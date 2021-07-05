Yet another http server.
$ npm i startserver -g
$ startserver
It also can be use it like this:
$ startserver -p 6789
There are more shorter alias for it:
$ ss
Run it at every directory under the root.
Generate slider with
README.md file or other markdown file.
show plugin list
$ startsever generate README.md
generate static slide file to markdown [sample]
start http server without opening browser
auto parse and render markdown file
render markdown file with pdf style
port to use (8080 default)
disable default index router
output version infomation
$ startserver -h
xudafeng
karoo
06wj
ottomao
helldance
zhuyali
