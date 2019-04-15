openbase logo
starwars

by David Gauld
1.0.1

Inspirational quotes from the Star Wars films.

Overview

51

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

starwars

starwars is a simple Node.js module that allows you to insert a random Star Wars quote into your site, or view one through the command line.

Usage

Simply install through npm by running...

npm install starwars

...and require the module from your Node.js application. You're good to go! Either insert a single (random) quote, or retrieve a list containing all of the available quotes.

var starwars = require('starwars');

console.log(starwars()); // "No. I am your Father."
console.log(starwars()); // "Great shot kid, that was one in a million."
console.log(starwars.quotes); // ["No. I am your Father.", "Great shot kid, that was one in a million.",...]

Command Line

starwars can also be used within the command line. Simply install globally through npm by running...

npm install starwars -g

...and then typing starwars into your console. A random quote will then be displayed on the screen (especially helpful if you're having a bad day and need to read some inspirational text).

You can also type starwars -all into your console to display all of the available quotes.

