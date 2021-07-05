openbase logo
startserver

by 达峰的夏天
1.4.1 (see all)

Yet another http server just for fun.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

startserver

NPM version build status Test coverage node version npm download

Yet another http server.

Installation

$ npm i startserver -g

Quick Start

$ startserver

It also can be use it like this:

$ startserver -p 6789

There are more shorter alias for it:

$ ss

Features

Server Everywhere

Run it at every directory under the root.

  • Automatic detection of unoccupied port.

Slider Revolution

Generate slider with README.md file or other markdown file.

  • Suppor a inverse color style.
  • Double click for temporary modifications, again to restore.
  • Normal to read makedown.
  • Highlight for your code block.
  • Thumbnail mode provided.
  • Watching markdown file.

Others

  • Generator support and compatible runtime.
  • Original javascript source code.

Commands

plugins

show plugin list

generate

$ startsever generate README.md

generate static slide file to markdown [sample]

Plugins

logo

plugins list

Options

-s, --silent

start http server without opening browser

-m, --markdown

auto parse and render markdown file

-f, --pdf

render markdown file with pdf style

-p, --port

port to use (8080 default)

-d, --disable

disable default index router

-v, --version

output version infomation

Help

$ startserver -h

Contributors


xudafeng

karoo

06wj

ottomao

helldance

zhuyali


meowtec

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Mon Jul 05 2021 13:57:01 GMT+0800.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 xdf

