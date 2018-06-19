Zero-configuration CLI React static renderer

Usage

npm i -g static -react

static-react RootComponent .js > index .html

Static-react include babel presets and React – there is no need to install them separately

Examples

See the examples/ directory

Fetching Data

Use the getInitialProps static method to fetch data or get server-side props for things like CSS-in-JS libraries.

import React from 'react' import fetch from 'isomorphic-fetch' export default class extends React . Component { static getInitialProps = async () => { const data = await fetch( 'https://api.example.com/data' ) return { data } } render () { const { data } = this .props return ( < html > < h1 > Data </ h1 > < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > </ html > ) } }

Use the getInitialProps to pass side effects from CSS-in-JS libraries as props.

import React from 'react' import { Box } from 'rebass' export default class Root extends React . Component { static getInitialProps = async (app) => { const { ServerStyleSheet } = require ( 'styled-components' ) const { renderToString } = require ( 'react-dom/server' ) const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet() renderToString( sheet.collectStyles(app) ) const css = sheet.getStyleTags() return { css } } static defaultProps = { css : '' } render () { const { css } = this .props return ( < html > < head > ${css} </ head > < body > < Box px = {3} py = {4} > Beep boop </ Box > </ body > </ html > ) } }

MIT License