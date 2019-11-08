mode
You know that
mode property on the
fs.Stat object that you probably
usually just ignore? Well there's acutally a lot of information packed
into that number.
The specific information includes:
setuid and
setgid bits are set
sticky bit is set
This module helps you extract that information.
All the getters are also setters, which change the
mode property
appropriately. This is useful for when you have to build up your
own
fs.Stat object for whatever reason (like when implementing a
FUSE filesystem.
$ npm install stat-mode
So given some arbitrary file (let's say
/bin/echo):
$ ls -l /bin/echo
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root wheel 14128 Aug 11 2013 /bin/echo
We can inspect it using the
fs.stat() call and creating a
Mode instance
on top of it.
var fs = require('fs');
var Mode = require('stat-mode');
fs.stat('/bin/echo', function (err, stat) {
if (err) throw err;
// create a "Mode" instance on top of the `stat` object
var mode = new Mode(stat);
// you can check what kind of file it is:
mode.isDirectory();
// false
mode.isFIFO();
// false
mode.isFile();
// true
// and you can also check individual owner, group and others permissions
mode.owner.read;
// true
mode.owner.write;
// true
mode.owner.execute;
// true
mode.group.read;
// true
mode.group.write;
// false
mode.group.execute;
// true
mode.others.read;
// true
mode.others.write;
// false
mode.others.execute;
// true
// the `toString()` output resembes the `ls -l` output:
mode.toString();
// '-rwxr-xr-x'
});
You must pass in "stat" object to the
Mode constructor. The "stat"
object can be a real
fs.Stat instance, or really any Object with a
mode property.
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "directory",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "directory".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "file",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "file".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "block device",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "block device".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "character device",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "character
device".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "symbolic link",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "symbolic link".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "FIFO",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "FIFO".
Returns
true if the mode's file type is "socket",
false otherwise.
If you pass
true to the function, then the mode will be set to "socket".
true if the mode is "owner read" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "owner write" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "owner execute" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "group read" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "group write" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "group execute" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "others read" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "others write" rights,
false otherwise.
true if the mode is "others execute" rights,
false otherwise.