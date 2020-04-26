convert module usage to inline expressions
Here's a simplified version of the brfs module using static-module.
brfs converts
fs.readFileSync(file) calls to inline strings with the contents
of
file included in-place.
var staticModule = require('static-module');
var quote = require('quote-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
var sm = staticModule({
fs: {
readFileSync: function (file) {
return fs.createReadStream(file).pipe(quote());
}
}
}, { vars: { __dirname: __dirname + '/brfs' } });
process.stdin.pipe(sm).pipe(process.stdout);
input:
$ cat brfs/source.js
var fs = require('fs');
var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/x.txt');
console.log(src);
output:
$ node brfs.js < brfs/source.js
var src = "beep boop\n";
console.log(src);
var staticModule = require('static-module')
Return a transform stream
sm that transforms javascript source input to
javascript source output with each property in the
modules object expanded in
inline form.
Properties in the
modules object can be ordinary values that will be included
directly or functions that will be executed with the statically
evaluated arguments from the source
under an optional set of
opts.vars variables.
Property functions can return streams, in which case their contents will be piped directly into the source output.
Otherwise, the return values of functions will be inlined into the source in place as strings.
Use
opts.varModules to map whitelisted module names to definitions that can be
declared in client code with
var and will appear in static expressions like
opts.vars.
For example, to make this code with
path.join() work:
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var src = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'x.txt'), 'utf8');
console.log(src);
you can do:
var staticModule = require('static-module');
var quote = require('quote-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
var sm = staticModule({
fs: {
readFileSync: function (file) {
return fs.createReadStream(file).pipe(quote());
}
},
varMods: { path: require('path') }
}, { vars: { __dirname: __dirname + '/brfs' } });
process.stdin.pipe(sm).pipe(process.stdout);
Use
opts.parserOpts to set additional options for the
acorn parser.
Set
opts.sourceMap to
true to generate a source map and add it as an inline
comment. You can add
opts.inputFilename to configure the original file name
that will be listed in the source map.
With npm do:
npm install static-module
MIT