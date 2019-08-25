This is a specification for common algebraic structures in JavaScript based on Fantasy Land.
Fantasy Land uses methods to define interfaces that a type must implement in
order to support a particular Algebra. For example values of a type that
implements the Monoid algebra must have
fantasy-land/empty and
fantasy-land/concat methods on them.
Static Land takes a different approach. Instead of methods, we use static functions, that are grouped together in modules.
For example, here is an Addition module that uses numbers as values and satisfies the Monoid algebra requirements:
const Addition = {
empty() {
return 0
},
concat(a, b) {
return a + b
},
}
of or
empty we might need to pass the type representative.
(This can be fixed!)
Simply expose a module that works with types that your library provides or with types defined in another library or with native types like Array.
Modules don't have to be simple JavaScript objects; they can also be constructors if desired. The only requirements are:
const SArray = {
of(x) {
return [x]
},
map(fn, arr) {
return arr.map(fn)
},
chain(fn, arr) {
// ...
},
}
export {SArray}
class MyType {
constructor() {
// ...
}
someInstanceMethod() {
// ...
}
static someNonStaticLandStaticMethod() {
// ...
}
// Static Land methods
static of(x) {
// ...
}
static map(fn, value) {
// ...
}
}
export {MyType}
// mytype.js
// Static Land methods
export function of(x) {
// ...
}
export function map(fn, value) {
// ...
}
Import as
import * as MyType from "./mytype" // MyType is now a Static Land module
We have a list in the wiki. Feel free to add your library there.