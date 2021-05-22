Utilities for fetching and manipulating tweet ASTs.

Install

npm install static-tweets

This package is compatible with Node.js.

Usage

import [ fetchTweetAst } from 'static-tweets' import { Tweet } from 'react-static-tweets' const tweetId = '1358199505280262150' async function example ( tweetId ) { const tweetAst = await fetchTweetAst(tweetId) }

Docs

See the auto-generated docs.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

