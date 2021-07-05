startserver

Yet another http server.

Installation

npm i startserver -g

Quick Start

startserver

It also can be use it like this:

startserver -p 6789

There are more shorter alias for it:

ss

Features

Server Everywhere

Run it at every directory under the root.

Automatic detection of unoccupied port.

Slider Revolution

Generate slider with README.md file or other markdown file.

Suppor a inverse color style.

Double click for temporary modifications, again to restore.

Normal to read makedown.

Highlight for your code block.

Thumbnail mode provided.

Watching markdown file.

Others

Generator support and compatible runtime.

Original javascript source code.

Commands

plugins

show plugin list

generate

startsever generate README.md

generate static slide file to markdown [sample]

Plugins

plugins list

Options

start http server without opening browser

auto parse and render markdown file

render markdown file with pdf style

port to use (8080 default)

disable default index router

output version infomation

Help

startserver -h

Contributors



meowtec



This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Mon Jul 05 2021 13:57:01 GMT+0800 .

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 xdf