Automatically start your server once Webpack's build completes.
$ npm install --save-dev start-server-webpack-plugin
In
webpack.config.server.babel.js:
import StartServerPlugin from "start-server-webpack-plugin";
export default {
// This script will be ran after building
entry: {
server: ...
},
...
plugins: [
...
// Only use this in DEVELOPMENT
new StartServerPlugin({
name: 'server.js',
nodeArgs: ['--inspect'], // allow debugging
args: ['scriptArgument1', 'scriptArgument2'], // pass args to script
signal: false | true | 'SIGUSR2', // signal to send for HMR (defaults to `false`, uses 'SIGUSR2' if `true`)
keyboard: true | false, // Allow typing 'rs' to restart the server. default: only if NODE_ENV is 'development'
}),
...
],
...
}
The
name argument in
new StartServerPlugin(name) refers to the built asset, which is named by the output options of webpack (in the example the entry
server becomes
server.js. This way, the plugin knows which entry to start in case there are several.
If you don't pass a name, the plugin will tell you the available names.
You can use
nodeArgs and
args to pass arguments to node and your script, respectively. For example, you can use this to use the node debugger.
To use Hot Module Reloading with your server code, set Webpack to "hot" mode and include the
webpack/hot/poll or
webpack/hot/signal modules. Make sure they are part of your server bundle, e.g. if you are using
node-externals put them in your whitelist. The latter module requires the
signal option.
MIT License 2016 © Eric Clemmons