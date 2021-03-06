JavaScript State Machine

Abstract

State Machine is a library for managing a finite set of states, and moving between them via actions and transitions.

From its intuitive configuration through its powerful event-based architecture and rich API, State Machine makes it easy to describe and manage interaction with complex state-dependent systems like components, multi-step forms, purchase funnels, visualisations or games.

Features

State Machine has been designed from the outset to feel intuitive and fun to use:

Easily-configurable via JavaScript config or instance methods

DSL for shorthand transition and handler assignment

Add and remove states and actions on the fly

Pause, resume, cancel or end transitions at any point

Handle system, state, action and transition events

Rich API and system introspection

Object-oriented architecture, fully-inspectable in DevTools

Demo

View the live demo at:

To run / tinker with the demo locally, see the Development section.

Installation

State Machine can be used directly in the browser, or in a Browserify, Node or ES6 project.

Install via NPM using:

npm install state-machine

Note: If you are expecting the package wheeyls/stateMachine it has now been depreciated. To continue to use that package in your project, ensure you use the version 0.3.0 in your package.json .

Docs

View the documentation at:

Development

Installation

Clone the repo using:

git clone https://github.com/davestewart/javascript-state-machine

Tasks

The following NPM tasks are available, via npm run <task> :

dev - compile and watch the source to state-machine.js

- compile and watch the source to build - compile the source to state-machine.min.js

- compile the source to demo - compile, watch and copy the development build to demo/ and serve demo files at http://localhost:8888

- compile, watch and copy the development build to and serve demo files at test - run all tests

Testing

To run a single or set of tests, use the following syntax:

npm run test -- --grep="<filename>"

Mentions

Inspired by @jakesgordon's JavaScript State Machine.

Special thanks to Michael Wheeler (@wheeyls) who very kindly donated the NPM package name state-machine.