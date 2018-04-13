Node.js middleware for serving a favicon.
A favicon is a visual cue that client software, like browsers, use to identify a site. For an example and more information, please visit the Wikipedia article on favicons.
Why use this module?
favicon.ico frequently and indiscriminately, so you
may wish to exclude these requests from your logs by using this middleware
before your logger middleware.
ETag based on the contents of the icon, rather
than file system properties.
Content-Type.
Note This module is exclusively for serving the "default, implicit favicon",
which is
GET /favicon.ico. For additional vendor-specific icons that require
HTML markup, additional middleware is required to serve the relevant files, for
example serve-static.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install serve-favicon
Create new middleware to serve a favicon from the given
path to a favicon file.
path may also be a
Buffer of the icon to serve.
Serve favicon accepts these properties in the options object.
The
cache-control
max-age directive in
ms, defaulting to 1 year. This can
also be a string accepted by the ms
module.
Typically this middleware will come very early in your stack (maybe even first)
to avoid processing any other middleware if we already know the request is for
/favicon.ico.
var express = require('express')
var favicon = require('serve-favicon')
var path = require('path')
var app = express()
app.use(favicon(path.join(__dirname, 'public', 'favicon.ico')))
// Add your routes here, etc.
app.listen(3000)
var connect = require('connect')
var favicon = require('serve-favicon')
var path = require('path')
var app = connect()
app.use(favicon(path.join(__dirname, 'public', 'favicon.ico')))
// Add your middleware here, etc.
app.listen(3000)
This middleware can be used anywhere, even outside express/connect. It takes
req,
res, and
callback.
var http = require('http')
var favicon = require('serve-favicon')
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var path = require('path')
var _favicon = favicon(path.join(__dirname, 'public', 'favicon.ico'))
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
_favicon(req, res, function onNext (err) {
if (err) return done(err)
// continue to process the request here, etc.
res.statusCode = 404
res.end('oops')
})
})
server.listen(3000)