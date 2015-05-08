#node-static-asset
node-static-asset is a static asset manager for Node.JS, designed for Express. This project aims to solve the problem of caching static assets (including assets like *.js files that might change from time to time).
Google has a nice article about "strong" and "weak" caching. It's worth a quick read if you don't know what that means.
https://developers.google.com/speed/docs/best-practices/caching
npm install static-asset
node-static-asset allows you to generate URL fingerprints for static assets.
var staticAsset = require('static-asset');
app.use(staticAsset(__dirname + "/public/") );
req.assetFingerprint
or the
assetFingerprint view helper function.
app.get("/info", function(req, res, next) {
/* Should return something like "The URL fingerprint for jQuery is:
/js/jquery.min.js?v=3dd-983jk2a"
*/
res.type("text/plain").send("The URL fingerprint for jQuery is: " +
req.assetFingerprint("/js/jquery.min.js") );
});
Now that you have obtained the asset fingerprint for
/js/jquery.min.js,
if you send a request for that asset to the URL
/js/jquery.min.js?v=3dd-983jk2a,
static-asset will automatically add appropriate caching headers (i.e.
Last-Modified, ETag, and Expires).
static-asset exposes a function
req.assetFingerprint, which allows one to generate
and register URL fingerprints for static assets.
Once a URL fingerprint is registered with static-asset, any HTTP request for that
static asset (i.e. when
req.url matches the registered URL fingerprint) will
trigger static-asset to set certain HTTP headers (i.e. Last-Modified, ETag, or
Expires).
require('static-asset')(path[, cache]) - Returns an Express middleware
function that exposes a
req.assetFingerprint function and adds
assetFingerprint view helper function to
res.locals. If any request's URL
matches a previously generated URL fingerprint, static-asset will attempt to add
weak and strong caching headers to the HTTP response.
path - the path from which static files are served
cache - a "cache strategy" Object, which must implement all "cache
strategy" methods, as described below. If
cache is omitted, the
default "cache stategy" is used.
A "cache strategy" object should implement one or more of the following methods:
lastModified(filename) - a function that accepts a filename and returns
its last modified date. If a last modified date could not
be determined, the function should return
null; otherwise, static-asset
may use this Date to set the
Last-Modified HTTP response header when
the resource is requested.
etag(filename, cb) - Same as lastModified (above), except that it must
return an ETag (or hash value). If the
returned ETag is not
null, static-asset may use this value to set the
ETag HTTP header when the named resource is requested.
expires(filename) - Same as lastModified (above), except
that it must return a Date Object indicating when the resource shall
expire. The Date may be no more than one year in the future. If
expires is implemented, static-asset may use the date to set an
Expires and/or
Cache-Control: max-age HTTP headers; otherwise,
static-asset will use a Date approximately one year into the future.
fileFingerprint(filename, fullPath) - Returns the URL fingerprint
of the resource
filename, stored at the location
fullPath.
fullPath is provided for convenience, since the caching strategy
does not know what root path was passed into the static-asset middleware.
req.assetFingerprint(label_or_filename) - Return a URL fingerprint for the labelled resource, or if no such label is registered, use the "cache strategy" to determine the file's ETag or last modified date. If you're confused by this description, read on...
If you call
req.assetFingerprint(filename) and pass a filename relative to the
path from which static files are served, static-asset will use the cache strategy
you specified to generate and return a unique URL fingerprint for the asset.
If that file is requested later by the URL fingerprint, static-asset will respond
by setting the appropriate HTTP headers like Last-Modified, ETag, and Expires,
according to the cache strategy.
If an ETag is provided by the cache strategy, it will be used to generate the fingerprint; otherwise, the last modified date will be used.
If you call
req.assetFingerprint() with no arguments, a fingerprint will be
registered and generated using the cache strategy on the current URL (i.e.
req.url). This is equivalent to
req.assetFingerprint(req.url).
You can call
req.assetFingerprint(label, fingerprint, cacheInfo) to manually
assign a
fingerprint for the specified
label. In addition, the HTTP headers
returned to the client when this URL fingerprint is requested are specified by
the
cacheInfo Object.
req.assetFingerprint(label, urlFingerprint, cacheInfo) - Registers a URL fingerprint for a labelled resource.
label - a label identifying the resource
urlFingerprint - the URL fingerprint for the resource. If a request for this
resource is made, static-asset may add caching headers to the response.
cacheInfo - an Object containing one or more of these properties:
lastModified - the last modified date of the resource
etag - the ETag of the resource
expires - the expiration date of the resource
Other middleware on the stack can generate their own URL fingerprints for
static resources and expose them through
req.assetFingerprint. Like this:
//Suppose we are in a middleware function, designed to uglify JS files...
//stat will refer to the stat Object generated by `fs.stat`
req.assetFingerprint(javascript_filename, javascript_filename + "?v=" +
stat.mdate.getTime(), {"lastModified": stat.mdate});
If you call
req.assetFingerprint(label) and pass a label, static-asset will return
the fingerprint for the resource, as specified by the last corresponding
req.assetFingerprint(label, fingerprint, cacheInfo) call. If that file is requested,
static-asset will respond by setting the appropriate HTTP headers, according to the
cacheInfo Object passed to the last
req.assetFingerprint(label, fingerprint, cacheInfo) call.
static-asset can be fully customized, but it has some basic, reasonably sane default behavior. By default, static-asset does the following:
fs.stat
connect.static]
(http://www.senchalabs.org/connect/middleware-static.html) to load the resource from
the filesystem.
process.env.NODE_ENV), the URL fingerprint
will be updated whenever the file changes
Usually, this should be good enough to get started.
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var staticAsset = require('static-asset');
app.use(staticAsset(__dirname + "/public/") );
app.use(express.static(__dirname + "/public/") );
//... application code follows (routes, etc.)
For example, if you want to include your client-side JavaScript code, simply do this in your Jade or [Blade] (https://github.com/bminer/node-blade) view:
script(type="text/javascript", src=assetFingerprint("/client.js") )
This will render to something like this:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/client.js?v=1318365481"></script>
Notice that static-asset added a URL fingerprint (the UNIX timestamp 1318365481) to the filename.
You can override the "cache strategy" with your own implementation that might allow you to: