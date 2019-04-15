starwars is a simple Node.js module that allows you to insert a random Star Wars quote into your site, or view one through the command line.
Simply install through npm by running...
npm install starwars
...and require the module from your Node.js application. You're good to go! Either insert a single (random) quote, or retrieve a list containing all of the available quotes.
var starwars = require('starwars');
console.log(starwars()); // "No. I am your Father."
console.log(starwars()); // "Great shot kid, that was one in a million."
console.log(starwars.quotes); // ["No. I am your Father.", "Great shot kid, that was one in a million.",...]
starwars can also be used within the command line. Simply install globally through npm by running...
npm install starwars -g
...and then typing
starwars into your console. A random quote will then be displayed on the screen (especially helpful if you're having a bad day and need to read some inspirational text).
You can also type
starwars -all into your console to display all of the available quotes.