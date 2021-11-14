State Designer

State Designer is a JavaScript and TypeScript library for managing the state of a user interface. It prioritizes the design experience, making it easy to experiment with ideas, iterate on solutions, and communicate the final result.

See examples in React and TypeScript.

Learn more at state-designer.com.

Features

Write state-charts in a simple declarative syntax.

Create both global and local component states.

Use selectors to subscribe to just the data you need.

Packages

Usage

Using State Designer involves three steps:

Create a state with a configuration object. Subscribe to the state's updates. Send events to the state.

Your exact usage will depend on your framework:

Inspiration

State Designer is heavily inspired by xstate. Note that, unlike xstate, State Designer does not adhere to the scxml spec.

Author

License

MIT