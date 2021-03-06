State Machine is a library for managing a finite set of states, and moving between them via actions and transitions.
From its intuitive configuration through its powerful event-based architecture and rich API, State Machine makes it easy to describe and manage interaction with complex state-dependent systems like components, multi-step forms, purchase funnels, visualisations or games.
State Machine has been designed from the outset to feel intuitive and fun to use:
View the live demo at:
To run / tinker with the demo locally, see the Development section.
State Machine can be used directly in the browser, or in a Browserify, Node or ES6 project.
Install via NPM using:
npm install state-machine
Note: If you are expecting the package wheeyls/stateMachine it has now been depreciated.
To continue to use that package in your project, ensure you use the version
0.3.0 in your
package.json.
View the documentation at:
Clone the repo using:
git clone https://github.com/davestewart/javascript-state-machine
The following NPM tasks are available, via
npm run <task>:
dev - compile and watch the source to
state-machine.js
build - compile the source to
state-machine.min.js
demo - compile, watch and copy the development build to
demo/ and serve demo files at
http://localhost:8888
test - run all tests
To run a single or set of tests, use the following syntax:
npm run test -- --grep="<filename>"
Inspired by @jakesgordon's JavaScript State Machine.
Special thanks to Michael Wheeler (@wheeyls) who very kindly donated the NPM package name state-machine.