5000);
sw.start();
// do some activity which takes 500
const delta = sw.read();
// delta will be 5500 (the initial 5000ms set in setStartTimeDelta plus the elapsed 500ms)
node and
npm installed
npm install
npm test