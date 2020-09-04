openbase logo
staticify

by errorception
5.0.0 (see all)

A better static asset handler for node.js

Readme

staticify

NPM version Total alerts Build Status Coverage Status dependencies Status devDependencies Status

A better static asset handler for Node.js/Express.js.

Provides helpers to add a version identifier to your static asset's public URLs, and to remove the hash before serving the file from the file system.

How your URLs are transformed:

/home.css --> /home.<MD5 hash of contents>.css

For example:

/home.css --> /home.ae2b1fca515949e5d54fb22b8ed95575.css
/js/script.js --> /js/script.3205c0ded576131ea255ad2bd38b0fb2.js

The version hashes are the MD5 of the contents of the static asset. Thus, every file has it's own unique version identifier. When a file changes, only it's own hash changes. This lets you have a far-futures expires header for your static assets without worrying about cache-invalidation, while ensuring that the user only downloads the files that have changed since your last deployment.

With express.js

const path = require('path');
const staticify = require('staticify')(path.join(__dirname, 'public'));

// ...
app.use(staticify.middleware);

app.helpers({getVersionedPath: staticify.getVersionedPath});

And in your template:

<link href="${getVersionedPath('/home.css')}" rel="stylesheet">

TypeScript

staticify ships with official type declarations for TypeScript out of the box.

Options

Options are specified as the second parameter to staticify:

const staticify = require('staticify')(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), options);

includeAll

Include all files when scanning the public directory. By default, the directories from ignore-by-default are ignored.

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

shortHash

Generate a short (7-digit) MD5 hash instead of the full (32-digit) one.

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

pathPrefix

If you are using the staticify convenience middleware through a specific route, it is necessary to indicate the route in this option.

  • Type: String
  • Default: "/"
const path = require('path');
const options = { pathPrefix: '/assets' };
const staticify = require('staticify')(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), options);

app.use('/assets', staticify.middleware);  // `app` is your express instance

maxAgeNonHashed

  • Type: String | Number
  • Default: 0

maxAge for assets without a hash such as /image.png passed to send.

Can be defined as a number of milliseconds or string accepted by ms module (eg. '5d', '1y', etc.)

sendOptions

  • Type: Object
  • Default: sendOptions: { maxAge: '1y' } for hashed assets or maxAge: 0 for non-hashed assets.

You can pass any send options; used in middleware and serve functions.

Usage

Install from npm:

npm install staticify

Initialize the staticify helper with the path of your public directory:

const path = require('path');
const staticify = require('staticify')(path.join(__dirname, 'public'));

This returns an object with the following helpers:

.getVersionedPath(path)

Does the following transformation to the path, and returns immediately:

staticify.getVersionedPath('/path/to/file.ext'); // --> /path/to/file.<MD5 of the contents of file.ext>.ext

This method is meant to be used inside your templates.

This method is really fast (simply an in-memory lookup) and returns immediately. When you initialize this module, it crawls your public folder synchronously at startup, and pre-determines all the MD5 hashes for your static files. This slows down application startup slightly, but it keeps the runtime performance at its peak.

.middleware(req, res, next)

Convenience wrapper over .serve to handle static files in express.js.

app.use(staticify.middleware);  // `app` is your express instance

.replacePaths(string)

Takes the input string, and replaces any paths it can understand. For example:

staticify.replacePaths('body { background: url("/index.js") }');

returns

"body { background: url('/index.d766c4a983224a3696bc4913b9e47305.js') }"

Perfect for use in your build script, to modify references to external paths within your CSS files.

.stripVersion(path)

Removes the MD5 identifier in a path.

staticify.stripVersion('/path/to/file.ae2b1fca515949e5d54fb22b8ed95575.ext'); // --> /path/to/file.ext

Note, this function doesn't verify that the hash is valid. It simply finds what looks like a hash and strips it from the path.

.refresh()

Rebuilds the MD5 version cache described above. Use this method sparingly. This crawls your public folder synchronously (in a blocking fashion) to rebuild the cache. This is typically only useful when you are doing some kind of live-reloading during development.

.serve(req)

Handles an incoming request for the file. Internally calls .stripVersion to strip the version identifier, and serves the file with a maxAge of one year, using send. Returns a stream that can be .piped to a http response stream. See here for the options you can pass.

staticify.serve(req, {
    sendOptions: {
        maxAge: 3600 * 1000 // milliseconds
    }
}).pipe(res);

License

MIT

