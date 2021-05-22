openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

static-tweets

by Travis Fischer
0.5.5 (see all)

Extremely fast static renderer for tweets.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

959

GitHub Stars

389

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Static Tweets

static-tweets

Utilities for fetching and manipulating tweet ASTs.

NPM Build Status Prettier Code Formatting

Install

npm install static-tweets

This package is compatible with Node.js.

Usage

import [ fetchTweetAst } from 'static-tweets'
import { Tweet } from 'react-static-tweets'

const tweetId = '1358199505280262150'

async function example (tweetId) {
  const tweetAst = await fetchTweetAst(tweetId)

  // tweetAst is a JSON representation of this tweet's contents
  // which `react-static-tweets` can use to render
}

Docs

See the auto-generated docs.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

Support my OSS work by following me on twitter twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial