Modern Business is a multipurpose, full website template for Bootstrap created by Start Bootstrap. This template includes 17 unique HTML pages and a working PHP contact form.
To begin using this template, choose one of the following options to get started:
npm i startbootstrap-modern-business
git clone https://github.com/StartBootstrap/startbootstrap-modern-business.git
After downloading, simply edit the HTML and CSS files included with
dist directory. These are the only files you need to worry about, you can ignore everything else! To preview the changes you make to the code, you can open the
index.html file in your web browser.
Clone the source files of the theme and navigate into the theme's root directory. Run
npm install and then run
npm start which will open up a preview of the template in your default browser, watch for changes to core template files, and live reload the browser when changes are saved. You can view the
package.json file to see which scripts are included.
npm run build builds the project - this builds assets, HTML, JS, and CSS into
dist
npm run build:assets copies the files in the
src/assets/ directory into
dist
npm run build:pug compiles the Pug located in the
src/pug/ directory into
dist
npm run build:scripts brings the
src/js/scripts.js file into
dist
npm run build:scss compiles the SCSS files located in the
src/scss/ directory into
dist
npm run clean deletes the
dist directory to prepare for rebuilding the project
npm run start:debug runs the project in debug mode
npm start or
npm run start runs the project, launches a live preview in your default browser, and watches for changes made to files in
src
You must have npm installed in order to use this build environment.
The contact form available with this theme is prebuilt to use SB Forms. SB Forms is a simple form solution for adding functional forms to your theme. Since this theme is prebuilt using our SB Forms markup, all you need to do is sign up for SB Forms on Start Bootstrap.
After signing up you will need to set the domain name your form will be used on, and you will then see your
access key. Copy this and paste it into the
data-sb-form-api-token='API_TOKEN' data attribute in place of
API_TOKEN. That's it! Your forms will be up and running!
If you aren't using SB Forms, simply delete the custom data attributes from the form, and remove the link above the
closing
</body> tag to SB Forms.
Have a bug or an issue with this template? Open a new issue here on GitHub or leave a comment on the template overview page at Start Bootstrap.
Start Bootstrap is an open source library of free Bootstrap templates and themes. All of the free templates and themes on Start Bootstrap are released under the MIT license, which means you can use them for any purpose, even for commercial projects.
Start Bootstrap was created by and is maintained by David Miller.
Start Bootstrap is based on the Bootstrap framework created by Mark Otto and Jacob Thorton.
Copyright 2013-2021 Start Bootstrap LLC. Code released under the MIT license.