The statechart module provides a State object that is an implementation of a Harel Statechart.

Statecharts are an improvement over state machines because they elegantly solve the state explosion problem that is common with state machines. They do this by adding two additional features to state machines - state clustering and concurrent states. State clustering provides an abstraction over lower level states where events can be handled and transitions made in one place instead of many. Concurrent states essentially allow multiple statecharts to operate independently. The presence of concurrent states means that the current state of a statechart is actually a vector of states whose length is not fixed.

More information on statecharts is available here:

Installation

npm install --save statechartjs

Usage

var State = require ( 'statechartjs' ).State; var app = State.define( function ( ) { this .state( 'a' , function ( ) { this .enter( function ( ) { }); }); this .state( 'b' , function ( ) { this .enter( function ( ) { }); }); });

Examples

Lockable Door

var State = require ( 'statechartjs' ).State; var door = State.define( function ( ) { this .state( 'closed' , function ( ) { this .state( 'locked' , function ( ) { this .event( 'unlockDoor' , function ( ) { this .goto( '../unlocked' ); }); }); this .state( 'unlocked' , function ( ) { this .event( 'lockDoor' , function ( ) { this .goto( '../locked' ); }); this .event( 'openDoor' , function ( ) { this .goto( '/opened' ); }); }); this .event( 'knock' , function ( ) { console .log( '*knock knock*' ); }); }); this .state( 'opened' , function ( ) { this .event( 'closeDoor' , function ( ) { this .goto( '/closed/unlocked' ); }); }); }); door.goto(); door.current(); door.send( 'knock' ); door.current(); door.send( 'unlockDoor' ); door.current(); door.send( 'knock' ); door.send( 'openDoor' ); door.current(); door.send( 'closeDoor' ); door.current(); door.send( 'lockDoor' ); door.current();

Shallow History State

var State = require ( 'statechartjs' ).State; var sc = State.define( function ( ) { this .state( 'a' , { H : true }, function ( ) { this .state( 'a.1' ) this .state( 'a.2' ) this .state( 'a.3' ) }); this .state( 'b' , function ( ) { this .state( 'b.1' ) this .state( 'b.2' ) this .state( 'b.3' ) }); }); sc.goto( '/a/a.2' ); sc.current(); sc.goto( '/b' ); sc.current(); sc.goto( '/a' ); sc.current();

Deep History State

var State = require ( 'statechartjs' ).State; var sc = State.define( function ( ) { this .state( 'a' , { H : true }, function ( ) { this .state( 'a.1' , function ( ) { this .state( 'a.1.1' ); this .state( 'a.1.2' ); this .state( 'a.1.3' ); }); this .state( 'a.2' , function ( ) { this .state( 'a.2.1' ); this .state( 'a.2.2' ); this .state( 'a.2.3' ); }); }); this .state( 'b' , { H : '*' }, function ( ) { this .state( 'b.1' , function ( ) { this .state( 'b.1.1' ); this .state( 'b.1.2' ); this .state( 'b.1.3' ); }); this .state( 'b.2' , function ( ) { this .state( 'b.2.1' ); this .state( 'b.2.2' ); this .state( 'b.2.3' ); }); }); }); sc.goto( '/a/a.2/a.2.2' ); sc.current(); sc.goto( '/b/b.2/b.2.3' ); sc.current(); sc.goto( '/a' ); sc.current(); sc.goto( '/b' ); sc.current();

State Concurrency