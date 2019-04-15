starwars

starwars is a simple Node.js module that allows you to insert a random Star Wars quote into your site, or view one through the command line.

Usage

Simply install through npm by running...

npm install starwars

...and require the module from your Node.js application. You're good to go! Either insert a single (random) quote, or retrieve a list containing all of the available quotes.

var starwars = require ( 'starwars' ); console .log(starwars()); console .log(starwars()); console .log(starwars.quotes);

Command Line

starwars can also be used within the command line. Simply install globally through npm by running...

npm install starwars -g

...and then typing starwars into your console. A random quote will then be displayed on the screen (especially helpful if you're having a bad day and need to read some inspirational text).