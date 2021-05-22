Utilities for fetching and manipulating tweet ASTs.
npm install static-tweets
This package is compatible with Node.js.
import [ fetchTweetAst } from 'static-tweets'
import { Tweet } from 'react-static-tweets'
const tweetId = '1358199505280262150'
async function example (tweetId) {
const tweetAst = await fetchTweetAst(tweetId)
// tweetAst is a JSON representation of this tweet's contents
// which `react-static-tweets` can use to render
}
See the auto-generated docs.
MIT © Travis Fischer
Support my OSS work by following me on twitter