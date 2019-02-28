stateman: A tiny foundation that provides nested state-based routing for complex web applications.
stateman is highly inspired by ui-router; you will find many features similar to it.
But stateman is a standalone library with an extremely tiny codebase (5kb minified). Feel free to integrate it with whatever framework you like!
You may need a static server to run the demo. puer is simple to get start.
just paste the code to your own
index.html, and load it up in a browser.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>StateMan Test</title>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/leeluolee/stateman/master/stateman.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<ul>
<li><a href="#/home">/home"</a></li>
<li><a href="#/contact">/contact"</a></li>
<li><a href="#/contact/list">/contact/list</a></li>
<li><a href="#/contact/2">/contact/2</a></li>
<li><a href="#/contact/2/option">/contact/2/option</a></li>
<li><a href="#/contact/2/message">/contact/2/message</a></li>
</ul>
<script>
var config = {
enter: function(){
console.log("enter: " + this.name)
},
leave: function(){
console.log("leave: " + this.name)
}
}
function create(o){
o = o || {};
o.enter= config.enter;
o.leave = config.leave;
return o;
}
var stateman = new StateMan();
stateman
.state("home", config)
.state("contact", config)
.state("contact.list", config )
.state("contact.detail", create({url: ":id(\\d+)"}))
.state("contact.detail.option", config)
.state("contact.detail.message", config)
.start({});
</script>
</body>
</html>
open the console to see the output when navigating.
###1. Simple Layout Demo:
The code in this demo is for demonstration only. In a production development, you will want a view layer to create nested views.
###2. A simple SPA built upon Regularjs (Living Template) + requirejs + stateman: Link
I create a simple wrapping (regular-state) to integrate stateman with Regularjs, which makes it easy to build a single Page Application. thanks to the concise API, the code is very clean. You will find that integrating stateman with other libraries is also simple.
bower install stateman
stateman.js have been packaged as a standard UMD, so you can use it in AMD, CommonJS and as a global.
npm install stateman
To use:
var StateMan = require('stateman');
spm install stateman
To use:
var StateMan = require('stateman');
component install leeluolee/stateman
To use:
var StateMan = require('leeluolee/stateman');
Some basic examples can be found in the examples directory.
run demo local
npm install gulp -g && npm install
gulp server
MIT.