A Node.js library for creating map images with markers, polylines, polygons and text. This library is a JavaScript implementation of Static Map.

Prerequisites

Image manipulation is based on Sharp. Pre-compiled libvips binaries for sharp are provided for use with Node.js versions 12+ on macOS (x64, ARM64), Linux (x64, ARM64) and Windows (x64, x86) platforms. For other OS or using with Heroku, Docker, AWS Lambda please refer to sharp installation instructions.

Releases

Version sharp libvips Node.js (pre-compiled) 1.8.0+ 0.30.0 8.12.2 12.13.0+ 1.7.1 0.29.3 8.11.3 12.13.0+ 1.6.1 0.29.0 8.11.3 12.13.0+ 1.5.2 0.28.3 8.10.6 10.16.0+ 1.4.4 0.27.1 8.10.5 10.16.0+ 1.3.4 0.25.2 8.9.1 10+ 1.2.6 0.23.2 8.8.1 8, 10, 12, 13 1.2.3 0.22.1 8.7.4 6, 8, 10, 11, 12

Installation

> npm i staticmaps

Getting Started

Initialization

import StaticMaps from 'staticmaps' ;

const options = { width : 600 , height : 400 }; const map = new StaticMaps(options);

Map options

Parameter Default Description width Required Width of the output image in px height Required Height of the output image in px paddingX 0 (optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border paddingY 0 (optional) Minimum distance in px between map features and map border tileUrl (optional) Tile server URL for the map base layer or null for empty base layer tileSize 256 (optional) Tile size in pixel subdomains [] (optional) Subdomains of tile server, usage ['a', 'b', 'c'] tileRequestTimeout (optional) Timeout for the tiles request tileRequestHeader {} (optional) Additional headers for the tiles request (default: {}) tileRequestLimit 2 (optional) Limit concurrent connections to the tiles server zoomRange { min: 1, max: 17 } (optional) Defines the range of zoom levels to try maxZoom (optional) DEPRECATED: Use zoomRange.max instead: forces zoom to stay at least this far from the surface, useful for tile servers that error on high levels reverseY false (optional) If true, reverse the y index of the tiles to match the TMS naming format

Methods

Method Description addMarker Adds a marker to the map addLine Adds a polyline to the map addPolygon Adds a polygon to the map addMultiPolygon Adds a multipolygon to the map addCircle Adds a circle to the map addText Adds text to the map render Renders the map and added features image.save Saves the map image to a file image.buffer Saves the map image to a buffer

addMarker (options)

Adds a marker to the map.

Marker options

Parameter Default Description coord Required Coordinates of the marker ([Lng, Lat]) img Required Marker image path or URL height Required Height of the marker image width Required Width of the marker image offsetX width/2 (optional) X offset of the marker image offsetY height (optional) Y offset of the marker image

Usage example

const marker = { img : ` ${__dirname} /marker.png` , offsetX : 24 , offsetY : 48 , width : 48 , height : 48 , coord : [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ] }; map.addMarker(marker);

addLine (options)

Adds a polyline to the map.

Polyline options

Parameter Default Description coords Required Coordinates of the polyline ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]]) color #000000BB Stroke color of the polyline width 3 Stroke width of the polyline

Usage example

const polyline = { coords : [ [ 13.399259 , 52.482659 ], [ 13.387849 , 52.477144 ], [ 13.40538 , 52.510632 ] ], color : '#0000FFBB' , width : 3 }; map.addLine(polyline);

addPolygon (options)

Adds a polygon to the map. Polygon is the same as a polyline but first and last coordinate are equal.

map .addPolygon ( options );

Polygon options

Parameter Default Description coords Required Coordinates of the polygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]]) color #000000BB Stroke color of the polygon width 3 Stroke width of the polygon fill #000000BB Fill color of the polygon

Usage example

const polygon = { coords : [ [ 13.399259 , 52.482659 ], [ 13.387849 , 52.477144 ], [ 13.40538 , 52.510632 ], [ 13.399259 , 52.482659 ] ], color : '#0000FFBB' , width : 3 }; map.addPolygon(polygon);

addMultiPolygon (options)

Adds a multipolygon to the map.

map .addMultiPolygon ( options );

Multipolygon options

Parameter Default Description coords Required Coordinates of the multipolygon ([[Lng, Lat], ... ,[Lng, Lat]]) color #000000BB Stroke color of the multipolygon width 3 Stroke width of the multipolygon fill #000000BB Fill color of the multipolygon

Usage example

const multipolygon = { coords : [ [ [ -89.9619685 , 41.7792032 ], [ -89.959505 , 41.7792084 ], [ -89.9594928 , 41.7827904 ], [ -89.9631906 , 41.7827815 ], [ -89.9632678 , 41.7821559 ], [ -89.9634801 , 41.7805341 ], [ -89.9635341 , 41.780109 ], [ -89.9635792 , 41.7796834 ], [ -89.9636183 , 41.7792165 ], [ -89.9619685 , 41.7792032 ], ], [ [ -89.9631647 , 41.7809413 ], [ -89.9632927 , 41.7809487 ], [ -89.9631565 , 41.781985 ], [ -89.9622404 , 41.7819137 ], [ -89.9623616 , 41.780997 ], [ -89.963029 , 41.7810114 ], [ -89.9631647 , 41.7809413 ], ], ], color : '#0000FFBB' , width : 3 }; map.addMultiPolygon(multipolygon);

addCircle (options)

Adds a circle to the map.

map .addPolygon ( options );

Polygon options

Parameter Default Description coord Required Coordinate of center of circle radius Required Circle radius in meter color #000000BB Stroke color of the circle width 3 Stroke width of the circle fill #AA0000BB Fill color of the circle

Usage example

const circle = { coord : [ 13.01 , 51.98 ], radius : 500 , fill : '#000000' , width : 0 , }; map.addCircle(circle);

addText (options)

Adds text to the map.

map .addText ( options )

Text options

Parameter Default Description coord Required Coordinates of the text ([x, y]) text Required The text to render color #000000BB (optional) Stroke color of the text width 1px (optional) Stroke width of the text fill #000000 (optional) Fill color of the text size 12 (optional) Font-size of the text font Arial (optional) Font-family of the text anchor start (optional) Anchor of the text ( start , middle or end ) offsetX 0 (optional) X offset of the text in px. offsetY 0 (optional) Y offset of the text in px.

Usage example

const text = { coord : [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ], text : 'My Text' , size : 50 , width : 1 , fill : '#000000' , color : '#ffffff' , font : 'Calibri' , anchor : 'middle' }; map.addText(text);

render (center, zoom)

Renders the map.

map .render ();

Render options

Parameter Default Description center (optional) Set center of map to a specific coordinate ([Lng, Lat]) zoom (optional) Set a specific zoom level.

Saves the image to a file in fileName .

map .image .save ( 'my-staticmap-image.png' , { compressionLevel : 9 });

Arguments

Parameter Default Description fileName output.png Name of the output file. Specify output format (png, jpg, webp) by adding file extension. outputOptions (optional) Output options set for sharp

The outputOptions replaces the deprectated quality option. For Backwards compatibility quality still works but will be overwritten with outputOptions.quality .

Returns

< Promise >

If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED

Saves the image to a buffer.

map .image .buffer ( 'image/jpeg' , { quality : 75 });

Arguments

Parameter Default Description mime image/png Mime type( image/png , image/jpg or image/webp ) of the output buffer outputOptions {} (optional) Output options set for sharp

The outputOptions replaces the deprectated quality option. For Backwards compatibility quality still works but will be overwritten with outputOptions.quality .

Returns

< Promise >

If callback is undefined it return a Promise. DEPRECATED

Usage Examples

Simple map w/ zoom and center

const zoom = 13 ; const center = [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ]; await map.render(center, zoom); await map.image.save( 'center.png' );

Output

Simple map with bounding box

If specifying a bounding box instead of a center, the optimal zoom will be calculated.

const bbox = [ 11.414795 , 51.835778 , 11.645164 , 51.733833 ]; await map.render(bbox); await map.image.save( 'bbox.png' );

Output

Map with single marker

const marker = { img : ` ${__dirname} /marker.png` , offsetX : 24 , offsetY : 48 , width : 48 , height : 48 , coord : [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ], }; map.addMarker(marker); await map.render(); await map.image.save( 'single-marker.png' );

You're free to specify a center as well, otherwise the marker will be centered.

Output

Map with multiple marker

const marker = { img : ` ${__dirname} /marker.png` , offsetX : 24 , offsetY : 48 , width : 48 , height : 48 }; marker.coord = [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ]; map.addMarker(marker); marker.coord = [ 13.430524 , 52.4995528 ]; map.addMarker(marker); marker.coord = [ 13.410524 , 52.5195528 ]; map.addMarker(marker); await map.render(); await map.image.save( 'multiple-marker.png' );

Output

Map with polyline

var line = { coords : [ [ 13.399259 , 52.482659 ], [ 13.387849 , 52.477144 ], [ 13.40538 , 52.510632 ] ], color : '#0000FFBB' , width : 3 }; map.addLine(line); await map.render(); await map.image.save( 'test/out/polyline.png' );

Output

Map with circle

const circle = { coord : [ 13.01 , 51.98 ], radius : 500 , fill : '#000000' , width : 0 , }; map.addCircle(circle); await map.render(); await map.image.save( 'test/out/099-circle.png' );

Output

Blue Marble by NASA with text

const options = { width : 1200 , height : 800 , tileUrl : 'https://map1.vis.earthdata.nasa.gov/wmts-webmerc/BlueMarble_NextGeneration/default/GoogleMapsCompatible_Level8/{z}/{y}/{x}.jpg' , zoomRange : { max : 8 , } }; const map = new StaticMaps(options); const text = { coord : [ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ], text : 'My Text' , size : 50 , width : '1px' , fill : '#000000' , color : '#ffffff' , font : 'Calibri' }; map.addText(text); await map.render([ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ]); await map.image.save( 'test/out/bluemarbletext.png' );

Output

Tile server with subdomains

{s} - subdomain (subdomain), is necessary in order not to fall into the limit for requests to the same domain. Some servers can block your IP if you get tiles from one of subdomains of tile server.

const options = { width : 1024 , height : 1024 , subdomains : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], tileUrl : 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' }; const map = new StaticMaps(options); await map.render([ 13.437524 , 52.4945528 ], 13 ); await map.image.save( 'test/out/subdomains.png' );

Contributers