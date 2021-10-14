openbase logo
Readme

Static Site Generators Listing

A comprehensive, partially automatically generated comparison of static site generators with some minimal meta data about them

Contributing

Requirements

There are generally three types of Content Management Systems:

  1. Dynamic Servers (e.g. WordPress, Ghost, DocPad, Harp) — these allow you to have re-render on every request abilities
  2. Flat File Content Management Systems (e.g. Yellow, Techy) — these allow you to write your content as files
  3. Static Site Generators (e.g. Jekyll, DocPad) — these generate a static website from your input that you can deploy anywhere

Currently, this listing is only for projects that relate to Flat File Content Management Systems and/or Static Site Generators, but not for projects which relate only to Dynamic Servers (such as WordPress and Ghost).

Adding

Entries are stored within the source/list.ts file.

Entries must conform to the RawEntry type.

Testing

When you submit your pull request, your submission will be automatically tested, so no need to test locally, however if you do wish to, you can:

  1. Install Node.js (5-15 minutes)

  2. Fork the project and clone your fork - guide (5 minutes)

  3. Install local dependencies (1 minute)

    npm install

  4. Running the tests (1 minute)

    npm test

  5. Make any changes that the tests indicate, commit your changes, and submit

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Using the npm package is done like so:

const listing = require('staticsitegenerators')

// get the hydrated data
console.log(listing.hydrated)

// get the raw data
console.log(listing.raw)

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

