A Node.js library for creating map images with markers, polylines, polygons and text. This library is a JavaScript implementation of Static Map.
Image manipulation is based on Sharp. Pre-compiled libvips binaries for sharp are provided for use with Node.js versions 12+ on macOS (x64, ARM64), Linux (x64, ARM64) and Windows (x64, x86) platforms. For other OS or using with Heroku, Docker, AWS Lambda please refer to sharp installation instructions.
|Version
|sharp
|libvips
|Node.js (pre-compiled)
|1.8.0+
|0.30.0
|8.12.2
|12.13.0+
|1.7.1
|0.29.3
|8.11.3
|12.13.0+
|1.6.1
|0.29.0
|8.11.3
|12.13.0+
|1.5.2
|0.28.3
|8.10.6
|10.16.0+
|1.4.4
|0.27.1
|8.10.5
|10.16.0+
|1.3.4
|0.25.2
|8.9.1
|10+
|1.2.6
|0.23.2
|8.8.1
|8, 10, 12, 13
|1.2.3
|0.22.1
|8.7.4
|6, 8, 10, 11, 12
> npm i staticmaps
import StaticMaps from 'staticmaps';
const options = {
width: 600,
height: 400
};
const map = new StaticMaps(options);
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|width
|Required
|Width of the output image in px
|height
|Required
|Height of the output image in px
|paddingX
|0
|(optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border
|paddingY
|0
|(optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border
|tileUrl
|(optional) Tile server URL for the map base layer or
null for empty base layer
|tileSize
|256
|(optional) Tile size in pixel
|subdomains
|[]
|(optional) Subdomains of tile server, usage ['a', 'b', 'c']
|tileRequestTimeout
|(optional) Timeout for the tiles request
|tileRequestHeader
|{}
|(optional) Additional headers for the tiles request (default: {})
|tileRequestLimit
|2
|(optional) Limit concurrent connections to the tiles server
|zoomRange
|{ min: 1, max: 17 }
|(optional) Defines the range of zoom levels to try
|maxZoom
|(optional) DEPRECATED: Use zoomRange.max instead: forces zoom to stay at least this far from the surface, useful for tile servers that error on high levels
|reverseY
|false
|(optional) If true, reverse the y index of the tiles to match the TMS naming format
|Method
|Description
|addMarker
|Adds a marker to the map
|addLine
|Adds a polyline to the map
|addPolygon
|Adds a polygon to the map
|addMultiPolygon
|Adds a multipolygon to the map
|addCircle
|Adds a circle to the map
|addText
|Adds text to the map
|render
|Renders the map and added features
|image.save
|Saves the map image to a file
|image.buffer
|Saves the map image to a buffer
Adds a marker to the map.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coord
|Required
|Coordinates of the marker ([Lng, Lat])
|img
|Required
|Marker image path or URL
|height
|Required
|Height of the marker image
|width
|Required
|Width of the marker image
|offsetX
|width/2
|(optional) X offset of the marker image
|offsetY
|height
|(optional) Y offset of the marker image
const marker = {
img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL
offsetX: 24,
offsetY: 48,
width: 48,
height: 48,
coord : [13.437524,52.4945528]
};
map.addMarker(marker);
Adds a polyline to the map.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coords
|Required
|Coordinates of the polyline ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
|color
|#000000BB
|Stroke color of the polyline
|width
|3
|Stroke width of the polyline
const polyline = {
coords: [
[13.399259,52.482659],
[13.387849,52.477144],
[13.40538,52.510632]
],
color: '#0000FFBB',
width: 3
};
map.addLine(polyline);
Adds a polygon to the map. Polygon is the same as a polyline but first and last coordinate are equal.
map.addPolygon(options);
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coords
|Required
|Coordinates of the polygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
|color
|#000000BB
|Stroke color of the polygon
|width
|3
|Stroke width of the polygon
|fill
|#000000BB
|Fill color of the polygon
const polygon = {
coords: [
[13.399259,52.482659],
[13.387849,52.477144],
[13.40538,52.510632],
[13.399259,52.482659]
],
color: '#0000FFBB',
width: 3
};
map.addPolygon(polygon);
Adds a multipolygon to the map.
map.addMultiPolygon(options);
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coords
|Required
|Coordinates of the multipolygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
|color
|#000000BB
|Stroke color of the multipolygon
|width
|3
|Stroke width of the multipolygon
|fill
|#000000BB
|Fill color of the multipolygon
const multipolygon = {
coords: [
[
[-89.9619685, 41.7792032],
[-89.959505, 41.7792084],
[-89.9594928, 41.7827904],
[-89.9631906, 41.7827815],
[-89.9632678, 41.7821559],
[-89.9634801, 41.7805341],
[-89.9635341, 41.780109],
[-89.9635792, 41.7796834],
[-89.9636183, 41.7792165],
[-89.9619685, 41.7792032],
],
[
[-89.9631647, 41.7809413],
[-89.9632927, 41.7809487],
[-89.9631565, 41.781985],
[-89.9622404, 41.7819137],
[-89.9623616, 41.780997],
[-89.963029, 41.7810114],
[-89.9631647, 41.7809413],
],
],
color: '#0000FFBB',
width: 3
};
map.addMultiPolygon(multipolygon);
Adds a circle to the map.
map.addPolygon(options);
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coord
|Required
|Coordinate of center of circle
|radius
|Required
|Circle radius in meter
|color
|#000000BB
|Stroke color of the circle
|width
|3
|Stroke width of the circle
|fill
|#AA0000BB
|Fill color of the circle
const circle = {
coord: [13.01, 51.98],
radius: 500,
fill: '#000000',
width: 0,
};
map.addCircle(circle);
Adds text to the map.
map.addText(options)
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|coord
|Required
|Coordinates of the text ([x, y])
|text
|Required
|The text to render
|color
|#000000BB
|(optional) Stroke color of the text
|width
|1px
|(optional) Stroke width of the text
|fill
|#000000
|(optional) Fill color of the text
|size
|12
|(optional) Font-size of the text
|font
|Arial
|(optional) Font-family of the text
|anchor
|start
|(optional) Anchor of the text (
start,
middle or
end)
|offsetX
|0
|(optional) X offset of the text in px.
|offsetY
|0
|(optional) Y offset of the text in px.
const text = {
coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
text: 'My Text',
size: 50,
width: 1,
fill: '#000000',
color: '#ffffff',
font: 'Calibri',
anchor: 'middle'
};
map.addText(text);
Renders the map.
map.render();
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|center
|(optional) Set center of map to a specific coordinate ([Lng, Lat])
|zoom
|(optional) Set a specific zoom level.
Saves the image to a file in
fileName.
map.image.save('my-staticmap-image.png', { compressionLevel: 9 });
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|fileName
|output.png
|Name of the output file. Specify output format (png, jpg, webp) by adding file extension.
|outputOptions
|(optional) Output options set for sharp
The
outputOptions replaces the deprectated
quality option. For Backwards compatibility
quality still works but will be overwritten with
outputOptions.quality.
<Promise>
If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED
Saves the image to a buffer.
map.image.buffer('image/jpeg', { quality: 75 });
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|mime
|image/png
|Mime type(
image/png,
image/jpg or
image/webp) of the output buffer
|outputOptions
|{}
|(optional) Output options set for sharp
The
outputOptions replaces the deprectated
quality option. For Backwards compatibility
quality still works but will be overwritten with
outputOptions.quality.
<Promise>
If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED
const zoom = 13;
const center = [13.437524,52.4945528];
await map.render(center, zoom);
await map.image.save('center.png');
If specifying a bounding box instead of a center, the optimal zoom will be calculated.
const bbox = [
11.414795,51.835778, // lng,lat of first point
11.645164,51.733833 // lng,lat of second point, ...
];
await map.render(bbox);
await map.image.save('bbox.png');
const marker = {
img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL,
offsetX: 24,
offsetY: 48,
width: 48,
height: 48,
coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
};
map.addMarker(marker);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('single-marker.png');
You're free to specify a center as well, otherwise the marker will be centered.
const marker = {
img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL
offsetX: 24,
offsetY: 48,
width: 48,
height: 48
};
marker.coord = [13.437524,52.4945528];
map.addMarker(marker);
marker.coord = [13.430524,52.4995528];
map.addMarker(marker);
marker.coord = [13.410524,52.5195528];
map.addMarker(marker);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('multiple-marker.png');
var line = {
coords: [
[13.399259,52.482659],
[13.387849,52.477144],
[13.40538,52.510632]
],
color: '#0000FFBB',
width: 3
};
map.addLine(line);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('test/out/polyline.png');
const circle = {
coord: [13.01, 51.98],
radius: 500,
fill: '#000000',
width: 0,
};
map.addCircle(circle);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('test/out/099-circle.png');
const options = {
width: 1200,
height: 800,
tileUrl: 'https://map1.vis.earthdata.nasa.gov/wmts-webmerc/BlueMarble_NextGeneration/default/GoogleMapsCompatible_Level8/{z}/{y}/{x}.jpg',
zoomRange: {
max: 8, // NASA server does not support level 9 or higher
}
};
const map = new StaticMaps(options);
const text = {
coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
text: 'My Text',
size: 50,
width: '1px',
fill: '#000000',
color: '#ffffff',
font: 'Calibri'
};
map.addText(text);
await map.render([13.437524, 52.4945528]);
await map.image.save('test/out/bluemarbletext.png');
{s} - subdomain (subdomain), is necessary in order not to fall into the limit for requests to the same domain. Some servers can block your IP if you get tiles from one of subdomains of tile server.
const options = {
width: 1024,
height: 1024,
subdomains: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
tileUrl: 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
};
const map = new StaticMaps(options);
await map.render([13.437524, 52.4945528], 13);
await map.image.save('test/out/subdomains.png');