Starter React Flux

Starter-React-Flux generates a well-configured project of React and Flux PWA.

TypeScript and JavaScript are supported.

and are supported. npm and yarn are supported.

Quick start

mkdir my-app && cd my-app npx starter-react-flux init npx starter-react-flux init --ts npx starter-react-flux init --yarn npm start

Installed packages

Usage of generated project

Launch the application

npm start // Launch the app with webpack-dev- server .

Top page

Production build with Webpack

npm run build

This command also analyzes the bundle file using Webpack Bundle Analyzer and generates reports.

Testing with Jest

npm test // Testing with Jest. npm run update_test // Update snapshots for snapshot testing.

Static analysis with ESLint

npm run lint

Automatic code format with Prettier

npm run fix // Run Prettier to fix code by lint rules.

Directory structure of the generated app

. ├── .babelrc ├── .eslintrc ├── __tests__ ├── app │ ├── App.(js|tsx) │ ├── actions │ ├── components │ ├── constants │ ├── dispatcher │ ├── stores │ ├── utils │ ├── html │ ├── icon │ ├── sw.js │ └── utils ├── node_modules ├── package .json ├── public │ ├── css │ ├── img │ ├── favicon.ico │ ├── bundle.js │ ├── manifest.*.json │ ├── precache-manifest.*.js │ ├── icon_*.png │ ├── sw.js │ └── index.html ├── analysis │ ├── bundle-analyzer.html │ └── bundle-size analyzer.log │── webpack.common.js │── webpack.prod.js │── webpack.dev.js └── tsconfig.json

License