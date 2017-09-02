Get random names from Star Wars characters.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm:

npm install starwars-names

Usage

var names = require ( 'starwars-names' ); var allNames = names.all; var randomName = names.random(); var threeRandomNames = names.random( 3 );

Other

This library was developed by me as part of an egghead.io series called "How to Write a JavaScript Library."

I'm now also using it to give a workshop for Frontend Masters.

Project Setup

This project assumes you have NodeJS v6 or greater installed. You should also have npm v3 or greater installed as well (this comes packaged with Node 6). You'll also need a recent version of git installed as well.

You may have come to this project from different varying sources. There are a different series of branches for each workshop/course I've done. To get started with the project, start with this:

Sign up for a GitHub Account (if you don't already have one) Fork this repo Clone your fork In the directory you cloned the repository, run git fetch --all

If you need help with these steps, you might check out this free Egghead.io course which can help you get things going.

Finally, based on which version of the project you're looking for (workshop, egghead, or Frontend Masters) you'll run one of the following commands in the cloned directory:

Frontend Masters Workshop : npm run setup:fem

: Egghead Course: npm run setup:egghead

If you get any failures at this point something is wrong and needs to be fixed. Remember, Google and StackOverflow are your friends.