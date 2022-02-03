openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sta

staticmaps

by Stephan Georg
1.7.0 (see all)

A Node.js library for creating map images with markers, polylines, polygons and text.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

943

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StaticMaps npm version

A Node.js library for creating map images with markers, polylines, polygons and text. This library is a JavaScript implementation of Static Map.

Map with polyline

Prerequisites

Image manipulation is based on Sharp. Pre-compiled libvips binaries for sharp are provided for use with Node.js versions 12+ on macOS (x64, ARM64), Linux (x64, ARM64) and Windows (x64, x86) platforms. For other OS or using with Heroku, Docker, AWS Lambda please refer to sharp installation instructions.

Releases

VersionsharplibvipsNode.js (pre-compiled)
1.8.0+0.30.08.12.212.13.0+
1.7.10.29.38.11.312.13.0+
1.6.10.29.08.11.312.13.0+
1.5.20.28.38.10.610.16.0+
1.4.40.27.18.10.510.16.0+
1.3.40.25.28.9.110+
1.2.60.23.28.8.18, 10, 12, 13
1.2.30.22.18.7.46, 8, 10, 11, 12

Changelog

Installation

> npm i staticmaps

Getting Started

Initialization

import StaticMaps from 'staticmaps';

const options = {
  width: 600,
  height: 400
};
const map = new StaticMaps(options);

Map options

ParameterDefaultDescription
widthRequiredWidth of the output image in px
heightRequiredHeight of the output image in px
paddingX0(optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border
paddingY0(optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border
tileUrl(optional) Tile server URL for the map base layer or null for empty base layer
tileSize256(optional) Tile size in pixel
subdomains[](optional) Subdomains of tile server, usage ['a', 'b', 'c']
tileRequestTimeout(optional) Timeout for the tiles request
tileRequestHeader{}(optional) Additional headers for the tiles request (default: {})
tileRequestLimit2(optional) Limit concurrent connections to the tiles server
zoomRange{ min: 1, max: 17 }(optional) Defines the range of zoom levels to try
maxZoom(optional) DEPRECATED: Use zoomRange.max instead: forces zoom to stay at least this far from the surface, useful for tile servers that error on high levels
reverseYfalse(optional) If true, reverse the y index of the tiles to match the TMS naming format

Methods

MethodDescription
addMarkerAdds a marker to the map
addLineAdds a polyline to the map
addPolygonAdds a polygon to the map
addMultiPolygonAdds a multipolygon to the map
addCircleAdds a circle to the map
addTextAdds text to the map
renderRenders the map and added features
image.saveSaves the map image to a file
image.bufferSaves the map image to a buffer

addMarker (options)

Adds a marker to the map.

Marker options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordRequiredCoordinates of the marker ([Lng, Lat])
imgRequiredMarker image path or URL
heightRequiredHeight of the marker image
widthRequiredWidth of the marker image
offsetXwidth/2(optional) X offset of the marker image
offsetYheight(optional) Y offset of the marker image
Usage example
const marker = {
  img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL
  offsetX: 24,
  offsetY: 48,
  width: 48,
  height: 48,
  coord : [13.437524,52.4945528]
};
map.addMarker(marker);

addLine (options)

Adds a polyline to the map.

Polyline options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordsRequiredCoordinates of the polyline ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
color#000000BBStroke color of the polyline
width3Stroke width of the polyline
Usage example
  const polyline = {
    coords: [
      [13.399259,52.482659],
      [13.387849,52.477144],
      [13.40538,52.510632]
    ],
    color: '#0000FFBB',
    width: 3
  };

  map.addLine(polyline);

addPolygon (options)

Adds a polygon to the map. Polygon is the same as a polyline but first and last coordinate are equal.

map.addPolygon(options);
Polygon options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordsRequiredCoordinates of the polygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
color#000000BBStroke color of the polygon
width3Stroke width of the polygon
fill#000000BBFill color of the polygon
Usage example
  const polygon = {
    coords: [
      [13.399259,52.482659],
      [13.387849,52.477144],
      [13.40538,52.510632],
      [13.399259,52.482659]
    ],
    color: '#0000FFBB',
    width: 3
  };

  map.addPolygon(polygon);

addMultiPolygon (options)

Adds a multipolygon to the map.

map.addMultiPolygon(options);
Multipolygon options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordsRequiredCoordinates of the multipolygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]])
color#000000BBStroke color of the multipolygon
width3Stroke width of the multipolygon
fill#000000BBFill color of the multipolygon
Usage example
  const multipolygon = {
    coords: [
      [
        [-89.9619685, 41.7792032],
        [-89.959505, 41.7792084],
        [-89.9594928, 41.7827904],
        [-89.9631906, 41.7827815],
        [-89.9632678, 41.7821559],
        [-89.9634801, 41.7805341],
        [-89.9635341, 41.780109],
        [-89.9635792, 41.7796834],
        [-89.9636183, 41.7792165],
        [-89.9619685, 41.7792032],
      ],
      [
        [-89.9631647, 41.7809413],
        [-89.9632927, 41.7809487],
        [-89.9631565, 41.781985],
        [-89.9622404, 41.7819137],
        [-89.9623616, 41.780997],
        [-89.963029, 41.7810114],
        [-89.9631647, 41.7809413],
      ],
    ],
    color: '#0000FFBB',
    width: 3
  };

  map.addMultiPolygon(multipolygon);

addCircle (options)

Adds a circle to the map.

map.addPolygon(options);
Polygon options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordRequiredCoordinate of center of circle
radiusRequiredCircle radius in meter
color#000000BBStroke color of the circle
width3Stroke width of the circle
fill#AA0000BBFill color of the circle
Usage example
  const circle = {
    coord: [13.01, 51.98],
    radius: 500,
    fill: '#000000',
    width: 0,
  };

  map.addCircle(circle);

addText (options)

Adds text to the map.

map.addText(options)
Text options
ParameterDefaultDescription
coordRequiredCoordinates of the text ([x, y])
textRequiredThe text to render
color#000000BB(optional) Stroke color of the text
width1px(optional) Stroke width of the text
fill#000000(optional) Fill color of the text
size12(optional) Font-size of the text
fontArial(optional) Font-family of the text
anchorstart(optional) Anchor of the text (start, middle or end)
offsetX0(optional) X offset of the text in px.
offsetY0(optional) Y offset of the text in px.
Usage example
  const text = {
    coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
    text: 'My Text',
    size: 50,
    width: 1,
    fill: '#000000',
    color: '#ffffff',
    font: 'Calibri',
    anchor: 'middle'
  };

  map.addText(text);

render (center, zoom)

Renders the map.

map.render();
Render options
ParameterDefaultDescription
center(optional) Set center of map to a specific coordinate ([Lng, Lat])
zoom(optional) Set a specific zoom level.

image.save (fileName, [outputOptions])

Saves the image to a file in fileName.

map.image.save('my-staticmap-image.png', { compressionLevel: 9 });
Arguments
ParameterDefaultDescription
fileNameoutput.pngName of the output file. Specify output format (png, jpg, webp) by adding file extension.
outputOptions(optional) Output options set for sharp

The outputOptions replaces the deprectated quality option. For Backwards compatibility quality still works but will be overwritten with outputOptions.quality.

Returns
<Promise>

If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED

image.buffer (mime, [outputOptions])

Saves the image to a buffer.

map.image.buffer('image/jpeg', { quality: 75 });
Arguments
ParameterDefaultDescription
mimeimage/pngMime type(image/png, image/jpg or image/webp) of the output buffer
outputOptions{}(optional) Output options set for sharp

The outputOptions replaces the deprectated quality option. For Backwards compatibility quality still works but will be overwritten with outputOptions.quality.

Returns
<Promise>

If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED

Usage Examples

Simple map w/ zoom and center

const zoom = 13;
const center = [13.437524,52.4945528];

await map.render(center, zoom);
await map.image.save('center.png');

Output

Map with zoom and center

Simple map with bounding box

If specifying a bounding box instead of a center, the optimal zoom will be calculated.

const bbox = [
  11.414795,51.835778,  // lng,lat of first point
  11.645164,51.733833   // lng,lat of second point, ...
];

await map.render(bbox);
await map.image.save('bbox.png');

Output

Map with bbox

Map with single marker

const marker = {
  img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL,
  offsetX: 24,
  offsetY: 48,
  width: 48,
  height: 48,
  coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
 };
map.addMarker(marker);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('single-marker.png');

You're free to specify a center as well, otherwise the marker will be centered.

Output

Map with marker

Map with multiple marker

const marker = {
  img: `${__dirname}/marker.png`, // can also be a URL
  offsetX: 24,
  offsetY: 48,
  width: 48,
  height: 48
};

marker.coord = [13.437524,52.4945528];
map.addMarker(marker);
marker.coord = [13.430524,52.4995528];
map.addMarker(marker);
marker.coord = [13.410524,52.5195528];
map.addMarker(marker);

await map.render();
await map.image.save('multiple-marker.png');

Output

Map with multiple markers

Map with polyline


var line = {
  coords: [
    [13.399259,52.482659],
    [13.387849,52.477144],
    [13.40538,52.510632]
  ],
  color: '#0000FFBB',
  width: 3
};

map.addLine(line);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('test/out/polyline.png');

Output

Map with polyline

Map with circle


 const circle = {
  coord: [13.01, 51.98],
  radius: 500,
  fill: '#000000',
  width: 0,
};

map.addCircle(circle);
await map.render();
await map.image.save('test/out/099-circle.png');

Output

Map with circle

Blue Marble by NASA with text

const options = {
    width: 1200,
    height: 800,
    tileUrl: 'https://map1.vis.earthdata.nasa.gov/wmts-webmerc/BlueMarble_NextGeneration/default/GoogleMapsCompatible_Level8/{z}/{y}/{x}.jpg',
    zoomRange: {
      max: 8, // NASA server does not support level 9 or higher
    }
  };

  const map = new StaticMaps(options);
  const text = {
    coord: [13.437524, 52.4945528],
    text: 'My Text',
    size: 50,
    width: '1px',
    fill: '#000000',
    color: '#ffffff',
    font: 'Calibri'
  };

  map.addText(text);

  await map.render([13.437524, 52.4945528]);
  await map.image.save('test/out/bluemarbletext.png');

Output

NASA Blue Marble with text

Tile server with subdomains

{s} - subdomain (subdomain), is necessary in order not to fall into the limit for requests to the same domain. Some servers can block your IP if you get tiles from one of subdomains of tile server.

const options = {
    width: 1024,
    height: 1024,
    subdomains: ['a', 'b', 'c'],
    tileUrl: 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
};

const map = new StaticMaps(options);

await map.render([13.437524, 52.4945528], 13);
await map.image.save('test/out/subdomains.png');

Contributers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial