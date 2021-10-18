Landing Page is a multipurpose landing page template for Bootstrap created by Start Bootstrap.

Download and Installation

To begin using this template, choose one of the following options to get started:

Usage

Basic Usage

After downloading, simply edit the HTML and CSS files included with dist directory. These are the only files you need to worry about, you can ignore everything else! To preview the changes you make to the code, you can open the index.html file in your web browser.

Advanced Usage

Clone the source files of the theme and navigate into the theme's root directory. Run npm install and then run npm start which will open up a preview of the template in your default browser, watch for changes to core template files, and live reload the browser when changes are saved. You can view the package.json file to see which scripts are included.

npm Scripts

npm run build builds the project - this builds assets, HTML, JS, and CSS into dist

builds the project - this builds assets, HTML, JS, and CSS into npm run build:assets copies the files in the src/assets/ directory into dist

copies the files in the directory into npm run build:pug compiles the Pug located in the src/pug/ directory into dist

compiles the Pug located in the directory into npm run build:scripts brings the src/js/scripts.js file into dist

brings the file into npm run build:scss compiles the SCSS files located in the src/scss/ directory into dist

compiles the SCSS files located in the directory into npm run clean deletes the dist directory to prepare for rebuilding the project

deletes the directory to prepare for rebuilding the project npm run start:debug runs the project in debug mode

runs the project in debug mode npm start or npm run start runs the project, launches a live preview in your default browser, and watches for changes made to files in src

You must have npm installed in order to use this build environment.

Bugs and Issues

Have a bug or an issue with this template? Open a new issue here on GitHub or leave a comment on the template overview page at Start Bootstrap.

About

Start Bootstrap is an open source library of free Bootstrap templates and themes. All of the free templates and themes on Start Bootstrap are released under the MIT license, which means you can use them for any purpose, even for commercial projects.

Start Bootstrap was created by and is maintained by David Miller.

Start Bootstrap is based on the Bootstrap framework created by Mark Otto and Jacob Thorton.

Copyright and License

Copyright 2013-2021 Start Bootstrap LLC. Code released under the MIT license.