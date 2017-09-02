openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sn

starwars-names

by Kent C. Dodds
1.6.0 (see all)

Get a random Star Wars name

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

starwars-names

travis build codecov coverage version downloads MIT License semantic-release

Get random names from Star Wars characters.

Sponsor

starwars-names

Installation

This package is distributed via npm:

npm install starwars-names

Usage

var names = require('starwars-names');
var allNames = names.all;
var randomName = names.random();
var threeRandomNames = names.random(3);

Other

This library was developed by me as part of an egghead.io series called "How to Write a JavaScript Library."

I'm now also using it to give a workshop for Frontend Masters.

Project Setup

This project assumes you have NodeJS v6 or greater installed. You should also have npm v3 or greater installed as well (this comes packaged with Node 6). You'll also need a recent version of git installed as well.

You may have come to this project from different varying sources. There are a different series of branches for each workshop/course I've done. To get started with the project, start with this:

  1. Sign up for a GitHub Account (if you don't already have one)
  2. Fork this repo
  3. Clone your fork
  4. In the directory you cloned the repository, run git fetch --all

If you need help with these steps, you might check out this free Egghead.io course which can help you get things going.

Finally, based on which version of the project you're looking for (workshop, egghead, or Frontend Masters) you'll run one of the following commands in the cloned directory:

  • Frontend Masters Workshop: npm run setup:fem
  • Egghead Course: npm run setup:egghead

If you get any failures at this point something is wrong and needs to be fixed. Remember, Google and StackOverflow are your friends.

You might find it helpful to see a list of the available branches. Run: git branch for that.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial