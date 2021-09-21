statman-stopwatch is one of the metrics from the statman library. It is a simple high res stopwatch for node.js. Stopwatch is useful for determining the amount of time it takes to perform an activity.

For example, you may want to determine how long certain potentially expensive activities take in your code (such as calling to an external web services or fetching a dataset from a database). Few lines of code will let you capture that info. There are much more elegant solutions - this is a simple roll-your-own approach.

Install it!

Option 1: access directly

Install using npm:

npm install statman-stopwatch

Reference in your app:

const Stopwatch = require ( 'statman-stopwatch' ); const stopwatch = new Stopwatch();

Option 2: access from statman

Install using npm:

npm install statman

Reference in your app:

const statman = require ( 'statman' ); const stopwatch = new statman.Stopwatch();

Use it!

Constructor

Stopwatch() => create instance of a stopwatch

=> create instance of a stopwatch Stopwatch(true) => create instance of stopwatch, and have it autostart

=> create instance of stopwatch, and have it autostart `Stopwatch(name, autostart, delta) => create instance of stopwatch, with name, specify if to autostart, and supply an automatic delta (see setStartTimeDelta)

start

start() => starts the stopwatch, let the timing begin!

read

read(precision) => reads the stopwatch to determine how much time has elapsed. Note that the stopwatch continues to run. Returns the time elapsed in milliseconds. If precision is provided, read() will round to the numbe of decimals places based on precision.

=> reads the stopwatch to determine how much time has elapsed. Note that the stopwatch continues to run. Returns the time elapsed in milliseconds. If is provided, will round to the numbe of decimals places based on precision. time(precision) => alias for read()

stop

stop() => stops the stopwatch, and returns the time elapsed in milliseconds

split

split() => temp stops the stopwatch, allow read() to return time based on when split occurs. Use unsplit() to resume the stopwatch

unsplit

unsplit() => use follow a split() to resume the stopwatch

splitTime

splitTime => while the stopwatch is split, returns the time as of the split

reset

reset() => restores the stopwatch back to init state and clears start and stop times

setStartTimeDelta

setStartTimeDelta(number) => provide an elapsed time (in milliseconds) at which to start the stopwatch

Example

There are some examples in example/example.js

Basic usage

Create a new stopwatch, start() it, and later read() it

const Stopwatch = require ( 'statman-stopwatch' ); const sw = new Stopwatch(); sw.start(); const delta = sw.read();

Autostart

start() is too hard. Create a new stopwatch with autostart=true, and later read() it

const Stopwatch = require ( 'statman-stopwatch' ); const sw = new Stopwatch( true ); const delta = sw.read();

Stop

Create a new stopwatch, stop() it, and later read() it

const Stopwatch = require ( 'statman-stopwatch' ); const sw = new Stopwatch( true ); sw.stop(); const delta = sw.read();

Delta

Create a new stopwatch, start() it, and later read() it

const Stopwatch = require ( 'statman-stopwatch' ); const sw = new Stopwatch(); sw.setStartTimeDelta( 5000 ); sw.start(); const delta = sw.read();

Build it!