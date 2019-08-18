Automatically start your server once Webpack's build completes.

Installation

npm install --save-dev start-server-webpack-plugin

Usage

In webpack.config.server.babel.js :

import StartServerPlugin from "start-server-webpack-plugin" ; export default { entry : { server : ... }, ... plugins: [ ... new StartServerPlugin({ name : 'server.js' , nodeArgs : [ '--inspect' ], args : [ 'scriptArgument1' , 'scriptArgument2' ], signal : false | true | 'SIGUSR2' , keyboard : true | false , }), ... ], ... }

The name argument in new StartServerPlugin(name) refers to the built asset, which is named by the output options of webpack (in the example the entry server becomes server.js . This way, the plugin knows which entry to start in case there are several.

If you don't pass a name, the plugin will tell you the available names.

You can use nodeArgs and args to pass arguments to node and your script, respectively. For example, you can use this to use the node debugger.

To use Hot Module Reloading with your server code, set Webpack to "hot" mode and include the webpack/hot/poll or webpack/hot/signal modules. Make sure they are part of your server bundle, e.g. if you are using node-externals put them in your whitelist. The latter module requires the signal option.

License