Zero-configuration CLI React static renderer
npm i -g static-react
static-react RootComponent.js > index.html
Static-react include babel presets and React – there is no need to install them separately
See the examples/ directory
Use the
getInitialProps static method to fetch data or get server-side props for things like CSS-in-JS libraries.
import React from 'react'
import fetch from 'isomorphic-fetch'
export default class extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps = async () => {
const data = await fetch('https://api.example.com/data')
return {
data
}
}
render () {
const { data } = this.props
return (
<html>
<h1>Data</h1>
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}
</pre>
</html>
)
}
}
Use the
getInitialProps to pass side effects from CSS-in-JS libraries as props.
import React from 'react'
import { Box } from 'rebass'
export default class Root extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps = async (app) => {
const { ServerStyleSheet } = require('styled-components')
const { renderToString } = require('react-dom/server')
const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet()
renderToString(
sheet.collectStyles(app)
)
const css = sheet.getStyleTags()
return { css }
}
static defaultProps = {
css: ''
}
render () {
const { css } = this.props
return (
<html>
<head>
${css}
</head>
<body>
<Box px={3} py={4}>
Beep boop
</Box>
</body>
</html>
)
}
}
MIT License