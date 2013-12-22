State is a JavaScript library for implementing first-class states on arbitrary owner objects.

A State is a module of behavior — expressed as definitions of methods, data, and/or events — that can be exhibited by its owner. The State object model provides for hierarchical, compositional, and indirect prototypal relations between State s, facilitating a variety of patterns for reuse and modularity.

An owner object exhibits the behavior expressed by its current state — method calls the owner receives are automatically dispatched to methods defined or inherited by that State . Behavior of the owner is altered by executing transitions that carry its current state reference from one of its State s to another.

Visit statejs.org for an introduction, with sample code, comprehensive documentation including a getting started guide and conceptual overview, API reference, and annotated source.